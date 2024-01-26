Terra Twin run through their assured new ‘Head Leaking’ EP, track by track

London newcomers Terra Twin are setting out their stall with debut EP ‘Head Leaking’. Out today (Friday, 26th January), the five-track effort is a Really Nice Time; supremely likeable indie that opens with a similar magic to – up-to-date reference here – Glasgow legends 1990s, before heading into nostalgic Americana and the sort of playful, freewheeling introspection Blur would be proud of. Plus, there’s some 10/10 dancing in the video for ‘Losing Your Touch’.

“‘Head Leaking’ is a collection of songs about getting lost,” explains bandleader Maxim Baldry. “The songs are an attempt to form a genuine connection with overstimulation. How our minds can begin to race outside of our control and how sometimes we need to let it all just play out. Usually there’s peace on the other side of it.”

Here, Maxim talks us through the release, from front-to-back.

Head Leaking

The meaning of this song changes for me. As I’m writing this, it’s full of angst and rage, but the other day, it was enticing and cathartic. It’s about your mind getting to a point of overflow and needing a release. I always think of a time when you couldn’t quite express yourself as a kid, and you bottled it up, and one day, it all came crashing out. This song reflects the melting pot of feelings you go through in a day.

Losing Your Touch

This song is an existential mulling over life. Conceptually, it’s split into two halves. One half ending. The other, a change of direction. We wanted the instrumentation to be bright and luscious to mirror how positive an ending can be. We feel that everything we experience in life happens for a reason and wanted to celebrate that. In the music video, Lewis gets topless and has a dance. Why? You ask. Why not! We say.

Hanging Around

This one was written in the studio in one day. It just came together organically and connected with us. It’s a song about finding your community. Friends, lovers, like-minded souls. But in amongst all that beauty, you can find something that doesn’t belong. An odd thing that sticks out. I think this song is about finding those musty relics after a period of reflection and voicing it in a fearless way.

Soup

Lewis came up with the riff for this one and sent it over to me in a voice note. I instantly sent him back a vocal take. We both knew we wanted this to be on the EP. Thematically, it explores masculinity and how we are conditioned to think in a certain way. At times, the song descends into paranoia and laments our constant obsession with connectivity. I think this song gets a bit existential, so it’s best listened to with a pint in hand and your phone switched off.

Plain Bridal

This song came from a very long daydream on a train journey. I think it’s about sticking together and not quitting on each other. Sometimes, you find light, and at other times, you find lightning. I wanted to stretch the sound on this track to its full width. The beginning is soft. The ending is chaotic. It’s a full-circle moment, and it felt like the ender to the EP.

Terra Twin’s EP ‘Head Leaking’ is out now.