Nice Swan detail their brand new compilation, featuring DEADLETTER, Prima Queen and more

Few labels have demonstrated a knack for discovering and nurturing new talent quite like Nice Swan Records. Founded in 2016 by the discerning duo of Pete Heywoode and Alex Edwards, the label has quickly established itself as a tastemaker, consistently championing artists who go on to make waves in their immediate scenes and beyond.

Nice Swan’s track record speaks for itself. They’ve been instrumental in launching the careers of the likes of Sports Team, Pip Blom, and Hotel Lux. The label’s keen eye for potential and dedication to artist development has earned them a reputation as a trusted source for the next next-big-thing.

More recently, Nice Swan has been making noise with the likes of English Teacher, SPRINTS, and Courting, all of whom were featured on the label’s first ‘Nice Swan Introduces’ compilation in 2021 and have since gone on to rack up critical acclaim, devoted fans and, in one case, genuine chart success.

Now, with the release of ‘Nice Swan Introduces Volume 2’, the label is once again showcasing their impeccable taste and commitment to supporting emerging talent. The compilation features ten tracks from some of the most exciting new artists in the UK, hand-picked by the Nice Swan team. ‘Volume 2’ offers a diverse array of sounds that serve as a testament to Nice Swan’s eclectic and forward-thinking approach to A&R. The compilation features contributions from buzzworthy acts like Prima Queen, DEADLETTER, and Human Interest, writing its own freshly updated list of ones to watch.

As Nice Swan Records continues to grow and evolve, one thing remains constant: their unwavering dedication to discovering and supporting the most promising new voices in indie music. With ‘Nice Swan Introduces Volume 2’, the label once again proves that they have their finger firmly on the pulse of the industry, and that they’re more than ready to help shape its future. We asked co-founder Pete Heywoode to give us a track by track run through of their choices.

<a href="https://niceswanrecords.bandcamp.com/album/nice-swan-introduces-vol-2">Nice Swan Introduces Vol.2 by Nice Swan Records</a>

DEADLETTER – Pop Culture Connoisseur

I’d been a fan of DEADLETTER for quite a while before we got the opportunity to put something out with them. Zac is a fantastic lyricist and frontman, the live shows are absolutely wild and this was a great early indicator of what was going to come from them. It’s kind of got that ‘Dark Of The Matinee’, Franz Ferdinand thing going on but with a bit more swagger.

Prima Queen – Chew My Cheeks

I absolutely love this band, and as soon as I heard this track, I wanted to sign them immediately! Produced by Fern and Jules from The Big Moon, it’s an expansive and layered track with a killer chorus and a saxophone solo – what’s not to love!? We met Blossom Calderone, who occasionally plays strings through the band and has since joined English Teacher (who we also manage) as a live cellist – Blossom will be releasing some new solo music on Nice Swan later this year.

Saloon Dion – HEY HEY

I first saw Saloon Dion on this tiny boat in Groningen. They were amazing, and it properly kicked off – the boat was literally rocking as they all kept swapping instruments and frontman duties. They’re a great bunch of lads from Bristol who sell sausage rolls and sometimes pies at the merch stand after their shows.

Splint – 145

A collection of musicians formed from various bands we all really dig, such as Working Mens Club, Julia Bardot and The Orielles, based up in Manchester. This band blow my mind; such a fantastic group of musicians and an absolute hidden gem in the UK indie scene right now – think Broken Social Scene meets Television. We’ll be releasing some more new music from them very, very soon!

cowboyy – Gmaps

Stan Powell, frontman and guitarist of cowboyy is the most exciting new guitarist around for me, and this debut track really showcases his incredible ability. We went on to release their debut EP last year, and it’s one of my favourite EP releases we’ve put out. Another act that we’ll be releasing new music from soon – listen to this, then go and listen to the whole EP in the meantime.

Yabba – Get By

Hailing from Glasgow, these guys are absolutely ferocious. The Prodigy meets SCALER.

Human Interest – Mixing Paint

This was the first single we released from the London duo; it’s a proper vibe. These guys are as cool as the bassline of the track, stick on your headphones, walk down the street, and it’s impossible not to feel like you’re owning it. Following this single, we signed them up for two EP releases. ‘Empathy Lives In Outer Space’, which was released last year, melds 60s Americana, psych and good old rock’n’roll, and they’ve just dropped the first single ‘Shapeshifting’ from their forthcoming follow-up and has been produced by Sergio Maschetzko (Black Country New Road, Black Midi, The Last Dinner Party, English Teacher). Great band!

Shady Baby – Come To Life

Produced by Theo Verney (English Teacher, FEET, Traams), Shady Baby are a four-piece from Brighton with a real knack for catchy Brit-pop. A modern-day British equivalent to Beck.

Avice Caro – At The End of The Day, It’s The End of The Day

Maria, aka Avice Caro, makes the most angelic, beautiful folk music bringing a modern twist to influences such as Vashti Bunyan and Linda Perhacs. She’s got this really unique style; imagine Lana Del Rey if she was writing music in the 16th century, and you’re heading in the right direction. A really unique and special talent that we are very excited to release more music with soon.

Chalk – The Gate

One of the most exciting breakthrough acts of the year and primed to be the next big breakthrough act through Nice Swan. Dark and Moody whilst fierce and frantic on the live side, and they’ve managed to capture all of that energy on record. Without doubt, one of the hottest bands around at the moment and produced by one of the most exciting new producers around too in Chris Ryan (NewDad, Just Mustard). If you have the chance to go and see this band, do it whilst you can still see them in a relatively small space because it won’t be long until these guys hit the big time!

Nice Swan Records’ compilation album ‘Nice Swan Introduces – Volume Two’ is out now.