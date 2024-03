Down With Boring is embracing chaos this week, as we’re joined by special guests, Courting.

With their second album, ‘New Last Name, ‘ out earlier this year, the former Dork cover stars are typically ‘good value’, as ever. Elsewhere on this week’s show we’ll be chatting through new music from Bleachers, Yard Act, Conan Gray, Been Stellar, Hinds, Charli XCX and more.