Any Other Questions with… FIZZ

Yes, Dear Reader. We enjoy those ‘in depth’ interviews as much as anyone else. But – BUT – we also enjoy the lighter side of music, too. We simply cannot go on any longer without knowing that Martin from FIZZ would hide something “up” his “arse”. (Actually, we could go on without that – Ed).

What did you last dream about?

Dodie: I have dreams about this immersive show called The Burnt City – which is a real place – but in my dreams, it grows ten times in size and cast and becomes monstrously busy.

If you won the lottery, what would you spend the cash on?

Orla: Barbie Dream House with Barbie Dream House Studio.

Greta: Building FIZZVILLE.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

Martin: I’ve eaten crocodile.

Dodie: That’s so weird.

Have you ever seen a ghost?

Greta: I’ve definitely FELT a ghost.

Martin: How can that be true? They just go through you.

What is the best present you’ve ever been given?

Greta, Dodie, Orla: We wrote and made a huge birthday song and video with all of Martin’s best friends and family for his 30th

Martin: Oh yeah, man.

If you could be best friends with a celebrity you do not know, who would you choose?

Greta and Dodie: Any of the cast from The L Word.

What was the first record you bought?

Orla: Busted – ‘Year 3000’ the single.

Greta: Same!

Martin: ‘Elephant’ by Black Eyed Peas, my favourite band.

Dodie: ‘We Started Nothing’ – The Ting Tings.

If you could have a super power of your choosing, what would it be?

Martin and Orla: Flying, straight-up flying.

What do you always have in your refrigerator?

Martin: Leftover food, haha.

Greta: Pickles.

What’s the stupidest lie you’ve ever told?

Dodie: I told my class I was allergic to bee stings for no reason.

How would you handle someone who wants to destroy you?

Orla: Serenade them.

Dodie: Eat them.

What is your earliest memory?

Martin: Just like infinite darkness.

Dodie: :O.

If you had to get a tattoo today, what would it be of?

Martin: A little rocket.

What’s one thing you can definitely beat the other members of FIZZ at?

Martin: (without hesitation) Rocket League.

Dodie: Knitting.

Gret: Speaking Welsh.

Orla: Speaking Irish.

Have you ever been thrown out of somewhere?

Dodie: I was thrown out of Popworld (I was completely sober) because I was climbing on the railings.

Martin: I was thrown out of school for two days for climbing on the roof.

Do you believe in aliens?

Dodie: 100000000%.

Gret: Yes.

Martin: I don’t believe in humans.

What was the last thing you broke?

Martin: Wind.

Orla: Hahahhahaha.

What’s the best jam?

Greta: ‘Strawberry Jam’ (track 4 on ‘The Secret To Life’).

If you could bring something extinct back to life, what would you choose?

Dodie: Dodos because that was my school nickname.

Greta: Woolly mammoths because they’re cuddly.

What’s the biggest thing you can jump over?

Orla: The patriarchy.

Dodie: Can you?

Orla: Trying.

If you could learn one skill instantly without needing to practice, what would you pick?

Dodie: Guitar-shredding.

Greta: Sign language.

Martin: Stocks and shares. So pencil.

What did you have for breakfast today?

Orla: Nothing 🙁 I’m hungry.

What’s the best reality show of all time?

Greta: Big Brother Season 1.

Dodie: The Traitors

Orla: Oh yeah, I agree.

Have you got any secret tattoos?

Dodie: I have a tiny smiley face on my hip :).

What’s the best way to cook a potato?

Orla: As the resident Irishman, I say roast.

What’s your biggest fear?

Dodie: Any bugs, even butterflies.

When was the last time you were late, and what was your excuse?

Everyone: We are always 5 minutes late to our weekly Zooms, and we’re usually making an emotional support tea.

What’s one thing you’ve always wanted to try?

Dodie: Skinny dipping.

Martin: You’ve never done skinny dipping?

Dodie: Not like, in the sea.

Martin: Just in the bath, is it?

Do you have any hobbies?

Everyone: Not since starting FIZZ lol.

Which supermarket do you shop at?

Dodie: LIDL is underrated.

Everyone: (agrees)

If you had to hide something so nobody ever found it, where would you hide it?

Martin: Up my arse.

How punk are you out of ten?

It’s really unpunk to say that you’re punk, so we refuse to answer this question.

What strength Nandos sauce do you order?

Dodie: Lemon and herb.

Martin and Orla: Medium.

Gret: I think Nando’s is weird.

Are any of your lyrics secretly rude?

Dodie: All of ‘As Good As It Gets’ is justifiably rude.

What’s the silliest thing you own?

Martin: Mrs 🙂 (our cat).

Dodie: A handmade doll of a character from The Burnt City.

When you picked your band name, what were the other suggestions?

Scanfile, Drew Bandymore, Housemates, My First Band.

Have you ever had a crush on a fictional character?

Dodie: Shane from the L Word and L from Death Note.

Martin: The mum on the Incredibles and Kim Possible.

Greta: Meg from Hercules.

Orla: Harry Potter in the second and third film.

Gret: Really!?

Orla: It’s cringe, but it is true.

What is the most irrational superstition you have?

Dodie: I clap twice after I sneeze, and I’ve done it for so long that I can’t stop.

Why are you like this?

Everyone: Generational trauma.

Taken from the October 2023 edition of Dork. FIZZ’s debut album ‘The Secret To Life’ is out 27th October.