University – Title Track EP

Label: Transgressive

Released: 3rd November 2023

Wailing distortion and thundering white noise is a fitting introduction for a band that describes their sound as “like getting punched in the face by a gorilla but then being cuddled afterwards”.

University’s debut EP, ‘Title Track’ rumbles with a perfectly measured chaos. Hitting play is like being pushed straight into the middle of a raucous basement show full of flashing lights and thrashing bodies.

‘Egypt Tune’ explodes onto the scene with blown-out pupils and a skittish spitting energy. Lyrically standing between spoken and shouted word, the moments in between crackle with a barely restrained desperation. The six-minute closing track ‘The History of Iron Maiden Pt.2’ is multifaceted, with distinct yet intersecting chapters; it feels like two songs slowly merging in conversation with one another.

Instrumentals are prominent throughout the record, with particular praise reserved for the powerfully relentless drumming. It’s clear that University truly enjoy what they do, throwing themselves headfirst into their music and having fun while they do so.

‘Title Track’ is a riotous earworm from noise punk’s most promising new band.