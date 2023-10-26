Check out Egyptian Blue’s Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Blur, Joy Division, Foals and more

When you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours.

This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about those songs you’ll still be listening to when you’re old and in your rocking chair. So, enter Teenage Kicks – a playlist series that sees bands running through the music they listened to in their formative years.

Next up, Andy Buss from Egyptian Blue.

REM – Carnival of Sorts (Boxcars)

REM were my first favourite band at the tender age of 7, and this is probably my earliest nostalgic feeling for any song ever. A song that has stayed with me to this day.

Blur – Beetlebum

I remember a family member making a mixtape of current late 90s bangers for the car, probably at a similar age to when I listened to REM – and this one struck me differently. This song exists effortlessly in my mind to this day.

Radiohead – Pyramid Song

For me, it’s almost impossible to pin this down to one tune, as every Radiohead record was a regular in my household growing up. They’ve had the most consistent influence on the way I make music.

Arctic Monkeys – The View From The Afternoon

I recall my mum buying their debut at HMV, picking me up from school and saying, “Listen to this”. This changed everything for me and was probably a primary reason why I picked up a guitar in the first place. This song was the first AM song I heard and, to this day, is still my favourite.

Coldplay – Shiver

Listen, I’m not a Coldplay fan by any stretch of the imagination, but this song and this whole record is unbelievable, a staple from my young childhood.

Jethro Tull – Aqualung

Being into Jethro Tull at a young age could definitely be put in the ‘questionable category’. I still love this song and loved it from my childhood. I remember going to see them at maybe 12 years old; I was probably the youngest by about 40 years.

Joy Division – Ice Age

I discovered this tune whilst diving through my mum’s record collection. The look of the record just struck me, and I had to listen to it, although I somehow feel my mind was already made up. ‘Ice Age’ was the second song on this LP; I used to dance around the living room to it.

Foals – Spanish Sahara

This is, albeit later in my youth, an absolute staple track for me. It kind of changed everything about the way I listened to music; it hooked me onto Foals even more than I was at the time. They quickly became one of my favourite bands and have had a huge influence on the way I write music.

Taken from the November 2023 edition of Dork. Egyptian Blue’s album ‘A Living Commodity’ is out 27th October.