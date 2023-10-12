Getting To Know… ERNIE: “Music and cooking take up the bulk of my life”

Introduce yourself to ERNIE ahead of his set at Live At Leeds this weekend.

Photo: Ellen Dixon.

In just a few days – this Saturday, 14th October – Live At Leeds: In The City will offer up an early chance to check out some of the buzziest newcomers set to make a splash in 2024 (The Last Dinner Party, HotWax), as well as some established faves (Pip Blom, Shame).

Dork will be taking over the iconic Brudenell Social Club with sets from Lynks, Gretel Hanlyn, Chilli Jesson, Fat Dog, Junodream and loads more. We’ve also got newcomer ERNIE, who’s just announced a new EP – what better time to get to know him a bit better?

Hi ERNIE! How’s it going? What are you up to today, anything fun?

Hi! Not bad, thanks! Today I’m at Cook House in Newcastle, which is the lovely restaurant where I work. My new single, ‘Awfully Strange’, is out today, too, which is very exciting! Out of everything I’ve written so far, this song is without a doubt my favourite, so I’m keen to hear what people have to say about it now that it’s finally out there.

When did you first realise you wanted to make music, did you have a musical upbringing?

I did! My mam and dad are both avid music lovers, and my dad has played in bands since he was a teenager, so I was surrounded by music and musical instruments from a very early age. It was only natural that I eventually started to pick my dad’s guitars up around the house as a youngster, and when I realised that I had a knack for it, I just never really stopped.

Can you remember the first song you ever wrote? How did it compare to what you do now?

I think the first song I ever wrote was called ‘Take Me Back’, somewhere between ages 10-12. It was a song about heartbreak written before I even knew the meaning of the word, which is funny; clearly, I’ve always been drawn towards the sadder side of songwriting as I’m still churning out that kind of stuff now!

You’ve got a new EP coming, right? What’s it about, where did it come from?

I do! It’s called ‘Cold Cuts’ and it’s out on 3rd November. It’s a collection of five songs, all of which are kind of set in or based around the same period of my life when I was dossing around my hometown in my mid to late teens, suffering from heartbreak, dealing with problems at home, and generally just struggling to fit in and to pave my way in the world as a confused young lad in a very small, insular Northern town. It was a very turbulent time for me, and in all honestly, I’ve carried the weight of that period around with me ever since. I wanted my first release as an artist to get the stories of that time down on paper and out into the world, and to kind of bookend that chapter of my life. Now that we’re putting this stuff out, I genuinely do feel like a bit of a weight has been lifted, and now I can move on as a songwriter and on a personal level.

What else are you working on at the moment?

Me and the band are constantly working on our live show at the moment and are currently busy rehearsing ahead of a bunch of shows throughout the rest of the year. Outside of rehearsing, I am constantly writing and demoing new stuff, which takes up the bulk of my time when I’m not working in the kitchen.

You’re playing Dork’s stage at Live At Leeds – are you going to be around all day? Are there any other acts you’re looking forward to seeing or catching up with?

Yes we are; I’m getting the first train in and the last train back so I can take in the full thing… it’s a festival I’ve always wanted to play, and playing the Brudenell Social Club is such a huge deal to me and the rest of the band, so I’m feeling very grateful to be part of it. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing fellow Geordies Pigs x7, as well as The Joy Hotel, Quiet Houses, The Last Dinner Party, Wunderhorse and Shame. It’s SUCH a great line-up!

What are the key ingredients for a good festival, do you think?

Toilets must never be an afterthought! And good beer and food! Other than that, I think you can’t go wrong with just having a stacked bill full of exciting bands and artists! Obviously, there are huge disparities between white cis men and pretty much anyone else who doesn’t fit that profile, which often means that the best artists in the world go unnoticed or aren’t even part of the conversation, which is really sad. A good festival will acknowledge that fact and make a conscious effort to be inclusive and fair when booking bands and will work hard to give a platform to those who need it the most.

If you were to book your own all-dayer, who would you want on the bill?

I think an all-day festival made up of my all-time favourite bands would be a mild-mannered and sad affair…with an audience predominantly made up of Dads. However, there are lots of newer artists I’ve been hammering in recent weeks who I would love to see on an all-dayer together: Olivia Dean, Jockstrap, Willie J Healey, Divorce, Theo Bleak, Daudi Matsiko, to name a few…

On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate your Yorkshire pudding making skills?

Mine are probably around a 5, however my mam’s Yorkshire puddings are 10/10, without a doubt. I do enough cooking at work; I’ve been known to just buy them in if I’m making a Sunday roast, which makes my mam recoil in horror.

What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to you at a festival?

Accidentally taking a pop-up play tent designed for toddlers to Glastonbury last year; that was a nightmare. Or perhaps getting my tent set on fire at Leeds Festival in 2012. It’s usually always tent-related!

What else have you got coming up this year?

We have our debut hometown headline show at the Star and Shadow Cinema in Newcastle next month, which I’m so, so excited about. Then we’re heading out on tour with our pal Theo Bleak, which will be lush, and then we’re rounding off the year with a show at The Glasshouse in Gateshead supporting Lanterns on The Lake, which is my all-time favourite venue so that will be a real ‘bucket list’ moment.

Music aside, what do you do for fun?

Music and cooking take up the bulk of my life; outside of that, I like being out in nature… we’re spoilt for choice for beautiful walking spots up in Newcastle, being so close to the coast and the countryside. I also really like going out for pints of Guinness and watching The Simpsons.

Live At Leeds In The City takes place on 14th October, visit liveatleeds.com for more information.