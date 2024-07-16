Dork’s best songs of 2024 (so far) – part 2: Orla Gartland, Fat Dog, Charli xcx and more

As we hit the halfway mark of 2024, it’s clear that this year has been a musical whirlwind. From established superstars to rising indie darlings, the diversity and richness of the tracks released so far are nothing short of astounding. This list isn’t just a collection of popular hits but a curated selection that represents the broad spectrum of genres and emotions that 2024 has offered.

This year has been a notable one for the bold experimentation and fearless creativity displayed by artists across the globe. Whether it’s the introspective lyrics of Billie Eilish or the genre-blending sounds of Fontaines DC, each track on this list brings something unique to the table. These songs have not only topped charts but also resonated deeply with listeners, making us dance, cry, and everything in between. Each artist only gets one entry, and there’s 100 in total over five, twenty song chunks. Yes, it’ll keep you going for a while.

So, without further ado, here’s part two of our list of the best songs of 2024 (so far). Dive in, discover new favourites, and revisit the tracks that have defined your year. From pop anthems to heartfelt ballads, there’s something here for every music lover.

Nilüfer Yanya – ‘Like I Say (I runaway)’

Nilüfer Yanya’s ‘Like I Say (I runaway)’ is a triumphant return that seamlessly blends vulnerability with raw power. Yanya’s melodic guitar work builds to a distorted, explosive hook that’ll knock socks straight off. It’s a song about the preciousness of time, with Yanya urging us to live authentically before it’s too late – a tantalising taste of what’s to come from an indie rock powerhouse.

A. G. Cook – ‘Out of Time’

A. G. Cook’s ‘Out of Time’ is a mind-bending journey through the past and future of pop. From his album ‘Britpop’, it’s a track that – like the record itself – defies easy categorisation, blending nostalgic elements with Cook’s signature futuristic production. ‘Out of Time’ proves that Cook isn’t just pushing boundaries – he’s obliterating them.

beabadoobee – ‘Take A Bite’

Beabadoobee’s ‘Take A Bite’ is a deliciously dark departure. A preview of her upcoming album ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’, it dives headfirst into the toxicity of temptation. Bea’s dreamy vocals float over grungy guitars as she explores the allure of bad decisions. If this is how tomorrow moves, we’re excited to follow where beabadoobee leads.

Orla Gartland – ‘Little Chaos’

Back off her international service in supergroup Fizz, Orla Gartland’s ‘Little Chaos’ is a raucous celebration of embracing your messy, multifaceted self. Her first single of 2024, it’s a track that’ll have you dancing and self-reflecting in equal measure. With an edge that recalls St Vincent at her very best, Gartland creates a sonic whirlwind that perfectly matches her empowering lyrics. It’s an exhilarating preview of her second album that proves Gartland is anything but little.

flowerovlove – ‘BOYS’

Flowerovlove’s ‘BOYS’ is a bubblegum pop anthem that captures the dizzy highs of teenage crushes. A track that’ll transport you straight back to high school hallways and notebook doodles, Joyce Cisse’s enchanting vocals float over glistening synths and crisp percussion, creating a soundscape that’s both nostalgic and thoroughly modern. It’s a playful exploration of young love in all its forms, proving that flowerovlove is blossoming into a formidable force.

Maggie Rogers – ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’

Maggie Rogers’ ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’ is a reality check wrapped in a lush, indie-folk package. Co-produced with Ian Fitchuk at the legendary Electric Lady Studios, it’s a sonic Sunday afternoon – all laid-back vibes and wistful introspection. Rogers doesn’t pull any punches, delivering lines with the weary wisdom of someone who’s been there, done that, and burned the t-shirt. It’s a song about ditching the rose-tinted glasses and embracing the messy beauty of reality. With its blend of folk, pop, and indie rock, ‘So Sick Of Dreaming’ proves Rogers isn’t just evolving – she’s shedding her musical skin entirely.

Clairo – ‘Sexy to Someone’

Clairo’s ‘Sexy to Someone’ is a seductive cocktail of 70s soul, lo-fi beats, and modern R&B that’ll have you swaying in your bedroom mirror. From her new album ‘Charm’, it’s a track that blends the best of her past work with a dash of Carole King-inspired magic. Clairo’s lyrics are a relatable punch to the gut, capturing that universal ache for validation. When she croons, “Sexy to somebody, it would help me out / Oh, I need a reason to get out of the house,” it’s like she’s reading a diary out loud. It’s a song for anyone who’s ever dressed up with nowhere to go, just hoping to catch someone’s eye. Musically, it’s a lush landscape of synthy flutes and crisp drums, with Clairo’s dreamy vocals floating effortlessly over the top. ‘Sexy to Someone’ proves that Clairo isn’t just growing as an artist – she’s blooming into a full-fledged soul siren.

Say Now – ‘Bitch Get Out My Car’

Say Now’s ‘Bitch Get Out My Car’ is a pedal-to-the-metal pop banger that’ll have you kicking negativity to the curb. The UK trio – Amelia Onuorah, Maddie Haynes, and Ysabelle Salvanera – have teamed up with pop powerhouses Biff Stannard and Kamille to deliver a track that’s as catchy as it is empowering. It’s a song about slamming the door on toxic relationships and hitting the gas towards self-love. With its infectious hooks and in-your-face attitude, it’s the perfect anthem for a girls’ night out or a solo dance party in your bedroom. Say Now aren’t just along for the ride – they’re firmly in the driver’s seat.

RAYE – ‘Genesis’

RAYE’s ‘Genesis’ is a seven-minute sonic odyssey that’s less a single and more a mini-opera, divided into three acts that tackle everything from personal demons to societal ills. RAYE doesn’t just wear her heart on her sleeve – she dissects it, examines it under a microscope, and serves it up on a platter – a gut punch to anyone who’s ever felt the pressure of social media perfection. Musically, ‘Genesis’ is a genre-defying rollercoaster, effortlessly blending jazz, big band, hip-hop, and R&B. It’s RAYE’s manifesto – a plea for light in a world of darkness, a call to arms for a generation, and proof that RAYE has already taken her place among music’s elite.

Gretel – ‘Far Out’

Gretel’s ‘Far Out’ is a kaleidoscopic trip through the quirky corners of alt-pop. Co-produced with Mura Masa, it’s a track that blends ’60s psychedelia with modern sensibilities, creating a sound that’s as fresh as it is nostalgic. Gretel’s first track of 2024 is a playful exploration of long-distance love, with a title that works on multiple levels. With a blend of humour and introspection, coupled with her fearless approach to pop conventions, it proves Gretel is an artist who’s charting her own course in the musical cosmos.

Confidence Man – ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU’

Confidence Man’s ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU’ is a sweaty, strobe-lit love letter to 90s Euro house and speed garage. Part of their upcoming album ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’, it captures that early hours euphoria when the world narrows down to just you and the pulsing beat. Sugar Bones and Janet Planet deliver a performance that’s equal parts desperation and elation, with the repeated “I can’t lose you” hitting like a mantra for the lovestruck and chemically enhanced. Confidence Man have always known how to throw a party, but with ‘I CAN’T LOSE YOU’, they’ve cranked the energy up to eleven. It’s a track that doesn’t just nod to dance music’s past – it grabs it by the scruff of the neck and drags it kicking and screaming into 2024. Just remember to hydrate, kids.

Self Esteem – ‘Big Man’

Self Esteem’s ‘Big Man’ is a sassy, strutting takedown of toxic masculinity. Teaming up with Moonchild Sanelly, Rebecca Lucy Taylor delivers a track that’s part anthem, part roast, and all attitude. A masterclass in what real masculinity should look like, it’s a gauntlet thrown at the feet of insecure men everywhere. Musically, it’s a pop banger with enough electronic edge to keep you on your toes. ‘Big Man’ proves that Self Esteem is crafting manifestos for a new era of gender dynamics. It’s a bold, brash return that shows Taylor hasn’t lost an ounce of the fire that made ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ such a triumph. Big man energy, indeed.

Charli xcx – ‘The girl, so confusing version with lorde’

Charli xcx and Lorde’s remix of ‘Girl, so confusing’ is a glittery, digi-pop confessional that turns perceived beef into a heartfelt duet. Less a remix and more an exorcism of celebrity insecurities, Lorde bares her soul, singing about being “at war with my body” with the kind of raw honesty that made her a star. Meanwhile, Charli lays her cards on the table, admitting to jealousy and uncertainty in a friendship complicated by fame. It’s like eavesdropping on the world’s most emotionally intelligent therapy session. A. G. Cook’s production is a glossy backdrop to this emotional rollercoaster, proving once again that he’s the king of making vulnerability sound like a banger. A middle finger to the tabloids and a love letter to messy, complicated female friendships, it’s confusing, it’s cathartic, and it’s absolutely essential listening.

The Dare – ‘Perfume’

The Dare’s ‘Perfume’ is a sonic spritz of pure, unadulterated fun – a track that smells like teen spirit and tastes like rebellion. A heady blend of indie rock and post-punk that’s as intoxicating as it is irreverent, it’s a middle finger to conformity wrapped in a catchy melody and delivered with a wink. It’s the soundtrack to every wild night out, every questionable decision, and every moment of youthful abandon. The Dare is bottling the essence of what it means to be young, reckless, and utterly irresistible. ‘Perfume’ is proof that sometimes the best scent is the smell of not giving a damn.

The Japanese House – ‘:)’

The Japanese House’s ‘:)’ is a digital love letter wrapped in synths and sent straight to the heart. Amber Bain has crafted a track that’s as delicate as a first text message and as powerful as a face-to-face confession. A snapshot of modern romance, where love blooms in chat windows and across time zones, musically, ‘:)’ is a masterclass in minimalism. The syncopated synths and airbrushed drums create a dreamy soundscape that’ll have you swiping right on repeat, reminding us all that in the digital age, love can be just a smile away.

Soft Launch – ‘Cartwheels’

Soft Launch’s ‘Cartwheels’ is a dizzying debut that’ll have you head over heels for the Irish quartet – an indie-pop gem that’s as intricate as a Swiss watch and as catchy as the common cold. The track’s intertwining melodies and tight harmonies create a sonic rollercoaster that perfectly mirrors its lyrical exploration of chaotic love. With ‘Cartwheels’, Soft Launch have delivered a debut that sets the bar so high you might need to do some cartwheels yourself to reach it.

Picture Parlour – ‘Face In The Picture’

Picture Parlour’s ‘Face In The Picture’ is a cinematic journey through time that’ll leave you feeling nostalgic for places you’ve never been. The title-track from their debut EP is a glam-rock fever dream that’s part Bowie, part Hitchcock soundtrack. It’s the musical equivalent of finding an old photo album and realising you barely recognise the faces anymore. Keep your eyes (and ears) on this band; they’re developing into something truly special.

Glass Animals – ‘Creatures in Heaven’

A cosmic love letter wrapped in warm synths and bittersweet memories, the lead single from ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ proves that Dave Bayley and co. haven’t lost their knack for crafting songs that are equal parts, danceable and cryable. Bayley’s vocals float over a beat that transitions from soft verses to punchy choruses, mirroring the ebb and flow of fleeting relationships. ‘Creatures in Heaven’ is a reminder that even the briefest connections can leave an interstellar impact. Glass Animals’ new album is set to be one heavenly creature indeed.

Fat Dog – ‘Running’

Fat Dog’s ‘Running’ is a sonic stampede. Featured on their debut album ‘WOOF.’, this track is a high-octane blend of EBM and nu-rave that’s more energising than a triple espresso shot. The chorus of “Running, running, running” isn’t just catchy – it’s a mantra for a generation always on the move, throwing Bicep, I.R.O.K, and Kamasi Washington into a blender and serving up a cocktail that’s equal parts electronic and rock. ‘Running’ proves that sometimes the best way to face your demons is to outrun them.

Chloe Slater – ‘Price On Fun’

Chloe Slater’s ‘Price On Fun’ is a Gen Z anthem. The standout from her debut EP ‘You Can’t Put a Price On Fun’, it’s a noisy, joyous rebellion against the weight of the world. Slater’s half-spoken, half-sung vocals (that’s sprechgesang! – Ed) surf waves of punchy drums and boisterous guitars, delivering lines with a shrug and a smirk. It’s a manifesto for a generation caught between global crises and the desire to just let loose. Slater proves that sometimes, the most political act is choosing joy, even when the world’s on fire. And with this track, she’s lit a spark of her own.