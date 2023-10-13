Everything You Need To Know About… Tribe Friday’s new album ‘Hemma’

Swedish indie alt-rockers Tribe Friday are back with their second album, ‘Hemma’. Out now via Icons Creating Evil Art, it’s named for the Swedish word for ‘home’, and sees the group delving deep for what they describe as a “hometown trauma dump”. Vocalist Noah Deutschmann tells us some interesting facts about the release.

It’s (sort of) a bilingual record

The title of this record, ‘Hemma’, is a Swedish adjective that translates to “home”. It’s what you use to describe something feeling like home and what you say when you step through your front door after being away. Given that this record is about our experiences growing up in small towns throughout Sweden, it felt right to name it in our native tongue. Inevitably, that also bled over into the lyrics on the record – there are multiple verses and lines in Swedish on it. In other words, it’s a great listen if you’re trying to get a leg up on your Duolingo exercises. If you’re a nerd like me, I’d encourage you to translate the Swedish bits on the album. I think it makes the record better.

We built the studio it was recorded in (with our bare hands!)

Isak (guitar) and I (Noah) live together in a little house in the woods of Sweden. We got this place specifically to focus on making art, and 5 years or so in, it’s become the Tribe Friday headquarters. Before recording this album, we re-modelled an old shed in our yard (previously used as a mushroom drying facility) into a two-room studio with the help of friends and family. The majority of the record is tracked there. We call it “studio dödskult”, which translates to “Death Cult Studio”.

Cathartic preparations

Before going into the writing process on this album, my hometown was this big scary monster in the back of my mind. I had a lot of unresolved issues relating to both the place, the people in it, and, more than anything, the person I was when living there. I hadn’t been back properly since leaving at 17, so when we began talking about making a new record, I travelled back and walked around for two weeks, just writing. The things I wrote ended up becoming the lyrics on the album. If you listen closely, you can hear me scribbling down thoughts and flipping through notebook pages all throughout the album.

Home art

To keep with the theme of the album, the record sleeve for ‘Hemma’ contains pictures from all the band members’ hometowns, scribbles from the notebook I used during my writing process, and other bits and pieces relating to home. We really wanted the entire thing to be a concept record, and that extends to the art. If you’re a fan of vinyl, go get one! We put a lot of love into making it.

Writing with our idols

Track number 8 on the record, ‘Comedown’, was written together with Aaron Gillespie of Underoath. I was a big Underoath fan growing up, and since this album is all about growing up and finding your place in the world, it felt like a full-circle moment to write with one of my idols from that time. Aaron also plays some guitars and keys on the final thing!

Tribe Friday’s new album ‘Hemma’ is out now.