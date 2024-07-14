England’s 2024 Euros squad: the boyband we never knew we needed

England isn’t good at many things, but boybands? Football? Well, you can make a case.

Words: Abigail Firth.

England isn’t good at many things, but boybands? Football? Well, you can make a case. With Southgate’s 2024 England squad potentially bringing it home, the excitement is palpable as they prepare to face [and, let’s be honest, probably lose against – Ed] Spain in the Euros final later today. As the nation holds its breath, here’s a rundown of the ones who’d make a good boyband lineup and the positions they’d take. We’ll take a one off charity single ASAP please.

The Baby: Jude Bellingham

Robbie, Harry, Sean, The Baby is a crucial component of any boyband. While yes, there are younger members of the current England team, their golden baby boy is still Jude Bellingham.

The Fit One: Trent Alexander-Arnold

The one that’s really quite talented and really quite good looking but not quite the main one. Who’s the most swoon-worthy in the England squad? Trent Alexander-Arnold? Yeah that feels correct.

The Mum’s Favourite: Declan Rice

A separate role to The Baby and The Fit One, someone has to bring in the wholesome cheeky chap vibe, the one you’d bring home to your mum. You’d bring Declan Rice home to your mum, wouldn’t you?

The Rough One: Jordan Pickford

Look, it’s not necessarily a full on bad boy [*cough* Kyle *cough* – Ed], but there does need to be a member who’s a bit rough around the edges, someone to get into a bit of tabloid trouble, the Lee Ryan if you will. One look at Jordan Pickford’s perpetually-fuming-on-the-pitch face and you’ll know this one is him.

The Glue: Bukayo Saka

Finally, there has to be one that just brings it all together; the mediator, the missing piece. That person here is Bukayo Saka, who in many ways is the People’s Princess of English football. Impossible to hate and hard to deny his talent, he’s the perfect final addition to the England team boyband.