Creeper are on their way to Wembley: “If there’s a Creeper show to go to, it’s this one”

It’s been just over a year since Creeper released uptempo glam banger ‘Cry To Heaven’ as an introduction to their third album ‘Sanguivore’. If 2020’s ‘Sex, Death & the Infinite Void’ was a tentative step forward following the emo majesty of 2017’s breakout debut ‘Eternity, In Your Arms’, ‘Sanguivore’ was a full blown reinvention.

“It feels like we’ve started again as a band, but this time we’ve got all the right pieces,” admits guitarist Ian Miles. “It felt like we were such a troubled group for quite a while,” continues vocalist Will Gould. New members Jake Fogarty (drums) and Lawrie Pattison (guitar) have helped drive the band forward, while the creative team around Creeper has blossomed in recent months. “Now, we’ve finally reached a point where we’re just extremely happy.”

And the band is eager to show that off as well. Returning to Download Festival’s mainstage, Creeper’s theatrical, flamboyant and bloody decadent performance on the Sunday afternoon only featured one non-‘Sanguivore’ track – the booming ‘Down Below’.

“Those songs were kind of written for Download,” explains Ian, with him and Will bonding over classic Monsters Of Rock performances as kids. “We didn’t want to play many old songs, because we’re moving forward. We wanted to showcase what we’re doing right now,” he adds, promising those older tracks will return at their own headline shows.

“It always feels dangerous when a group turns their back on their past, and I never want us to do that. But we want to continue being that weirdo band who isn’t afraid of change,” Will adds.

“When we last played that stage, it was great but it also felt uncomfortable because we really hadn’t experienced anything like it,” he continues. “Now, we’re a bit more seasoned. We all felt very comfortable on that stage,” and it showed. Over a blistering 30-minute set, Creeper deployed pyro, vampiric dancers and a guest appearance from Atreyu guitarist Dan Jacobs. “So much could have gone wrong and…it didn’t,” he laughs. “It just felt like a victory.”

A majority of the ‘Sex, Death & The Infinite Void’-era saw Creeper playing catch-up following the painful process of actually making the album, and the pandemic that followed. ‘Sanguivore’ sees the band re-energised. “We feel stronger than ever,” says Ian.

“Creeper has never really had a goal,” admits Will. “You don’t start a DIY band to become the biggest thing in the world,” he continues. And while Creeper is very far away from the scrappy DIY band they started out as, they still have that punk rock mindset. “We don’t follow the same blueprint as a lot of bands. We’ve always just been driven to make albums because we love it. There’s not really been any other goal,” he says.

But that’s changed in recent months, “We’ve seen so many kids find Creeper at a time where the world feels really dark. Because of that we want to make the shows to be huge and spectacular, so those kids can come and really lose themselves for a few hours. That’s what we’re aiming for now,” he adds, wanting to provide vital escapism and fantasy.

And it doesn’t get more spectacular than a Wembley Arena co-headline arena show with Black Veil Brides, set to take place on October 30.

The two bands have been friends for a while now, with Creeper feeling a “kinship” with the creativity and vision of Black Veil Brides. “With Creeper, you always have to expect the unexpected,” promises Will, not wanting to give too much away. “That show is going to be both of our bands firing on all cylinders though and really working together to put on this insane rock show.”

“Me and Ian grew up going to big, arena rock shows and with Creeper, we’ve always tried to emulate that, even if it always felt out of reach,” he continues. “They’ve given us the keys now though. We’re going to pull out all the stops. If there’s a Creeper show to go to, it’s this one,” he declares, before looking to the future. “This year, anyway.”

Creeper have told us countless times how they want to burn things down, to create something new. They thrive on reinvention, shock and awesome surprises. “In the past we’ve done records and songs that have spoken to an individual influence, but ‘Saungivore’ covers all of our favourite things at once. That pool of influences feels bottomless,” says Will. “It’s maybe the most concise Creeper album and we’ve hit upon something we’re really excited about exploring further. It’s an odd feeling, because normally we’re so quick to carry onto something entirely new.”

“It’s scarily comfortable,” Ian says of the band’s current era. “I keep going back to listen to the album and the idea of writing something that’s in a similar vein is still really exciting to me.”

“It feels like maybe we don’t have to constantly burn everything down,” adds Will.