DORK RADIO

DOWNLOAD THE DORK RADIO APP

IOS

ANDROID

Down With Boring #0134: Good Neighbours

The duo have had a storming year so far, with breakthrough track ‘Home’ running up hundreds of millions of streams.

This week’s edition of our flagship podcast-slash-radio-show-slash-thingy Down With Boring features special guests aren’t-they-doing-well ‘viral’ sensations Good Neighbours.

The duo have had a storming year so far, with breakthrough track ‘Home’ running up hundreds of millions of streams as they mark themselves out as one of the most exciting new bands ‘around’. Elsewhere on the latest DWB, we’re looking at the new albums from Billie Eilish and Wallows, and checking out the latest releases from Lava La Rue, CMAT, Beabadoobee, Cardinals, flowerovlove, Amyl & The Sniffers and more.

SHARE:
LATEST
Music News
Amyl & The Sniffers have announced a new headline tour for November
Music News
Magdalena Bay have shared a new single that's sort of about being ditched by your alien, UFO-driving boyfriend, 'Death & Romance'
Music News
Aitch is going to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the Down's Syndrome Association
Music News
Mabel has teamed up with the Grenfell Foundation to raise money for the youth of North Kensington
Music News
Abbie Ozard has teamed up with Pixey to celebrate women with their collaborative new single, 'miss american dream'
READ MORE