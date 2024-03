Dork’s flagship podcast-slash-radio-show Down With Boring is heading to the seaside for some sustainable fun tonight (Monday 25th March), for our latest episode.

This week, we’re ‘live’ from Brighton’s Prince Albert with Panic Shack and Plantoid for Son Estrella Galacia’s mini-fest of live music, beer culture, gastronomy, and a commitment to “positive environmental impact”. Oooo, etc.