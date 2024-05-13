Down With Boring #0133: Nell Mescal, Lexie Carroll & Scout

This week’s edition of our flagship podcast-slash-radio-show-slash-thingy Down With Boring comes to you live (well, recorded live) and direct (well, after a few days of editing) from last week’s bumper edition of Dork’s Night Out.

Taking place at London’s iconic 100 Club last Wednesday (8th May), we’re chatting to our future superstar headliner and Hype List 2024 cover queen Nell Mescal, the impossibly brilliant Lexie Carroll and the equally fantastic Scout. Three chats for the price of one, and it’s free anyway. Now that’s a deal.