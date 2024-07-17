Dork’s best songs of 2024 (so far) – part 3: Nell Mescal, girl in red, English Teacher and more

As we hit the halfway mark of 2024, it’s clear that this year has been a musical whirlwind. From established superstars to rising indie darlings, the diversity and richness of the tracks released so far are nothing short of astounding. This list isn’t just a collection of popular hits but a curated selection that represents the broad spectrum of genres and emotions that 2024 has offered.

This year has been a notable one for the bold experimentation and fearless creativity displayed by artists across the globe. Whether it’s the introspective lyrics of Billie Eilish or the genre-blending sounds of Fontaines DC, each track on this list brings something unique to the table. These songs have not only topped charts but also resonated deeply with listeners, making us dance, cry, and everything in between. Each artist only gets one entry, and there’s 100 in total over five, twenty song chunks. Yes, it’ll keep you going for a while.

So, without further ado, here’s part three of our list of the best songs of 2024 (so far). Dive in, discover new favourites, and revisit the tracks that have defined your year. From pop anthems to heartfelt ballads, there’s something here for every music lover.

salute – ‘saving flowers’ (with Rina Sawayama)

Salute’s ‘saving flowers’ is a sonic bouquet that’ll have you dancing with tears in your eyes. Teaming up with the inimitable Rina Sawayama, it’s a speed garage love letter wrapped in lush electronic production. Sawayama’s vocals soar over salute’s beats like a lovesick butterfly, turning lyrics about admiration into an anthem for the hopelessly romantic. It’s the kind of song that makes you want to run through a field of daisies in slow motion, probably in a 90s music video. A marriage of sounds that’ll have you believing in musical soulmates.

SZA – ‘Saturn’

SZA’s ‘Saturn’ is a cosmic journey through the depths of disillusionment that’ll have you ready to book a one-way ticket to outer space. Over a dreamy neo-soul backdrop, SZA delivers lines with the weariness of someone who’s seen every episode of planet Earth’s drama and is ready for the spin-off. The production team of Carter Lang, Rob Bisel, Solomonophonic, and Scott Zhang create a soundscape so lush, you’ll want to build a home in it. When SZA dreams of a better life on Saturn in the chorus, it’s not simple escapism, but a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever felt like they’re on the wrong planet. SZA isn’t just a star – she’s a whole damn galaxy.

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Deeper Well’

Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Deeper Well’ is a psychedelic Americana journey that’ll have you questioning your life choices and reaching for your healing crystals. The title-track of her sixth studio album proves that she isn’t just dipping her toes in the waters of self-discovery – she’s doing a full cannonball. Musgraves delivers lines with the calm assurance of someone who’s just finished a year-long silent retreat. ‘Deeper Well’ isn’t just a departure from the pop-leaning ‘star-crossed’ – it’s a full-on metamorphosis. Musgraves has traded in her disco ball for a lava lamp, and the result is a track that’s as introspective as it is intoxicating.

St. Vincent – ‘Broken Man’

St. Vincent’s ‘Broken Man’ is a sonic sledgehammer to the senses. Starting with a whisper and ending with a banshee wail, ‘Broken Man’ is a masterclass in tension and release. Clark’s vocals cut through the industrial chaos like a laser, while her self-production is a middle finger to expectations, creating a soundscape that’s part Nine Inch Nails, part primal scream therapy. ‘Broken Man’ isn’t just a return to form for St. Vincent – it’s a reinvention that’ll leave you wondering if you ever really knew her at all.

WILLOW – ‘b i g f e e l i n g s’

‘b i g f e e l i n g s’ is an emotional rollercoaster. Over a piano part that sounds like it’s been through its own existential crisis, WILLOW’s vocals navigate the treacherous waters of intense emotions with the grace of a tightrope walker. It’s jazz meets emo meets whatever genre “screaming into your pillow at 3 AM” is. The sound of what it’s like when those feelings hit you like a freight train, WILLOW’s blend of raw vulnerability and musical experimentation creates a track that’s as unpredictable and chaotic as the emotions it describes. A standout track that’ll leave you feeling seen, heard, and maybe a little bit emotionally exhausted. But hey, that’s what big feelings are all about, right?

Nell Mescal – ‘Killing Time’

Nell Mescal’s ‘Killing Time’ is a sonic time capsule of youthful ennui – the musical equivalent of staring at your ceiling fan for hours, wondering if you should get bangs or move to Berlin. Over a backdrop of lush guitars, Mescal plays the part of someone who’s just realised adulthood is one big game of pretend. An anthem for anyone who’s ever felt stuck in life’s waiting room, her vocals float between frustration and resignation, capturing that uniquely twenty-something feeling of being simultaneously over it and utterly lost. Killing time is all fun and games until you realise time’s been killing you right back.

Wunderhorse – ‘Midas’

Wunderhorse’s ‘Midas’ is a two-minute sucker punch that’ll leave you gasping for more. Jacob Slater’s vocals, part Julian Casablancas, part Bob Dylan after a pack of Marlboros, ride a storming bluesy riff like a cowboy on a bucking bronco. Born in a Parisian bathtub and resurrected in Minnesota, ‘Midas’ is the sonic equivalent of being used up like a pencil stub – all grit, no glamour. It’s become a live show favourite, probably because it’s impossible to stand still when that infectious chorus hits. Golden.

English Teacher – ‘I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying’

English Teacher’s ‘I’m Not Crying, You’re Crying’ is a post-punk rollercoaster, sprechgesang vocals dancing over razor-sharp guitar riffs like a linguistic gymnast on a tightrope of emotion. A standout from ‘This Could Be Texas’, it proves that English Teacher are rewriting the whole damn textbook. It’s witty, it’s raw, and it’s more cathartic than a primal scream in an echo chamber.

Imogen and the Knife – ‘Mother of God’

Imogen and the Knife’s ‘Mother of God’ is a fever dream set to music, serving up dark pop with a side of existential crisis, blending Kate Bush’s ethereal wails with Nick Cave’s brooding intensity. The production is lush enough to get lost in, with a melody that’ll haunt you like a recurring dream. ‘Mother of God’ is a statement of intent; Imogen and the Knife are here to score your nightmares in the most beautiful way possible.

Home Counties – ‘You Break It, You Bought It’

Home Counties’ ‘You Break It, You Bought It’ is a satirical sledgehammer to the face of consumer culture – a post-punk banger is catchier than a cold in a kindergarten, with riffs sharp enough to slice through your credit card. It’s a track that cuts deeper than your buyer’s remorse in the most addictive way possible. A wake-up call with a wicked sense of humour.

The Itch – ‘Ursula’

The Itch’s ‘Ursula’ is a seven-minute odyssey- an Ursula K. Le Guin-inspired epic that’s part synth-pop, part philosophical treatise, and entirely mind-bending. Building tension like a dystopian novel before exploding into a chorus so addictive it should come with a health warning; it’s a brave move for a debut single, but one The Itch pull off perfectly. Impressive stuff.

Sunday (1994) – ‘Tired Boy’

Sunday (1994)’s ‘Tired Boy’ is a dreamy slice of 90s nostalgia that’ll transport you straight back to your teenage bedroom – even if you’re still young enough to be living in it. Paige Turner’s vocals float over Lee Newell’s guitar like a lovesick cloud, creating a sound that’s equal parts Mazzy Star and My Bloody Valentine. An ode to the charmingly dishevelled boy next door, it’s dripping with longing and just a hint of envy – the perfect soundtrack for staring wistfully out of rain-streaked windows or writing angsty poetry in your journal. Retro cool with a much-needed modern makeover.

BODEGA – ‘Tarkovski’

‘Tarkovski’ is a post-punk love letter that moves at the speed of a caffeinated cheetah. With razor-sharp riffs and wit to match, BODEGA dissect our fast-paced, tech-obsessed world with the precision of a surgeon wielding a guitar pick. A manifesto for the slow movement, delivered at 100 miles per hour, it’s holding up a funhouse mirror to society and daring us to look at our distorted reflections.

Wasia Project – ‘Is This What Love Is?’

Wasia Project’s ‘Is This What Love Is?’ is an emotional rollercoaster disguised as a pop song. With lush instrumentation that’ll make your heart swell and shrink, it’s a track that captures the dizzying highs and gut-wrenching lows of falling in love. It’s a musical representation of that middle-of-the-night existential crisis you have when you can’t figure out your feelings that proves Wasia Project are on to something special.

Lola Young – ‘Messy’

Lola Young’s ‘Messy’ is a sonic middle finger to anyone who’s ever told you to tidy up your act – a glorious contradiction that’s both too messy, yet too clean, wrapped up in a bow of unapologetic authenticity. Young’s lyrics cut deeper than your ex’s last text, a battle cry for the beautifully imperfect. Lola Young isn’t here to fit in; she’s here to stand out, messiness and all.

Rachel Chinouriri – ‘It Is What It Is’

Rachel Chinouriri’s ‘It Is What It Is’ is the sonic equivalent of shrugging your shoulders at the chaos of modern dating. A blend of indie pop and Britpop creates a sound that’s both nostalgic and fresh, skewering the mixed signals of modern love with surgical precision. The soundtrack to your next “what are we?” conversation.

CMAT – ‘Aw, Shoot!’

CMAT’s ‘Aw, Shoot!’ is a country-pop banger that’ll line dance through a quarter-life crisis. With twangy guitars catchier than a fish hook and lyrics more relatable than your best friend’s Instagram feed, CMAT serves up a slice of life with a side of wit. Less a lament and more a badge of honour, CMAT is penning anthems for anyone who’s ever put their life on pause and forgotten where they left the remote. A honky-tonk therapy session that just won’t quit.

girl in red – ‘You Need Me Now?’ (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

girl in red and Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘You Need Me Now?’ is a pop-rock powerhouse that’ll have you screaming along even if you’ve never had your heart broken. The fourth-wall-breaking bridge is cheekier than a toddler who’s found the cookie jar, proving that these two are having the time of their lives. It’s a breakup anthem, a friendship celebration, and a middle finger to anyone who’s ever underestimated you, all rolled into one irresistible package.

Lauren Mayberry – ‘Change Shapes’

Lauren Mayberry’s ‘Change Shapes’ is a pop chameleon that shifts colours faster than a mood ring. With lyrics sharper than a dozen pencils, poking holes in gender roles and societal expectations with the precision of a laser-guided missile, it’s a song for anyone who’s ever felt pressured to fit into someone else’s box. Mayberry is carving her own path with a sledgehammer and a smile.

Empress Of – ‘Lorelei’

Empress Of’s ‘Lorelei’ is a techno-tinged knife to the heart, twisted to the beat of a relentless dance track. It’s not just a song about infidelity; it’s an interrogation set to a rhythm that won’t let you catch your breath. Turning heartbreak into a physical force, Empress Of’s vocal is like weaponised emotion, cutting through the beat like a hot knife through butter. A dancefloor exorcism for anyone who’s ever been betrayed, ‘Lorelei’ is personal pain turned into universal catharsis, one pulsating beat at a time.