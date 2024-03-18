Brighton braces for Son Estrella Galicia’s micro-festival, featuring Dork faves Panic Shack

Brighton is set to come alive this Saturday (23rd March) with the SON Estrella Galicia micro-festival at The Prince Albert, an event that promises to blend live music, beer culture, gastronomy, and a commitment to positive environmental impact into an unforgettable experience.

It builds upon the unique collaboration between SON Estrella Galicia and Paper Dress Vintage in London, which has become a beacon for cultural exchange, blending the vibrant energies of English and Spanish music scenes under the concept of musical emigration. The events have showcased an impressive roster of acts, including the pop provocateur Jessica Winter, innovative project Miss Tiny, Dork faves Prima Queen, and the brilliant Shanghai Baby, highlighting the series’ commitment to showcasing emerging talents from both the UK and Spain​​.

The blend of UK and Spanish acts, also including the likes of Belako, Dream Wife, Deadletter and Melenas, has not only entertained but also sparked dialogues around the shared experiences and challenges of artists across borders, making each event a testament to the power of music as a universal language​​.

Now sold out, the Brighton micro-festival is not just a musical event but a cultural phenomenon, showcasing the brand’s commitment to fostering community roots and sustainability. This venture outside London for the first time represents a significant expansion of Son Estrella Galicia’s vibrant series in the UK.

Who’s Playing?

At the heart of the festival’s lineup is Panic Shack, the Cardiff-based punk sensation known for their infectious energy and defiant joy. Their journey from weekly karaoke sessions to becoming must-see live acts is a testament to their spirit and dedication​​. With songs infused with a distinct attitude, Panic Shack embodies the ethos of fun as an essential element of their existence​​. With a run of sold-out headline tours and a series of electrifying festival performances behind them, they’ve already solidified their status as one of the UK’s most exciting new bands​​​​. Joining them is Brighton’s Plantoid, whose eclectic sound palette spans progressive rock to jazz, promising a performance rich in musical diversity.

What else is going on?

In line with its commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement, the festival will feature a beach clean-up activity and the creation of a waste-transforming mural, highlighting SON Estrella Galicia’s dedication to making a positive impact. The festival is not just an entertainment venue but a platform for raising awareness and fostering discussions on sustainable practices within the music and events industry.

Beyond the headline acts, the festival features DJ sets from Kike Louie, Lee Petryszyn, and Henry WP, ensuring a dynamic and vibrant atmosphere throughout. Additionally, the “What Does Your Beer Sound Like?” tasting workshop offers a unique, multi-sensory experience that embodies Estrella Galicia’s artisanal approach to beer. In partnership with local gastronomy heroes Carlito Burrito, the festival promises a feast for the senses, offering food and beer pairings that highlight the best of local and artisanal produce.

As Brighton prepares to welcome this unique blend of music, sustainability, and beer culture, you’ll be able to read more about what went down at this weekend’s SON Estrella Galicia micro-festival on readdork.com next week.

This article appears as part of a partnership with SON Estrella Galicia.