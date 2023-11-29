Any Other Questions with… STONE

Yes, Dear Reader. We enjoy those ‘in depth’ interviews as much as anyone else. But – BUT – we also enjoy the lighter side of music, too. We simply cannot go on any longer without knowing that Sarah from STONE always has a good selection of cheese in the fridge?

If you could have a super power of your choosing, what would it be?

Alex: Time travel, back to the future, baby.

What do you always have in your refrigerator?

Sarah: A selection of really great cheese.

What is your earliest memory?

Alex: Playing with a hot cup of tea and spilling it on myself.

If you had to get a tattoo today, what would it be of?

Fin: A clock on my heart which a fan designed.

Have you ever been thrown out of somewhere?

Fin: Yes, lol.

Do you believe in aliens?

Alex: We’re out here in Vermont, and we saw flashing lights with no sound heat out the back of the house we’re staying in. We genuinely thought it was UFOs. Turns out it was something called heat lightning.

If you could only have one thing on your rider, what would it be?

Elliot: Unlimited rider.

What was the last thing you broke?

Alex: My sunglasses that I have only had for six months.

What’s one thing you’ve always wanted to try?

Alex: Flu camp, essentially getting paid to sit in bed and have a cold.

Are you good in a crisis?

Sarah: I’m the kind of kid that would just get out my phone and film it.

What did you last dream about?

Sarah: I had a dream two nights ago that Alex killed our friend’s dog by accident cos he thought it was a bird.

If you won the lottery, what would you spend the cash on?

Sarah: Depends on how much I won cos I won £30 on the lottery once, and I owed my sister £30 anyway, which was the most boring way to spend my winnings.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever eaten?

Sarah: I swear Fin told me he ate some kind of brain in Marrakesh.

Fin: It was a sheep’s brain.

Have you ever seen a ghost?

Sarah: My flatmate told me that she knew the woman who lived in my house years ago before we did, and she told me that there was a friendly child ghost that used to want to play with them. I didn’t sleep well for a few weeks, and I had to sprint up two flights of stairs every night to get back to my safe room, haha.

What is the best present you’ve ever been given?

Sarah: I can’t remember the best gift I have received, but the best gift I have given is that I made someone a personalised Monopoly Deal card game that had really funny pictures in, and every time we play it, we are howling.

Elliot: When I was 11, my mum got me a fuzz pedal for my birthday. She didn’t know what it was when she bought it but spent the next 10 years finding out.

If you could be best friends with a celebrity you do not know, who would you choose?

Sarah: Probably Jack Black. I’d just love to listen to him serenade me with Tenacious D tunes.

What was the first record you bought?

Sarah: I actually can’t remember the first one I bought, but I remember getting my first record player and the first record I put on was ‘Filthy Gorgeous’ by Scissor Sisters.

What’s the biggest thing you can jump over?

Fin: A barrier at Leeds Festival.

If you could learn one skill instantly without needing to practice, what would you pick?

Elliot: Would love to be able to dance like body popping / breakdancing and all that. So if someone asked me to pass them the remote, I can style that shit out. And I would never live in fear of a dance battle.

What did you have for breakfast today?

Sarah: Peanut butter on toast.

What’s the best reality show of all time?

Sarah: Come Dine With Me; I love it when there’s a butthead in the bunch that ruins it for everyone. Am here for the drama.

Have you got any secret tattoos?

Sarah: A fan gave Fin a tattoo this year of a smiley face on his leg.

When’s the last time you washed your bed sheets?

Sarah: Last Wednesday.

What’s the best way to cook a potato?

Sarah: It depends on what context the potatoes are in, but personally, I fkn love chips.

What’s your biggest fear?

Fin: Drowning in the ocean.

Have you ever heard a rumour about yourself that wasn’t true? If so, what was it?

Elliot: I was asked several times if I do ecstasy onstage, but I just gurn when I play guitar. That’s just my face.

Who is the nicest person in music you’ve met?

Sarah: Elliot Gill.

Elliot: I concur.

What are you most excited about right now?

Sarah: The album that we are currently recording.

When was the last time you were late, and what was your excuse?

Fin: I had to look after my gran’s dog.

Do you have any hobbies?

Elliot: I’m a snide little bedroom DJ, so I hold the world’s loneliest raves in my bedroom. Until somebody books me…

Fin: Getting gout on my foot.

What’s one thing you can definitely beat the other members of Stone at?

Alex: Best feet clap.

Elliot: Guitar battle.

Taken from the November 2023 edition of Dork. STONE’s EP ‘Punkadonk 2’ is out 27th October.