Colouring runs through his affirming new album ‘Love To You, Mate’, track by track

Colouring’s latest album, ‘Love To You, Mate’ is a poignant testament to the power of love and resilience in the face of adversity. Anchored by the deeply personal experiences of singer and musician Jack Kenworthy and his family after his brother-in-law Greg Baker was diagnosed with cancer, the album sees Jack delve into uncharted territory, embracing a newfound honesty and vulnerability in his songwriting.

“I’ve always been on the side of making up scenarios rather than being really honest about my life within my music,” Jack explains. “This is the first time I’ve been able to do that. I’ve been less scared of it because it’s not my story. It’s a shared one.”

Here, Colouring talks us through the release, from front to back.

For You

‘For You’ felt like a bolder side to Colouring that I’d been trying to get to for a while. I knew the record needed to start this way. I wrote this one with Luca (Gianluca Buccellati). I remember he had to nip out on the morning of the day we made it. I had the piano hook and chords when he came home, which felt exciting, but the drum idea I’d initially programmed wasn’t hitting right. Luca came back and listened to what I’d be working on, walked straight over to the drums in his flat and played this killer groove over my piano part. I loved it immediately!

I Don’t Want To See You Like That

In the same period of writing, this was the first song Luca and I made together. We’ve been close friends for many years now, making music together since the start of Colouring. He was incredible on this album – such a creative person. I’m fairly tame in the studio; it takes a lot to get me visibly excited [Laughs]. Luca, though, never fails to get me excited about music!

Having limitations was a big one for us on this album, and working within confinements to keep cohesion across the music. The album is primarily just my old upright piano, bass, drums, vocals, and one synthesizer. You can hear that clearly in this song.

How’d It Get So Real?

This was one of the first ideas I wrote for the album. The song came about from a conversation I had with my wife, Helen, the chorus being something she said that I never forgot.

She lost her brother Greg in 2022 after a short battle with cancer through 2021, and that year inspired this album. It was an amazing period of friendship between a family against the backdrop of such challenging circumstances. They were unbelievable and the inspiration behind these songs. Which is why it’s not a doom-and-gloom record! The heart of it is a celebration of life, love, family, and friendship, which is how we lived that time, all led by Greg. To quote my mother-in-law, “We were just lucky we had him”. She’s an amazing person.

Lune

Musically, ‘Lune’ is about as close to what I think Colouring is. Like everything Luca and I write together, this one came very quickly – but we knew we’d done a good one this song! Credit to Mikko Gordon also for adding his magic, too. Lyrically, too, like a lot of this record, it’s a nod to walking beside the ones we love through their loss or grief.

A Wish

I never thought this song would see the light of day in truth. I played a bunch of songs to Luca early on, including ‘A Wish’, saying, “I really like this one but doubt anyone else will”, and he loved it! He helped me finish it wisely suggesting to get rid of the drums I had on it at the time and encouraging a more intimate approach.

It references home back in Nottingham. There’s a great cinema there called The Broadway that we go to a lot, which gets a mention!

This Light

The main synthesizer part was inspired by a song called Sunson by Nils Frahm. My now wife and I had only recently become engaged during this time. We all wanted to and needed to celebrate these moments during that time. Whether it be family weddings, birthdays, parties, or even just evenings pealing endless amounts of potatoes for my mother-in-law while she cooked Gran’s bacon and cabbage recipe (a classic in The Baker household!). It would’ve been disingenuous to shy away from the bright moments that happen in parallel to tragedy. All of those moments became even more special and were everywhere.

Love To You, Mate

As you can probably tell by now, I’m a pretty earnest bugger! [Laughs] ‘Love To You, Mate’ was the last song I wrote for the album. I think it’s the best thing I’ve ever said in a song. In going so personal, I’ve learned is often where you can end up the most universal. I’ve never been one for swearing in songs, but the line “As we talk shit and belly laugh like nothing ever changed” sums it up, really. This one’s for ‘the magnificent seven’!

Coda

This is certainly the quickest song I’ve ever written; it seemed to write itself. It was everything I wanted to say to Helen just after she lost her brother. My original demo is what you hear on the final record; just a piano, voice and OP-1 synthesizer (which I use on everything). Mikko Gordon (another huge part in making this album!) just took everything and lifted it all so beautifully – huge props to him on this one. I remember him calling me after he first heard Coda saying it really touched him. He gave me a lot of encouragement with this one, which I’m really grateful for.

small miracles

I make a lot of ambient music as a creative exercise. I became obsessed with it during lockdown and mainly only listen to instrumental music. I felt it was important to have non-lyrical moments in the record. The title was inspired by something one of Greg’s uncles said once.

For Life

The last two songs on the record are tributes to my brother-in-law Greg Baker, who we lost in January 2022. We often hear of people being adored by all when they leave us… never a truer word could be said for Greg.

‘For Life’ is an anthem for him and loved ones gone. The outpouring of tributes he received from his friends and family afar was a testament to his character. He’s part of a big Irish-Catholic family who celebrate life any chance they get – shout out to Team O’Connell! When we all get together, it’s always a big party which ends up with us singing songs. Greg was a great guitarist and is playing ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ by Johnny Cash at the end of this song with everyone cheering him on. It’s my favourite moment on the record!

Big Boots

If I was to end the record talking to Greg, it needed to be positive and celebrate a great bloke (as the song says!). This was written about something he said to me. I’m very fond of this one. It’s almost a Motown-style song [Laughs] (again, credit to Luca for some beautiful playing here!). Like all of these songs, they come from a very human and universal place. I think there’s often a misapprehension people have of talking about loved ones gone in the fear of upsetting family or friends. But it’s the total opposite – all they want to do is talk about and celebrate them! This album is just a way of keeping small photographs of moments and people that I’ll always hold dearly.

Colouring’s album’ Love To You, Mate’ is out now.