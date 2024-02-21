C Turtle are here to thrill: “We were waiting for the right opportunity”

Not just another London band, C Turtle are pulling together an impeccable set of influences and inspirations, capturing the essence of creativity and collaboration in their Really Very Good new album, ‘Expensive Thrills’. Read and listen with our latest Hype playlist cover feature.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Daniel Turvil.

If you’re a newish band from London, you probably have a story that visits a few key landmarks. You’ll be able to talk about how you cut your teeth playing gigs at The Windmill, building a buzz amongst those in the know with their ears to the ground. You’ll have a few decent support slots under your belt. Maybe you’ll have grabbed a spot at one of the capital’s standout festivals, say Mirrors or All Points East. There’s an established route to these things – a reliable journey from zero to potential buzzy heroes.

But to suggest that C Turtle are in any way a band running through a template would be nonsense of the highest order. Just because there’s a legitimate pathway to increased attention through London’s vibrant music scene doesn’t make everyone who treads it a simple facsimile of their peers.

C Turtle began life as the solo project of photographer-slash-videographer-slash-musician Cole Flynn Quirke (“I’ve published a few books – right now, I’m really into Japanese photography; for example, works by Issei Suda and Osamu Takizawa”) before he encountered Mimiko McVeigh on a shoot. The two teamed up to experiment with home recordings, leading to a speedy realisation that Mimi should join what was clearly now a band as a vocalist and guitarist. Bassist Finlay Burrows signed up after he and Cole bonded over their mutual love for Taiwanese film A Brighter Summer Day and bands like Sonic Youth – yes, they are both very cool – with drummer Jimmy Guvercin completing the gang.

That’s very much the vibe they give off now, even spread across the city at different stages of their day. Settling in, Cole is enjoying a day off. Mimiko has basically just woken up, while Finlay is just back in from work. All more relaxed than Jimmy’s current setting – a Soho pub, “currently dodging advances from a drunk Scotsman”.

They’re a band ready to go places in 2024. Freshly back from visiting his Dad in China, Cole is yet to break any resolutions, though “loopholes have been discovered”. Jimmy, meanwhile, has already shaved half his head (“Surmise from that what you will”) – but there’s more on the agenda than just that.

Their upcoming album, ‘Expensive Thrills’, is a fuzzy, fantastical collection that should mark a serious step up for the four-piece. “We had the songs for a while,” explains Cole, “but didn’t release them because we were waiting for the right opportunity to put them out in a way that we thought would do them justice.”

Recorded “over 2-3 days in the summer”, it was a whirlwind production. “I honestly can’t remember,” Mimic admits. “It’s gone by so quickly.” Quick, perhaps, but at the same time, the culmination of a much longer journey. “It was a classic first album case of slowly building up this set of songs while doing shows over a period of about a year or so and then finally getting them down onto a record,” Finlay explains. “Having played them a lot before really helped in that regard.”

The album is more than just a setlist; it’s a narrative of growth and artistic exploration. Cole’s favourite, ‘Harry Who Knew How To Fly’, stands out not just for its backstory but also for the intimate production process. Recorded at home on his 4-track, he performs all the instruments himself (“Hence the awful drumming”). “It’s about a good friend from back home,” he shares, revealing the emotional depth behind the track. Mimiko’s pick, ‘How Many Birds’ – a gloriously lilting slice of Malkmus lo-fi – and Finlay’s fondness for climactic closing track ‘More Insects’ highlight the diversity of ‘Expensive Thrills’.

“Even before recording, that was always a favourite,” Finlay explains, “but in the studio, we really played around a lot more on the recording of that one. Mimi hopped on the penny whistle, and I got to get on the piano, too, so it definitely has a different feel to the rest of the record but acts as a nice little ending to it, too, I think.”

Finding space for both scuzzy riffs and existential reflection, it’s an album that sounds both effortless and accomplished.

The theme of ‘Expensive Thrills’, though, remains deliberately ambiguous, with Cole inviting listeners to find their own meaning (“What do you want it to be about?”) and Jimmy suggesting it’s about “cleaning toilets for financial gain”. Take your pick.

As they look ahead, C Turtle’s ambitions stretch beyond the confines of London’s music scene. Joking about a potential name change (“Dickleback,” in case you were wondering), Cole dreams of recording with icons like Jim O’Rourke, Steve Albini, or Weasel Walter, while Mimiko aims to expand and conquer, bringing their music to new audiences across the globe. Jimmy’s wish for a “live collab album with Boris in Chislehurst Caves” might take a bit more doing, but it’s good to have ambitions, right? There’s certainly nothing template about that. ■

C Turtle’s album ‘Expensive Thrills’ is out 8th March. Follow Dork’s Hype Spotify playlist here.