Chart Attack S01E10: Ed Sheeran – The Shape Of You

Episode 10 of Chart Attack sees us finally take on the monolithic giant of 21st-century pop that is Ed Sheeran and his enormous record-breaking number 1 ‘Shape Of You’.

We’ll explore just why this odd, extremely catchy pop song became the phenomenon that it was while asking the ultimate pop question: is Ed Sheeran unfairly maligned?

We also try to unpack the way this song and his enormous third album truly changed the way we would look at the charts forever and give an explainer of the extremely complex way the chart is now worked out.

Along the way we’ll say hello to Max Branning and Barry from Eastenders, commiserate the inauguration of Donald Trump and pay our final visit to the street where Kevin Webster has lost his stapler. All that and more on the SERIES FINALE!! of Chart Attack.

