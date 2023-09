Delaying this week’s broadcast for 24 hours so Dream Wife could drop their new single, ‘Love You More’, the band are our special guests part of a packed show that features the new album from Olivia Rodrigo (it’s all anyone is talking about, anyway), plus new music from CMAT, Romy, Divorce and more. Oh, and for some reason, Lou Bega’s ‘Mambo No. 5’. We don’t like to ask.