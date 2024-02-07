Everything You Need To Know About Folly Group’s debut album, ‘Down There!’

Want to know more about the band’s new album? Well, here you go – Louis Milburn (and Sean Harper) fill us in.

Big Ground

As a band with two drummers in it, we’ve always dreamt of a dual kit setup, so this song was our first attempt at having two whole drum kits going at the same time, as well as a drum machine in a song. After much rumination, we decided something was realised from the track… so we added a third kit for the choruses and a hybrid fire extinguisher/chair combo percussion rig for the breakdown. That did the trick.

Strange Neighbour

The original demo file of this was named ‘Neymar to Chelsea’, as it was during a brief period a couple of years ago when this slightly bizarre rumour was touted. And I think that really comes through in the music.

Pressure Pad

When I started writing the song, it was initially about being the protagonist in a video where you’re constantly falling into traps set by some unforeseen malevolent force. Then Sean wrote a chorus and second verse that seems to be about the Sea? I have no idea what this song is about, in truth. It was the last one written for the album, and we were really out of time…

[Sean here, just to chime in: I think the ‘feel the sea crash down on me’ thing was an extension of that trapdoor metaphor of being swallowed up. Maybe, then, this tune’s about the pitfalls of collaborative lyricism? In any case, do let us know if you work it out.]

Frame

‘Frame’ is a reflection on the surreal passing of time once your adult life starts. Unframed by a career, education or any sort of idea of what you’re doing, it’s quite easy to let time slip away without appreciating it. One minute, you’re in your early twenties; the next, you’ve just spent 37 minutes listening to the album “Down There!” by Folly Group, and you’ve barely even noticed.

I’ll Do What I Can

This song was written as an extension of a chorus that just struck me from the other realm whilst showering, as all good choruses do. Sometimes, you just can’t make other words fit the hook and the strange vocalisations you use initially to flesh out a vocal part. That was the case here. As such, the immovable “It’ll take some adjusting, but I’ll do what I can” dictated every other line and, therefore, the song’s entire direction. It came to be about a head vs heart battle over whether you’re ready to forgive someone: your head knows it’s the overwhelmingly correct thing to do, but the pit of your stomach won’t let you feel that yet. I suppose then there’s an element of being bad at trusting your gut feeling because you don’t even know what it is.

Taken from the February 2024 issue of Dork.