Will Butler + Sister Squares – Will Butler + Sister Squares

Label: Merge Records

Released: 22nd September 2023

Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, has returned with his third solo album, his first with backing band Sister Squares, and it’s actually a bit good.

Leaving behind the shackles of his former band, Butler sounds the most comfortable he’s ever been, weaving his way through electronica, indie, a bit of jazz, and more for 14 songs that are well worth a listen. ‘Stop Talking’ is a lovely bit of toe-tapping electronica that serves as the album opener (disregarding the intro track ‘Open’), ‘Willows’ is catchy, leaning more into Butler’s poppy sensibilities, while ‘I Am Standing In A Room’ sees him embrace his more slightly avant-garde influences for a bit of a Marmite song.

It’s a really good album – especially ‘Arrow of Time’ which could definitely pass for a Tame Impala tune – and is well worth a listen if only for the sound of someone breaking free, soaring, and flying. No, Troy and Gabriella, though, soz.