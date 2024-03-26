Owen has shared two new singles, ‘Virtue Misspent’ and ‘Hit and Run’

Owen – aka American Football’s Mike Kinsella – has released two new singles.

‘Virtue Misspent’ and ‘Hit and Run’ are both taken from his upcoming album ‘The Falls of Sioux’, set for release on 26th April via Big Scary Monsters.

“‘Virtue Misspent’ is an homage to one of my all-time favourite bands, New Order,” he explains. “The guitar part always sounded to me like a Peter Hook bassline, so I sort of leaned into that in the studio by adding synth strings and plugging the electric guitar straight into the board, etc. The video is an homage to me, having lived a life and having fucked up a lot along the way.”

“There’s usually one song on each of my ow(e)n albums that makes me cry,” he adds of ‘Hit and Run’, “and this is the one this time.”

Check them out below.