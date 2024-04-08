DORK RADIO

Down With Boring #0132: Sea Girls

With their new album ‘Midnight Butterflies’ imminent, Dork indie faves Sea Girls are back in to Down With Boring this week.

Plus! We’ll be talking the new album from current cover star Lizzy McAlpine, checking out new music from Glass Animals, Charli XCX, Baby Queen and Lorde, and meeting brilliant new bands Soft Launch, The Itch and Good Neighbours.

