Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties: “Until we actually deal with things, they’re ever-present”

With new album ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’, Dan Campbell is set to expand the evocative and story-rich saga of Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties, blending heartfelt narratives with his signature musical ambition – but could it be the final chapter? Check out our latest Upset cover story.

Words: Alexander Bradley.

“The graffiti on the wall says ‘Fuck the Tories’ / Outside a takeaway, we’re eating on the street,” opens ‘Alone At St. Luke’s’, the new single from Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties. Urgent and alert, the track fizzes with the energy of a singer revelling in the opportunity to be back on the road with his band.

For Dan Campbell, the puppeteer behind Aaron West, this was one of those moments where fiction and reality blurred.

“That is literally what the graffiti said,” he smiles, but the opportunity to share the sentiment was an open goal he couldn’t pass up. Having first toured the UK with his band The Wonder Years back in 2007, the singer has witnessed in snapshots the growing disdain for conservatism at the same time as more active interests in politics amongst young British people. He’d still happily swap the US for a place with universal healthcare and gun control, but the similarities between politics on both sides of the pond are apparent to him.

“It seems like it is not dissimilar to American politics,” he reasons. “There is this Conservative Party that is racist and transphobic and regressive in every way, seems to be trying to cut the NHS which, I can tell you as someone that does not have single-payer healthcare, is a bad idea.”

Healthcare played a big part in the last Aaron West single, ‘Paying Bills At The End Of The World’, released last month. With Covid as its backdrop, the Americana-soaked tune finds Aaron navigating the pandemic with the anxiety of what getting sick without health insurance would look like.

Jump forward two songs on the spectacular third full-length instalment of the Aaron West saga, ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’, due in April, and the protagonist arrives alone at St. Luke’s in Glasgow. Reunited with his band following the events of the last album, he’s been touring the UK and enjoying the freedom of the post-lockdown world and being around his bandmates again. Raucous and joyful heading into the first chorus, Aaron West is riding high on a wave unlike anything we’ve seen before. “We’ve been thinking / As long as we’re still here / We might as well be drinking,” the chorus goes with gang vocals roaring on the final line.

In true Aaron West fashion, though, it comes crashing down. The band gets sick. This part is true.

“We woke up one morning, and Nick [Steinborn, drums] said, ‘I don’t feel great’, and so we tested him, and he tested positive,” Dan recalls. “And then we went and got tests for everybody else, and everyone took them, and everyone else was negative, and I had to make a decision then, and I said, ‘Okay, there’s no way to play full band without drums. It doesn’t really make sense.’ And the rest of the band, ‘You guys have families, you have jobs.’ It was during the time period where if you had Covid in the UK, you couldn’t get on a flight for at least 10 days.”

Dan sent the rest of the band home to protect them while he soldiered on alone. The rest of the band got home safely but tested positive one by one in the following week. Dan, however, tested twice a day and, thanks to a “minor miracle”, as he puts it, managed to dodge the virus and complete the tour.

As for Aaron, ‘Alone At St. Luke’s’ marks a pivotal moment in the upcoming album. The band get sick, and the fun, partying atmosphere turns sour. Dan likens this band to pro-wrestling a lot, where the real-world events that unfold impact the story. There is no greater example of that than in this song, where the real-life pandemic and the reality of his band getting sick impacted the fictional events that ultimately set up the whole story of this album.

The fork in the path where the reality and fiction split comes as Dan doesn’t drink, but Glasgow was the ideal setting for the character for whom he pulls the strings to spiral backwards in his alcoholism. In his vast experience of late nights in British cities, he has seen a lot, but, in his words, “I think that Glasgow is one of the cities where I have seen the most debaucherous behaviour after a certain hour,” he admits. It’s an unfortunate stereotype, but it is one that perfectly contrasts the spectacular venue of St. Luke’s in the heart of the city. The graffiti on the wall now says, “It’s a new low”, according to the song, as Aaron rolls into the cold and wet city. The chorus repeats. “I might as well keep drinking,” he sings in the final line. This time, it’s different, though. The drinking has changed from celebratory to lonely, sad drinking during the course of the song.

In the story, you see it. In the music, you hear it. “We tried to make sure that we were musically expressing it in the same way. So, the chorus is the same three times throughout the song. It’s the same chords. It’s the same tempo. The first two are bombastic. It’s jubilant and fun and degenerate. The horns are playing. The third one, when the band has left, is, again, same chord, same tempo, just down in octave, and you can hear in the isolation the turn in the drinking,” Dan explains.

“I want to make sure I do justice to the heavier topics and even the lighter ones” Dan Campbell

Narratively, the downward spiral started in ‘Alone At St. Luke’s’ is the set-up to Aaron’s journey on ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’, but facing up to alcoholism has been a long time coming from the character. It’s been 10 years since we first met Aaron West, in which he faced a series of tragedies through miscarriage, grief and divorce on the debut album ‘We Don’t Have Each Other’. The sum of each loss turns the character onto a destructive path that eventually lands him in jail following a bar fight on the second album, 2019’s ‘Routine Maintenance’. The wake-up call and the chance to start afresh on that album creates the illusion that his problems have been solved.

“The drinking becomes a less pronounced problem, which I think is a pattern that I’ve noticed in people close to me,” Dan says, having seen numerous friends and family suffer from the same affliction. He continues, “I’ve noticed that it can be more of a problem in times when you are not happier. That’s not true for everyone, but it is true for some people. How much of an issue it is can ebb and flow.

“I think at the beginning of this record, Aaron gets to a point where he stopped not because of any kind of rock bottom moment but just because of the pandemic, and it just didn’t feel like a thing he wanted to be doing, but there was never any attempt to actually confront it.”

The eagle-eyed will spot the crossover with an idea that has spilled out from Dan’s latest Wonder Years album, ‘The Hum Goes On Forever’. That album was all about facing up to your demons. He explains, “The idea is that until we actually deal with things, they’re ever-present, and sometimes they are louder, and sometimes they’re quieter, but they are there.”

So ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’ finds Aaron West confronting his alcoholism once and for all. Following the freedom to tour again post-pandemic to suddenly being isolated again, all within the three and a half minutes of ‘Alone At St. Luke’s’. And if you didn’t get that tonal shift from this single, it’ll hit like a tonne of bricks once the next track, ‘Whiplash’, kicks in. Doubling down on the stark contrast of the partying, it’s a track which Dan refers to as “The eye of the storm.”

Unable to draw on his own experience as someone who doesn’t drink, Dan reached out to those around him when it came to staying true to the story. “I don’t write about these things flippantly,” he says. “If I wanna write about Aaron and his alcoholism, I’m gonna speak to friends that have struggled with it, and I’m gonna speak to friends at different places in their life with that, and I’m going to interview them. I wanna make sure I get it right. I want to make sure I do justice to the heavier topics and even the lighter ones,” he adds.

On the last album, he interviewed friends who had experience of hopping freight trains, so when it was Aaron’s time to catch a ride out west, Dan had all the right phrases ready to go. “I try to do that for basically everything with the project so that it feels as visceral and real as possible,” he adds.

It’s a small glimpse into the time and dedication that has gone into making Aaron West multi-dimensional for the story that Dan Campbell has created. When you flip the mirror back around onto Dan and the 15 other musicians that incorporate The Roaring Twenties, you see the scale of dedication going into making Aaron West a reality.

‘In Lieu Of Flowers’ is a combined effort from Dan Campbell, recorded again with Ace Enders (of The Early November fame) and this time mixed by Vince Ratti, who first worked with The Wonder Years back in 08. On top of that, there are guitarists, accordion players, keys, banjo, pedal steel, trumpets, trombone, sax, cello and violin players that together make up the band. The result is a very clear labour of love.

The growing ensemble of bandmates is largely due to Dan wanting to include as many friends as possible.

Even in writing the songs, Dan has a community of well-forged friendships in Spanish Love Songs, Origami Angel, Kississippi, Future Teens and John-Allison Weiss, all offering advice and willing the process forward. In fact, Noah Weinman of Runnner wrote on ‘Whiplash’ and recorded his own demo for the track at Dan’s request and attempt to avoid his own vocal idiosyncrasies.

Love is very much, palpably, at the heart of it all. The record shines with all those different musical components thanks to the instructions of “don’t tame anything” to Vince Ratti. More expansive in some respects, often more robust, the folk-punk sound on this record puts Aaron West shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Frank Turner, The Menzingers and Against Me! as Dan had envisioned. His reference for the “more is more” approach to bandmates, however, comes inspired by Springsteen.

“Have you ever seen ‘The Born To Run’ video?” he asks. “It’s just them playing live, and there is just a palpable feeling of this band that loves each other, and that is what I get when we play Aaron West shows,” he reveals.

With such a big operation, of course there are headaches, though. Never mind pulling together a schedule for the whole album; just taking a promo shot of them all was hard enough. Scheduling around people’s day-to-day jobs, living in different states, families and commitments, they managed to schedule one day in the planning of the record for all 16 members to be in one place at one time. LJ, the guitar player, was on tour teching for Turnstile, but he had a day off to fly in and record all his parts. The trumpet player flew in from Austin the day before to record all in one day and then stuck around until the next day. After the shoot, they both left immediately for the airport. Meanwhile, the string players had driven down from New York and left the shoot to go straight into the studio.

It takes a lot of work to get them all together, but Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties will re-unite all of them for the release of ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’. Scheduled for the night before the album’s release and due to be live-streamed, it is a labour of love meets logistical nightmare that Dan Campbell is throwing himself headfirst into for the sake of Aaron West.

“There are things about this project that are just about satisfying an itch in my brain to do something like this,” he concedes, sounding relaxed but looking slightly wild-eyed.

They need two sound desks for everyone to get a channel in the monitors. There is a separate desk for the live stream audio, plus there are people shooting and producing the video. And that’s not to mention the stage.

“We’re gonna bring in the stage,” he grins. “It’s not the original venue we were gonna play. The original venue flooded, so we moved it into a bigger room with a smaller stage. And so we had to go there and measure it out to the inch and then rent decking so that it can be tiers of people to fit everyone. We have to go vertical to get everyone into the stage space. It’s down to the foot.

“But it’s because I’ve had this dream of doing it for years. A thing that I was in love with as a kid was season and series finales and appointment television events because there was no DVR, no On-Demand, and no streaming. If you wanted to see the finale, you had to sit there with your family at seven o’clock. Everyone else’s family had to sit there, and everyone got to experience something at the same time, and I wanted that feeling back,” he stresses.

There is a question that hangs in the air. Does this point to the end of Aaron West? Such a monumental effort to pull off the “series finale” for what could nicely wrap up the trilogy of Aaron West? Dan admits he doesn’t know how the story of Aaron West ends.

“I want to make sure that every record ends in a way that you feel like you’ve gotten an ending. So that’s not to say that there definitely won’t be more Aaron West, but I also can’t say that there definitely will be more Aaron West,” he offers.

His reasoning is very practical. He doesn’t know what will happen tomorrow. Well, actually, he probably does, given how meticulously planned this project is. Okay, he doesn’t know what happens a year from now. He never intended for it to be 5 years between records in the first place. He points to Stefan Babcock from PUP, who was told by doctors that he’d never sing again – that might happen to him one day. His kids may need him to be home more. So, who’s to say if this is the end?

Regardless, ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’ has a journey that finds Aaron West once again rolling with the punches of the pandemic and then his alcohol addiction. This time, however, he is facing his problems; yes, the alcoholism but also the fear of intimacy, the fear of vulnerability that come in and out of focus throughout the last three albums. So, come the finale, in ‘Dead Leaves’ the (grape)fruit of his labour, Aaron’s healing journey, is laid bare. And, if there is one thing you can count on Dan Campbell for, it’s that he always sticks the landing. This time is no different.

So once ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’ is released, Aaron West and Dan Campbell will have walked off stage having played their story in full. Dan Campbell will go back to working on some poetry and planning the next Wonder Years album. As for Aaron West, who knows? When he leaves, he leaves as a better person, and though it may look like a door closing, it could well be a new beginning. ■

Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties’ album ‘In Lieu Of Flowers’ is out 12th April. Follow Upset’s Spotify playlist here.