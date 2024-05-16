DORK x DOT TO DOT: Modern life might be rubbish, but Home Counties still find the beauty in the struggle on ‘Exactly As It Seems’

Will Harrison and Lois Kelly discuss their genre-bending debut, personal growth, and the power of music to unite. Dive in with our latest DORK x DOT TO DOT festival guide cover feature.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Lilly Doidge, Alex Amoros.

Home Counties have been making music together since their primary school days in rural Buckinghamshire, but their debut album, ‘Exactly As It Seems’, marks a significant departure from their earlier work. The London-based dance-punk six-piece (“We can just about fit in a van”) – made up of Will Harrison (vocals and synthesiser), Lois Kelly (vocals and synthesiser), Conor Kearney (guitar and vocals), Barn Peiser Pepin (guitar, spoken word, and percussion), Bill Griffin (bass and synthesiser), and Dan Hearn (drums and drum machine mastermind) – have undergone a remarkable transformation, embracing a new sound that blends elements of art-rock, dance-pop, and electronic music.

At the time of talking, the band are preparing for the album’s release, Will and Lois buzzing with excitement. “It’s the day before we release the album, so we’re very busy with the last-minute things you forget about when you’re doing a release, but we’re overall really excited,” they enthuse. The anticipation is palpable as they reflect on the journey that led them to this moment. “It’s felt like such a long time coming, so it feels good to finally release it and show everyone that we have been really busy.”

The arrival of Lois has been instrumental in the band’s evolution, not only transforming Home Counties from a five-piece to a six-piece but also propelling them into new musical territories. “In the studio, we tend to be less strictly confined to these roles, with everyone chipping in guitars, synths, percussion and vocals as we go along,” they explain. This collaborative approach has allowed the band to explore a wider range of sounds and textures, resulting in an album that pushes the boundaries of their earlier work.

‘Exactly As It Seems’ represents a quantum leap forward for Home Counties, showcasing their growth as artists and their dedication to pushing the boundaries of their sound. Lois admits, “When the idea of writing an album came about on tour with Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, it felt like a bit of a pipe dream.” The band found themselves grappling with the challenges of exploring new sonic territories while balancing their day jobs and tight deadlines. “We had only scratched the surface of exploring the sounds we wanted to bring to Home Counties, and we very much wanted to explore every single possible noise we could make, but we were also working around our 9-5s with a tight deadline. It was exciting and stressful, and there were a few evenings debating whether it was the right time for an album.”

Despite the challenges, the creative process proved to be a catalyst for the album’s development. “The entire process seemed to inspire the album further, and we now have this body of work that we love!” Lois exclaims. “‘Exactly As It Seems’ is for anyone who, like us, is always reaching for a good time in a really shit week.”

The album’s eclectic mix of styles, from the infectious disco-inspired single ‘Uptight’ to the glitchy, playful synth-pop of ‘Bethnal Green’ and the irresistible blend of stuttering guitars and whirring electronics in ‘Funk U Up’, demonstrates Home Counties’ newfound confidence in exploring a variety of genres. Will reveals that some of the more pop-oriented songs, such as ‘Wild Guess’ and ‘Posthumous Spreadsheets’, date back to demos from 2020 and earlier. “At the time when they were written, it was like, ‘No way can that be a Home Counties song’, but I was still really into it at the time, the more melodic stuff.”

While the band has undergone a significant transformation, they haven’t completely abandoned their roots. “Whilst we’ve changed a lot by embracing melody and electronic instrumentation, I do think we have retained the core elements of the early stuff, namely the janky guitars, percussion and overall energy,” Will explains. “I think I’d be glad that we finally found a way to make Home Counties encompass all of these things that I love.”

But as for what the OG Home Counties would make of the record? “We might’ve thought it was some derivative landfill indie bullshit and would pack it all in to stop it ever happening,” Will jokes. “But probably not.”

Thematically, ‘Exactly As It Seems’ delves into the band’s personal experiences of navigating life in London in their late twenties. Lois explains, “Pretty much the entire album is an autobiography of the last few years.” The band draws from a wealth of stories and experiences, from living in grim flats and spending most of their salaries on rent to grappling with the pressures of adulthood and the pursuit of success. “Between us, we have a backlog of stories about the grim flats we’ve spent 3/4 of our salaries on, and within those flats, we have tried to figure out at what point all the success hard work was meant to promise is going to show up.”

Despite the challenges and uncertainties, the band finds solace in their tight-knit friendships. “We are incredibly lucky that no matter how lost each of us may have felt over the years, we have an incredible network of friends who melt the worries away every Friday night,” Lois shares. “This is what the album reflects: the battle between ever-growing responsibilities and just wanting to forget about it and have a laugh.”

The album’s standout tracks showcase Home Counties’ ability to blend the personal with the political, tackling issues like gentrification, elitism, and social anxieties with a mix of wit and relatable frankness. ‘Dividing Lines’, a politically charged yet melodically rich cut, and ‘Push Comes To Shove’, an epic odyssey of electronica, demonstrate the band’s knack for seamlessly blending different styles and influences.

Choosing a favourite track from the album proves to be a difficult task for both Will and Lois. “A favourite is a hard choice, but it’s probably ‘Wild Guess’. It’s a lot of fun to play live,” Lois says. Meanwhile, Will’s preference changes daily. “It changes every day, but today it’s ‘Push Comes to Shove’,” he reveals. “It’s one of the most personal songs I have written lyrically. It is about the demise of a friendship and being rubbish at talking about emotional things, so it feels like it is a bit of a progression for me in songwriting terms.”

Recording ‘Exactly As It Seems’ in a small, intimate studio in Hackney presented its own challenges, but ultimately strengthened the connection between the songs and the band’s lived experiences. Will explains, “We didn’t record the album all in one go, not having the resources or time off work to allow us to go into a studio for a few weeks.” The band made the most of their limited time and resources, recording in small bursts throughout the evenings when studio time was the cheapest or free. “While the studio was crammed when we were there, by doing small bursts throughout the evenings of the week, when studio time was the cheapest or free, I think we managed not to fall out too much,” Will adds with a laugh.

The gradual recording process, spanning over a year, had its ups and downs. “The way we recorded it gradually over a year was tricky at times; feeling like we weren’t making any progress, which caused us to keep going back and questioning what had been recorded already,” Will admits. However, this approach ultimately proved to be a blessing in disguise, allowing the band to capture the essence of their experiences living in London. “In another way, though, it was perfect for this record, as it tells the story of us moving to London and the everyday experiences and challenges associated with that. Spending all day at work and then heading into the studio in the evening strengthened the connection of the songs to the lived experiences, like literally unloading the day into the recording process and lyrics.”

With ‘Exactly As It Seems’ now out in the world, Home Counties are already looking ahead to what’s next. Will shares, “We’re always each individually working on material in the background of everything else we’re doing and we’re starting to bring that to the wider group now to reflect and see what we’re liking.” The band is eager to build on the momentum of their debut album and dive into the creative process once again. “After the tour, I think we’ll be ready to start thinking about making the next album. As much as it worked for this record, we’d like to do it all in one go over a few weeks this time around.”

One of the highlights of Home Counties’ upcoming tour is their appearance at the Dot To Dot festival. Will enthuses, “I’m really excited to see Jockstrap, whose album is up there with my favourite of all times, and incredible live. I’m hoping to see Adwaith again, who were great at Moth Club last year, too.” The festival also presents an opportunity to discover new artists and reconnect with old friends. “Of new finds, I’ve been listening a lot to Kaeto recently, so I am very excited to catch her set, and am intrigued to see The Dare. It will be nice catching up with Bleach Lab, who we know from our shared original hometown of Aylesbury, and Ugly, who we have shared many, many stages with over the years. It’s always great bumping into old friends at these day festivals and seeing them get better and better each time.”

As longtime festival-goers themselves, Home Counties have a deep appreciation for the unique atmosphere and sense of discovery that these events offer. Will recounts, “We all used to go to Reading when we were 16, as you do after your GCSEs, and have basically been going to festivals ever since.” From the sprawling weekend festivals like Green Man, End Of The Road, and Glastonbury to the more intimate day festivals like Simple Things and Dot To Dot, the band has experienced the full spectrum of what the UK festival scene has to offer. “Living in Bristol as a student, I really came to love the day festivals, especially Simple Things and Dot To Dot. I love spending the day jumping around all the amazing independent venues in the city, drinking tins in between each gig, and being able to sleep in your bed at the end of it all.”

Festivals have also been a source of musical discovery for the band. Will recalls a particularly memorable moment from Dot To Dot in 2018: “I saw Fontaines D.C. live in Rough Trade at Dot To Dot in 2018, which blew my mind at the time.” More recently, the band had the opportunity to discover a unique act while playing at a festival in Dunkirk. “We were introduced to Avalanche Kaito, who blend traditional Burkinabé instrumentation with experimental punk and glitchy hip-hop. I can’t recommend them highly enough.”

As the conversation draws to a close, Lois shares one final piece of exciting news about their upcoming tour. “We’re about to head off on tour, and we have a new addition joining us this time. Dan has designed some sick audiovisuals, which we will have up with us on stage – we’re really excited for you all to see it!” This new element promises to elevate the band’s already electrifying live performances and give fans a visual feast to accompany the music.

With ‘Exactly As It Seems’, Home Counties have not only created an impressive and fun thrill-ride that pulls together relatable grievances with today’s world and soundtracks them with upbeat, unique dance-punk melodies but also firmly established themselves as one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the indie music scene today. As they embark on the next chapter of their musical journey, the world better be ready for what Home Counties have in store. ■

Home Counties play Dot To Dot on Saturday 25th May 2024 in Bristol, and Sunday 26th May 2024 in Nottingham. Get tickets and find out more at dottodotfestival.co.uk now. Follow Dork’s Dot To Dot Festival Guide Spotify playlist here.