Down With Boring #0132: Sea Girls

They’ve just come off a UK tour that saw them live streaming to more people on the Dork Instagram than could fit in the venue they were playing (and London’s KOKO is no tiny circuit venue, ‘FYI’). With their new album ‘Midnight Butterflies’ imminent, Dork indie faves Sea Girls are back in to Down With Boring this week.

Plus! We’ll be talking the new album from current cover star Lizzy McAlpine, checking out new music from Glass Animals, Charli XCX, Baby Queen and Lorde, and meeting brilliant new bands Soft Launch, The Itch and Good Neighbours.