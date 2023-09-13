Chart Attack S01E06: Spiller – Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) (feat. Sophie Ellis-Bextor)

This week on Chart Attack we continue the chart battle theme of last week’s Girls Aloud episode with a classic of the genre. A titanic war between an unheralded DJ and a super niche indie star against a pop giant. Yes, it’s Sophie Ellis-Bextor vs. Victoria Beckham and the story of how Spiller’s eternal summer anthem ‘Groovejet’ spoiled Posh Spice’s solo party.

Chart battles are never quite so straightforward, though. We’ll explore the circumstances around this surprise Number 1 and how Victoria and Dane Bowers’ actually-quite-good-y’know Number 2 is unfairly maligned. Elsewhere in summer 2000, we talk the launch of Big Brother, summer club classics, and it’s a bumper week for our Corrie queen Gail Platt.

