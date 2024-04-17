First listen review: ‘Starburster’ announces Fontaines D.C.’s genre-bending neon chaos

Fontaines D.C. have been a consistent force since their debut, an album that grabbed the attention and then shook for dear life. Not-so-quietly reigning in the shadows, with their new single ‘Starburster’, they’re shedding their skin and embracing a bold new image and sound. This isn’t evolution; it’s a full-blown, neon-green metamorphosis. Not content to exist as one of the very best, this time, Fontaines D.C. are here to redefine the whole damn rulebook.

Their earlier work was a frantic, adrenaline-fueled engine, but ‘Starburster’ kicks it into a higher gear. Grian Chatten’s vocals twist and turn, mirroring the song’s transformation. Inspired by a panic attack he suffered in London’s St Pancras station, jagged riffs splinter into a pulsating beat, turning his anxiety into a dizzying punk kaleidoscope. Raw anxiety morphs into a swaggering, sardonic delivery – cathartic and darkly funny in equal measure.

‘Starburster’ is a middle finger to genre limitations. Citing influence from the likes of Shygirl, Sega Bodega, Mos Def, A$AP Ferg, OutKast and The Prodigy, it’s a sonic tapestry woven by heavyweights, a testament to artists unafraid to make seismic shifts, creating moments that linger long after the music fades.

‘Skinty Fia’ shattered the illusion that Fontaines D.C. simply led the post-punk resurgence. ‘ROMANCE’ promises to be their coronation as the undisputed monarchs of a whole new kingdom. Grungy beats erupt against a polished, almost cocky delivery. You’re left with the unsettling grin of a band who are terrifyingly aware of their own brilliance. Their ascent isn’t just complete – it’s a hostile takeover, and they’re here to claim their throne.