Here are five acts you really need to see at 2000trees, courtesy of Liam from Dead Pony

Heading to cult favourite rock festival 2000trees later this month? Here are the acts Liam Adams from Glasgow up-and-comers Dead Pony recommends checking out.

Gallus

Gallus are one of the best live bands in Scotland currently. They’re our good mates, and we came up from the same scene in Glasgow, so it’s always an absolute pleasure to play on the same lineup as them.

Bob Vylan

Bob Vylan always put on a good show, and if last year’s set at Trees is anything to go by, I’m sure they will blow folk out the water this year with the new album.

Press Club

Press Club are definitely up there for me. I love how they manage to capture that raw Australian punky energy, and I reckon they deserve all the love from the UK scene.

Dune Rats

Dune Rats are so unapologetically rowdy and raucous, and I can only imagine how well their set will go down at Trees this year. Really looking forward to that one.

SNAYX

Phat bass riff legends SNAYX came onto my radar through Kid Kapichi last year, and I love what they do, so be sure to check them out.

2000trees will take place from 10th-13th July 2024. Get tickets and find out more at 2000trees.co.uk now.