Chart Attack S01E09: 5 Seconds Of Summer – She Looks So Perfect

In the penultimate episode of Chart Attack season 1, we’re taking it back to 2014 and discussing the explosive beginnings of 5 Seconds Of Summer. We look at their rapid rise as their debut single ‘She Looks So Perfect’ hit the top spot on release, almost unheard of for a rock single in the 2010s. But their popularity came with its pitfalls, and we explore the backlash that followed their success as the year went on.

Elsewhere, we delve into the world of science as we explore ‘the viability of arriving like a wrecking ball’ with Miley Cyrus, ask just what is a ‘conscious uncoupling’, and Gail Platt is having some trouble with the law. All that plus more pop nonsense than you can shake a stick at.

