Down With Boring #0134: Good Neighbours

This week’s edition of our flagship podcast-slash-radio-show-slash-thingy Down With Boring features special guests aren’t-they-doing-well ‘viral’ sensations Good Neighbours.

The duo have had a storming year so far, with breakthrough track ‘Home’ running up hundreds of millions of streams as they mark themselves out as one of the most exciting new bands ‘around’. Elsewhere on the latest DWB, we’re looking at the new albums from Billie Eilish and Wallows, and checking out the latest releases from Lava La Rue, CMAT, Beabadoobee, Cardinals, flowerovlove, Amyl & The Sniffers and more.