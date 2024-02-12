Chelsea Wolfe: “Fear of my life becoming stagnant is much greater than any fear of the unknown”

In her seventh studio odyssey, CHELSEA WOLFE delves into the depths of transformation and self-discovery, crafting a narrative of liberation and growth. Check out our latest Upset cover story.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Ebru Yildiz.

In the shadowed spaces between goth rock and electronica, Chelsea Wolfe has carved out a realm distinctly her own, one that new album ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’ explores with a depth and intensity that marks a significant evolution in her artistic journey. It’s not just a musical transformation but a deeply personal one as well.

Wolfe’s journey to this point is characterised by introspection and a fearless confrontation with change. “It’s about transformation, rebirth, growth, yes. About opening yourself up to new possibilities,” she says, encapsulating the album’s essence in her own words. This thematic core reflects a personal narrative of awakening and self-discovery, mirroring Wolfe’s own experiences and realisations.

The genesis of the album’s themes was as organic as it was profound. She explains, “I would say that the songs themselves created the events. As I wrote these songs, they became reality for me, such as writing a song about leaving and healing from a toxic relationship, and then realising that I was in a toxic relationship.” This self-reflective process underscores Wolfe’s ability to weave her personal journey into her music, making ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’ a mirror reflecting her path towards self-awareness and liberation. “Since I had written the song, I had the knowing that I could leave too,” she recalls, “and I did.”

Amidst the album’s creation, Wolfe discovered a crucial truth about herself. “That fear of my life becoming stagnant is much greater than any fear of the unknown. And now, I embrace the mystery of the unknown,” she shares, revealing a newfound enthusiasm for life’s uncertainties.

The record’s tracks, particularly ‘Tunnel Lights’ and ‘Place in the Sun,’ stand out as milestones in Wolfe’s journey – “songs about waking up to the fact that you’re languishing, and taking the steps to actually LIVE this life,” she reflects, highlighting their significance.

Wolfe’s songwriting process for this album was a bridge connecting different facets of her identity. “It’s interesting to me that the musical influences of my late teens and early 20s are really coming out in this record that I’m releasing at age 40,” she notes, acknowledging the cyclical nature of her musical influences and personal growth. “I’ve also been doing inner child work in therapy, so I suppose it makes sense!”

The path to the album’s completion was fraught with external challenges, from pandemic-induced delays to navigating the complexities of changing record labels. Wolfe’s resolve was tested, yet these obstacles ultimately contributed to the album’s depth and richness. “It took years to get this album finished,” Wolfe admits, reflecting on the journey’s demands and the resilience required to see it through. “The whole series of events required an immense amount of patience and faith.”

When contemplating how fans might react to the album’s surprises, Wolfe maintains an unassuming perspective, leaving the discovery to the listeners themselves (“That’s for them to say”). This humility and openness about the album’s creative evolution underscores Wolfe’s commitment to her artistic vision and connection with her audience.

Wolfe’s approach to balancing a signature sound with creative exploration is fluid and instinctive. “Each time I finish an album, I already know what I want to do next,” she says, revealing her continuous forward momentum and the seamless flow of creativity that propels her from one project to the next. “Before the album is even released, I’ve already got plans and song ideas for the next one,” she adds, “so in a way, they sort of flow into and feed off of each other, even if they sound very different.”

“It’s important to get yourself out of your comfort zone; that’s why I knew I wanted to work with a producer on this album instead of it being self-produced. But I follow my creative instincts, always, so at the heart of it, I’m there, no matter who I’m working with.”

‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’ is a new arc in Wolfe’s discography, connecting the past with the future. As she puts it herself, “This album is a culmination of all the sounds we’ve experimented with on past records. And it feels very much like a liminal, transitional album, connecting old and new. Like, I’ve closed one big book and am not quite ready to open another, so I’m reading a novella in between.”

As she looks ahead, the specifics of her musical journey remain under wraps, yet her excitement is palpable. “Musically, I’m not yet ready to share, but I am really looking forward to it,” she teases, hinting at the continued evolution of her sound and artistic vision.

Through the integration of Wolfe’s reflections, ‘She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She’ emerges as a testament to the power of personal and musical transformation. Her process, marked by introspection, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to exploration, only cements her place as an artist unafraid to push boundaries. Looking to the future, Wolfe humorously anticipates advice from her older self, “Stop being so damn hard on yourself!” she imagines, but perhaps, in truth, it might be something a bit more positive. “I hope she would say, ‘All of this work you’re doing now, all the little steps you’re taking are paying off. Keep going’.” ■

