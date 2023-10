As they play one of this week’s War Child UK Day of the Girl shows – which we’ll be all across as media partner, ‘FYI’ – we’ll be catching up with northern indie trailblazers The Mysterines. Elsewhere, we’re going deep on Paramore‘s collab-tastic new sort-of-remix-sort-of-rework album ‘Re: This Is Why’, plus new music from some of the most exciting new acts around, including Mary In The Junkyard, Lovejoy and UNIVERSITY.