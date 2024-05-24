Dot To Dot is set to take over Bristol and Nottingham this weekend with Jockstrap, Wunderhorse, Picture Parlour and loads more

It’s going to be a weekend to remember.

Photos: Frances Beach, Jake Evans, Lily Doidge, Nici Eberl, Patrick Gunning, Sarah Louise Bennett.

The whispers of summer are growing louder, and with them comes the sweet siren call of Dot To Dot Festival. This weekend (25th and 26th May), the music extravaganza descends upon Bristol and Nottingham, ready to fill the cities’ streets with the electric buzz of live music. Boasting an impressive line-up that spans genres and features both established greats and rising stars, Dot To Dot promises to be an unforgettable weekend.

This year’s festival is a testament to Dot To Dot’s knack for curating an eclectic mix of acts that never fails to excite. From the experimental brilliance of headliners Jockstrap to the raw energy of local favourites galore, the line-up is a treasure trove waiting to be explored. With over 29 venues across the two cities playing host to a dizzying array of talent, there’s no shortage of musical delights to discover.

Of course, Dork will be right there in the thick of it, ready to guide you to the must-see acts and hidden gems. So grab your comfiest shoes, charge up your phone, and join us as we dive into the wonders of Dot To Dot 2024.

JOCKSTRAP

Bristol: O2 Academy Bristol, 22:00-23:00 / Nottingham: Rock City, 20:45-22:00

Mercury Prize nominees Jockstrap have firmly established themselves as one of the most innovative and captivating acts around. Their genre-defying blend of art-pop and electronic soundscapes is guaranteed to provide a mind-bending finale to your Dot To Dot adventure. Expect the unexpected and prepare to be dazzled.

BLEACH LAB

Bristol: O2 Academy Bristol, 17:30-18:00 / Nottingham: Rock City, 15:30-16:00

Fresh off the release of their stunning debut album, Bleach Lab are poised to be a festival highlight. Their dreamy, emotionally resonant songcraft is the perfect balm for the soul, offering a moment of introspection amidst the festival chaos. Let their lush soundscapes wash over you.

PANIC SHACK

Bristol: O2 Academy Bristol, 18:30-19:00 / Nottingham: Rock City, 16:30-17:00

Welsh punk upstarts Panic Shack are here to inject a shot of pure, unadulterated fun into your Dot To Dot experience. Their live shows are a riotous whirlwind of cheeky lyrics, infectious hooks, and improvised mayhem. Get down the front and prepare to become part of the Panic Shack party.

ANTONY SZMIEREK

Bristol: Thekla Cargo Hold, 23:30-00:00 / Nottingham: Rock City, 17:30-18:00

Poetic storyteller Antony Szmierek brings his unique fusion of spoken word and indie hip-hop to Dot To Dot. His introspective lyricism offers a window into the human experience, blending thought-provoking observations with an undeniable musical energy. Get ready for an authentic, unforgettable performance.

THE MAGIC GANG

Bristol: O2 Academy Bristol, 20:45-21:30 / Nottingham: Rock City, 19:30-20:15

After over a decade of indie rock brilliance, The Magic Gang are calling it a day – but not before one final, emotional farewell. Their Dot To Dot sets promise a celebratory sendoff, packed with fan favourites and nostalgic indie anthems.

BABYMOROCCO

Bristol: Strange Brew, 16:30-17:00 / Nottingham: Beta, 19:00-19:30

Electrifying performer Babymorocco creates an unmissable swirl of electro-pop and high-energy dance grooves. Their visually dazzling live shows transform stages into pulsating dance floors, delivering an experimental, immersive experience like no other. Get ready to move.

MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW

Bristol: Rough Trade, 17:30-18:00 / Nottingham: Beta, 16:00-16:30

Brace yourself for the controlled chaos of London’s Man/Woman/Chainsaw. This art punk tour-de-force blends dramatic vocals, ear-splitting guitars, and wildly inventive musicianship into a gripping, high-octane spectacle dripping with theatrical brilliance.

WELLY

Bristol: Thekla Dockside, 18:30-19:00 / Nottingham: Black Cherry Lounge, 16:30-17:00

South Coast heroes-in-waiting Welly put a playful, youthful spin on classic indie-pop songcraft. Their witty observations on modern life are delivered with charisma and fun-loving energy to spare. Expect a life-affirming set brimming with singalong anthems.

GGLUM

Bristol: Dareshack, 16:30-17:00 / Nottingham: Black Cherry Lounge, 17:30-18:00

Prepare to be enveloped in the haunting, atmospheric world of Nottingham’s Gglum. Their brooding alt-rock soundscapes conjure a mesmerising realm of melancholic beauty. As introspective lyrics intertwine with dark melodies, you’ll be drawn into Gglum’s captivating aural vortex.

C TURTLE

Bristol: Thekla Dockside, 15:30-16:00 / Nottingham: Black Cherry Lounge, 19:30-20:00

This vibrant London crew channel the warm fuzz of 90s indie rock while keeping one foot firmly in the present. C Turtle’s irresistible blend of lo-fi cool and melodic sweetness will have you swaying, head-nodding, and grinning from ear to ear. A sun-soaked indie gem.

GURRIERS

Bristol: The Fleece, 20:15-20:45 / Nottingham: Black Cherry Lounge, 20:30-21:15

Brace for impact – Dublin’s Gurriers are bringing a seismic wave of visceral post-punk directly to Dot To Dot’s stages. Their potent concoction of thunderous riffs and politically charged intensity will leave you floored. This is the sonic wake-up call you didn’t know you needed.

WUNDERHORSE

Bristol: SWX, 21:30-22:30 / Nottingham: The Level, 21:45-23:00

With their dynamic brand of alt-rock alchemy, Wunderhorse seamlessly blend raw rock energy with introspective Americana soul. Led by the charismatic Jacob Slater and with a new album ‘Midas’ on the way, their impassioned sets pack an emotional punch amidst a whirlwind of electrifying riffs and anthemic refrains.

THE DARE

Bristol: Thekla Cargo Hold, 00:30-01:30 / Nottingham: Rock City, 01:00-02:00

Just try and resist the irresistible electro-pop hooks of The Dare. This retro-fetishising duo will fill the late-night hours with shimmering synths and dancefloor-filling beats galore. Their high-energy sets are a celebration of all things 80s with a decidedly modern twist.

CHARLOTTE PLANK

Bristol: Thekla Cargo Hold, 22:30-23:00 / Nottingham: Rock City, 23:30-00:15

As part of the pioneering Loud LDN collective, Charlotte Plank injects a shot of adrenaline into the world of drum & bass with her pop-minded vocals and high-octane beats. This is dance music taken to exhilarating new heights – prepare for a sweat-soaked endurance test.

PRIMA QUEEN

Bristol: Strange Brew, 19:30-20:00 / Nottingham: Rescue Rooms, 21:00-21:45

The heartfelt songcraft of Prima Queen cuts deep, their brand of indie/alt-rock favouring raw emotional authenticity over studio trickery. Led by best friends Louise and Kristin, their performances crackle with the kind of rapport and chemistry that simply can’t be faked.

DAYDREAMERS

Bristol: The Fleece, 19:15-19:45 / Nottingham: Rescue Rooms, 18:00-18:30

Let Daydreamers whisk you away to a realm of youthful reverie with their bright, shimmering indie-pop confections. Drawing inspiration from the halcyon days of synth-driven 80s gems, their debut singles capture the wide-eyed essence of modern romance. Get ready for an irresistibly catchy escape.

MARY IN THE JUNKYARD

Bristol: SWX, 17:00-17:30 / Nottingham: Rescue Rooms, 19:00-19:30

This London trio specialise in controlled chaos – their tempestuous “angry weepy chaos rock” veering wildly between thunderous intensity and gossamer fragility. Mary in the Junkyard’s dynamic performances are an emotional exorcism, laying their souls bare.

LIZZIE ESAU

Bristol: Dareshack, 15:30-16:00 / Nottingham: Rough Trade, 20:15-20:45

Rising star Lizzie Esau puts a boldly confrontational spin on classic indie rock tropes. Her raw, politically charged anthems crackle with youthful defiance as she rails against the status quo with searing intensity. This is the sound of a vital new voice finding its roar.

SOFT LAUNCH

Bristol: The Fleece, 21:15-22:00 / Nottingham: Rescue Rooms, 20:00-20:30

Having already supported the likes of Declan McKenna, indie-pop upstarts Soft Launch arrive at Dot To Dot poised for liftoff. Their knack for stylish, melody-rich tunes and energetic live presence point to big things on the horizon for this bright young quintet.

AUTOMOTION

Bristol: The Fleece, 15:15-15:45 / Nottingham: Red Room, 19:30-20:00

Yes, it’s Lennon Gallagher’s band, but Automotion are more than just that, specialising in a brand of intellectually curious yet hard-hitting post-punk/indie rock fusion. Their arpeggiated melodies give way to bludgeoning riffs, all tied together by a forward-thinking experimental streak.

TROUT

Bristol: Rough Trade, 18:30-19:00 / Nottingham: Bodega, 15:00-15:30

Having soaked up influences from Copenhagen to Wales, Trout’s raw and charismatic indie-rock bottles up DIY ethos and reveals a panoply of personal experiences. Hers is an immersive sound that simply demands to be witnessed up close.

GIRL SCOUT

Bristol: Thekla Dockside, 17:30-18:00 / Nottingham: Bodega, 16:00-16:30

Fresh from supporting Holly Humberstone, these Swedish indie rockers put a vibrant, jazz-tinged spin on classic pop songcraft. Girl Scout’s irresistibly catchy tunes and live-wire energy are a recipe for pure infectious fun.

AZIYA

Bristol: The Louisiana, 17:30-18:00 / Nottingham: Bodega, 18:00-18:30

East London’s Aziya commands attention with her powerful vocals and electrifying guitar work. Blending rock, blues, and indie into a unique sonic alloy, her performances crackle with raw emotion and high-wattage intensity. Get ready to be swept up in Aziya’s sonic maelstrom.

COSMORAT

Bristol: Strange Brew, 15:30-16:00 / Nottingham: Bodega, 17:00-17:30

With shimmering tones and evocative lyricism, Cosmorat craft a dreamy brand of indie-pop that delves deep into the modern psyche. Led by Taylor Pollock and Olly Liu, their ear-worm melodies mask themes of mental health and addiction in a beguilingly sweet veneer. This is thoughtful pop with real substance.

HOME COUNTIES

Bristol: The Louisiana, 20:30-21:00 / Nottingham: Bodega, 19:00-19:30

The arrival of new vocalist Lois Kelly has supercharged Home Counties’ dance-leaning sound into a truly electric live experience. Their upcoming debut album promises a celebration of youthful exuberance, with inclusive themes and undeniable grooves converting every show into a sweat-soaked party.

UGLY

Bristol: The Fleece, 18:15-18:45 / Nottingham: Bodega, 21:00-21:30

From the psychedelic haze of the 60s to the expansive sonic adventures of post-rock, Ugly draw from a deep well of influences to create a truly unique live experience. Their choral vocals and experimental leanings guarantee an immersive, transportive journey unlike any other.

PICTURE PARLOUR

Bristol: SWX, 16:00-16:30 / Nottingham: Bodega, 00:00-00:30

With a grandiose, theatrical flair recalling the boldest of classic rock’s frontwomen, Picture Parlour are indie-rock maximalists extraordinaire. Led by Katherine Parlour, their ambitious compositions and lyrical dexterity dazzle with assured confidence.

ANNIE-DOG

Bristol: Dareshack, 18:30-19:00 / Nottingham: The Bodega Bar, 19:30-20:00

Dublin’s Annie-Dog brings a refreshing left-field perspective to modern indie-pop. Her homespun productions and sweet, airy vocals explore the ups and downs of love and life’s emotional rollercoaster with disarming candour and warmth. Delightfully unpredictable and effortlessly charming.

Dot To Dot takes place on Saturday 25th May in Bristol, and Sunday 26th May in Nottingham. Get tickets and find out more at dottodotfestival.co.uk now. Follow Dork’s Dot To Dot Festival Guide Spotify playlist here.