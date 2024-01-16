Ten acts to see at Eurosonic Noorderslag 2024

Eurosonic Noorderslag is a new music showcase similar to Brighton’s The Great Escape that sees a host of the buzziest, most exciting bands from across Europe play in venues, record shops and pubs across Groningen, Netherlands. As well as music fans and various media bodies, the festival is also attended by a number of bookers from huge European festivals, so Eurosonic really is the best place to see an artist before they get plonked on a massive stage and inadvertently become ginormous.

With 100s of bands and artists playing across the four days, working out who to see can feel a bit daunting. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up ten acts that you really can’t afford to miss.

Words: Ali Shutler

Photo: Sarah Louise Bennett

CMAT

CMAT’s declaration that she’s the world’s greatest pop star is quickly becoming more and more believable. Brilliant second album ‘Crazymad, For Me’ saw the Irish country artist dial up the maximalism in her music, while an ambitious, cinematic headline show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire last year was as gleeful as it was powerful. With a whole new audience to win over, expect her performance at Eurosonic to be a blistering showcase from one of the brightest new artists around.

Listen to: ‘Stay For Something’

freekind.

Trip-hop duo freekind. want to spread “good vibrations” through their music. Pulling jazz, soul and R&B into their lush world, freekind. make music that’s laid back but still packs an urgent punch. With Croatian pianist and vocalist Sara and Slovenian drummer Nina self-producing their music, the freekind. universe has a clear vision, and their performance at Eurosonic should be the perfect, feel-good platform for it.

Listen to: ‘Good Vibrations’

Gugusar

This Icelandic artist has been making pop music in their bedroom since they were barely a teenager. Gugusar has already released two albums, 2020’s swaggering ‘Listen To This Twice’, and 2022’s ’12:48′, but a string of new singles see her ambition swiftly growing. It would be easy to categorise this as bedroom pop because it technically is, but rather than quiet introspection, Gugusar channels euphoric dance and moody alt-pop.

Listen to: ‘Ekkert Gerðist’

Viji

Indie Sleaze was a nice little moment for everyone to get wistful about the ’90s, but there’s nothing nostalgic about Viji’s scuzzy rock. Fuelled by snotty guitars and cut with a surprisingly sugary attitude, this generation-spanning music is familiar, but that warmth quickly makes way for the unexpected and exciting. Get ready for Viji to bring some snarling chaos to Eurosonic.

Listen to: ‘Sedative’

Izzy And The Black Trees

Speaking of chaos, Izzy And The Black Trees combine stuttering rock & roll, intricate post-punk, political fury and a smirking sense of humour to create something truly electric. It flirts with a lot of different genres but constantly feels like its own thing as Izzy And The Black Trees rework what’s come before to create something that sits at the cutting edge of the rock revival.

Listen to: ‘F-16’

Picture Parlour

With just two songs to their name, Picture Parlour (pictured) are part of an exciting crop of guitar-driven bands re-energising the British rock scene. While others go for delicate anger, Picture Parlour thrive on thrashing chaos, but there’s still a beauty to their emotionally charged music. The world is very much theirs for the taking.

Listen to: ‘Norwegian Wood’

English Teacher

There’s been a buzz around English Teacher for a few years now, but a string of recent singles has seen the Leeds-based band exceed every one of those lofty expectations. According to the band, they’re currently sitting on a project that’s bigger than anything that’s come before, and every glimpse of it sees the group more confident in their vision. 2024 is going to be a big year for English Teacher, and you’re not going to want to miss the ride.

Listen to: ‘The World’s Biggest Paving Slab’

Fat Dog

At times, Fat Dog feel like a joke that got out of hand, and there’s something wonderfully unhinged about releasing the constantly shifting seven-minute epic ‘King Of the Slugs’ as your first proper single, especially after two years of hype from their chaotic live show. Still, that debut track is an all-out banger while tightly-wound follow-up single ‘All The Same’ is a burst of sheer euphoria. It’s impossible to tell where Fat Dog go next, but there’s a good reason their live shows have become unmissable.

Listen to: ‘All The Same’

Sweetlemondae

Wonderfully upbeat rap that brings together glorious, pop-infused hooks and playful beats, Sweetlemondae’s music is instant despite the intricacy behind it. With conversational, relatable lyrics that focus on self-empowerment delivered with a real bounce, expect Sweetlemondae’s performance at Eurosonic to be one hell of a party.

Listen to: ‘Turn The World’

Master Peace

Apparently, on a one-man mission to bring back nu-rave, Master Peace is gearing up to release his long-awaited debut album. The singles release so far drag the chaotic, genre-switching energy of the 00s back into the spotlight, but cut with a newfound urgency, it’s already shaping up to be a very special record. His gig at Eurosonic is sure to follow suit.

Listen to: ‘Start You Up’

Eurosonic kicks off on 17th January. Visit esns.nl/en for more information.