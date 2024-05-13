Any Other Questions with… Nell Mescal

Yes, Dear Reader. We enjoy those ‘in depth’ interviews as much as anyone else. But – BUT – we also enjoy the lighter side of music, too. We simply cannot go on any longer without knowing that Nell Mescal is very, very, very into Nando’s Perinaise.

What did you last dream about?

I had a dream that I was in a very life-or-death game of hide and seek; one of the players was Usher.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

Olives make my skin crawl.

If you could bring something extinct back to life, what would you choose?

Woolly mammoth.

What was the first record you bought?

Annie: The Musical soundtrack.

How tall are you?

5’6″.

What is the most irrational superstition you have?

I’m not sure if it’s a superstition, but if I see a magpie and don’t immediately see a second one, I freak out that I’m about to be hit with some bad luck.

If you were on Mastermind, what would your specialist subject be?

Gilmore Girls.

What strength Nando’s sauce do you order?

I can’t tell you how much Nando’s Perinaise sauce I go through, but that’s all I really care about.

What is the best present you’ve ever been given?

My mum surprised me with One Direction tickets when I was younger; I can still hear the scream I let out.

Have you ever won anything?

I won a trip to the south of France recently; still waiting to go.

What do you always have in your refrigerator?

Nando’s Perinaise.

If you could read the mind of one person, who would it be?

If I fancied someone, I would want to read their mind.

What is your earliest memory?

I feel like I have so many, but the one that came to mind first was sitting underneath a table at play school with my best friends.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

Along the same lines, but my main focus would be musical theatre.

Who would play you in a movie of your life?

Rachel Sennott.

Have you ever been thrown out of somewhere?

This is not the answer you want, but I often get kicked out of the cinema for staying way too long after the credits.

What is your favourite time of day?

9 pm.

If you could have a superpower of your choosing, what would it be?

I would just want to be magic, but if that’s too broad, I want to shape-shift or be invisible whenever I needed to be.

What’s the most drastic thing you’ve done to get out of something you didn’t want to do?

Moved to London.

Have you ever been mistaken for someone else?

I was at a gig, and these two people were pointing at me from across the venue and saying they loved me. I was like, “OMG, thank you so much,” and then they said, “Wait, are you __?” and proceeded to say a name I do not remember but definitely was not me. I said, “Oh, sorry, no.” They hid so quick; it was so funny.

Would you rather eat 24 eggs in one sitting or never eat eggs again?

Eat 24, but I’m not happy about it.

If you could learn one skill instantly, without needing to practice, what would you pick?

Some form of dance.

Have you ever had a crush on a fictional character?

This is my entire life’s work.

If you had to hide something so nobody ever found it, where would you hide it?

Now, why would I tell you?

What’s your lucky number?

7.

If you had to get a tattoo today, what would it be of?

Nando’s Perinaise.

Who’s your favourite pop star?

Hannah Montana, and I am so serious.

Do you believe in aliens?

Yes.

What is your most treasured possession?

Childhood photos or the locket I wear.

What’s the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to you?

Probably the gig story; see question 20.

How punk are you out of ten?

I would say 6?

If you could be best friends with a celebrity you do not know, who would you choose?

Rachel Sennott.

What’s your breakfast of choice?

I love cereal so much. If I could only eat one thing forever, it would probably be cereal.

Have you ever seen a ghost?

I was convinced I experienced seeing a ghost with my brothers when we were younger, but the truth is they saw a ghost, and I was in the other room. But I felt left out and told everyone I saw it too. I believe their ghost story; it is crazy.

How far could you run if your life depended on it?

If I’m in a game of tag, I will run forever. If I am not, I could do 5k, maybe.

If you won the lottery, what would you spend the cash on?

I’d take my mum and dad anywhere they wanted to go.

Are you good in a crisis?

Yes.

What’s one thing people don’t know about you?

I feel like a lot of people know this, but I am fluent in Irish.

Have you ever lied in an interview?

No, never. 1000% no, not even in the slightest. No way, yes.

Taken from the May 2024 issue of Dork. Nell Mescal’s debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’is out 3rd May. She plays Dork’s Night Out at London’s 100 Club on 8th May.