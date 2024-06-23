A day in the life of… Nieve Ella

You know what’s easier than following around your fave pop stars, day in, day out, to see what they’re up to right that minute? Asking them. This month, we nab Nieve Ella.

7:30AM → My alarm goes off, and I lie in bed for another half an hour watching TikToks. I tend to watch Keelin Moncrieff as she inspires me to get up, have a wash and put a more positive outlook on the day. As much as I love going to the studio, I do find it hard to get out of a comfy, warm bed, and my brain doesn’t start working until 1pm. I stay at my friend Fred’s house and he’ll normally offer me some porridge with bird seeds and magical honey that I’ll decline.

9:00am → I’ll finally start getting ready. Usually, I’m still in bed, holding a mirror in one hand and a makeup brush in the other. I have to put on a YouTube video, either an Emergency Intercom or Never Mind podcast or Imogenation, as I would otherwise go back to sleep.

10:30am → I’m out the door feeling slightly more alive! I put on my headphones and try to hype myself up with whatever I’m currently listening to. I’ll walk down the road imagining I’m in the Truman Show and then start sprinting for my train because I am never on time.

12:00pm → I’ll arrive at the studio sweating because I’ve probably run for two more trains and a bus by now, carrying my whole life in a bag from Primark. When I get in, I usually give the low down of my week to whoever I’m working with, as it helps to get us in a creative mood. I overshare a lot, but I can’t work and create if I’m not being completely open. I try to give the impression I’m cool and mysterious, but ten minutes in, and I’ve told them my whole life story.

2:00pm → HUNGRY NOW. If I’m with Finn (my guitarist/co-writer/bestie), I make him go to Lidl with me to scoff the whole of the bakery section, and then, because we are health kings, add a smoothie to the basket. As soon as we’re back at the studio, it’s time for Super Noodles for the added nutritional benefit!

3:30pm → After I’ve consumed all of the above, nap time hits. I’ve recently realised that my nan telling me to nap at around this time has stuck with me, and I try doing it at every opportunity I get. I find it really helps me reset, and magically, my brain starts working again. It would definitely be my one piece of advice to anyone ever – NAP.

5:30pm → We’re on a roll at this point. I’ve been recently working on recording some new music, and this is when the excitement really hits. I’m so lucky to be working with people who are as passionate about it as I am and I’ve really found the right way of voicing my ideas, whether that be refining lyrics or production ideas.

7:00pm → We normally start thinking about wrapping up as where I stay is quite far out of London. At this point, I don’t want to stop. I really get into the groove of it, but I try to be sensible and think about that alarm that will go off at 7:30am the next morning.

9:00pm → I get back, and Jo, my best friend’s mum, welcomes me with a hot dinner (love you, Jo). Writing this makes me realise how lucky I am to be doing what I do. What a slay life I have. I’ll catch Fred up on what’s happened during the day, and we’ll laugh until I get way too tired to put up with him, lol.

10:00pm → In bed, TikTok is on, and my brain is slowly turning off; I get to sleep by reflecting on my day and watching Edward Cullen edits so I can live out my vampire fantasy in my dreams. ■

Taken from the June 2024 issue of Dork. Nieve Ella’s single ‘The Things We Say’ is out now.