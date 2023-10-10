Getting To Know… Kai Bosch: “I got stuck in quicksand at a festival”

Introduce yourself to Kai Bosch ahead of his set at Live At Leeds this weekend.

Photo: Sam Taylor-Edwards.

In just a few days – this Saturday, 14th October – Live At Leeds: In The City will offer up an early chance to check out some of the buzziest newcomers set to make a splash in 2024 (The Last Dinner Party, HotWax), as well as some established faves (Pip Blom, Shame).

Dork will be taking over the iconic Brudenell Social Club with sets from Lynks, Gretel Hanlyn, Chilli Jesson, Fat Dog, Junodream and loads more. We’ve also got newcomer Kai Bosch – and what better time to get to know him a bit better?

Hi Kai! How’s it going? What are you up to today, anything fun?

Hey Dork! I’m good, thanks. I’ve just polished off a cheese toastie, and now I’m just prepping for my London show tonight – it’s my first show since festival season this summer, so I’m excited to jump back into playing a dark, sweaty room full of people.

When did you first realise you wanted to make music, did you have a musical upbringing?

I took piano lessons for a few years as a kid, but truthfully, I started making my own music because I wanted to impress a boy – I fell in love for the first time when I was 17 and just wanted to tell the world about it. My family left me at home when they went to France for the summer, and I started teaching myself how to produce and sing. I became addicted to writing about my feelings, and by the end of the summer, I was certain it was what I wanted to pursue properly. I cringe listening back to those early demos, but the lyrics are so innocent and soppy I can see clear as day that boy from Cornwall all giddy in love for the first time; I’m very proud of him for wearing his heart THAT on his sleeve. (A hilarious side note to this story is that the Dork stage for Live at Leeds is on the same road this first love broke up with me on! What a full circle moment.)

Can you remember the first song you ever wrote? How did it compare to what you do now?

The first song I wrote was a song called ‘Quicksand’, and it’s about my previously mentioned first love – it’s so interesting; my voice and lyrics have totally changed just with age and experience, but the production has such an identity and aesthetic to it that it almost feels like the fetal stages of the sound I’ve come into today.

You’ve not long released a new EP, right? What can you tell us about it? How did it go?

I did! I released my EP ‘Spider’ back in April; it was a collection of songs centring around various tales of falling for the wrong people and the emotional turmoil that came with that. I made all the songs in my bedroom and then took them to my mate Danio Forni from the band Husky Loops to finish it off. He’s really good at seeing the bigger picture, and he is still one of my closest confidantes for all things musically and personally.

What else are you working on at the moment?

Well, I’ve just finished up my next EP! Unlike ‘Spider’, these songs are about losing the right person – all the songs were written in real-time as I was going through a breakup while still living under the same roof as him – ouch! Jokes aside, this EP is my best work yet, both lyrically and production-wise. I worked on it with Charlie Andrew, who produces for bands like alt-J, London Grammar and Wolf Alice – while the songs are completely gut-wrenching, there’s a really ethereal and quite beautiful quality to all the songs. I like to see it as that feeling you get looking back on an old relationship – the way everything is hazy and rose-tinted, but in reality, there’s always a reason that it ended.

You’re playing Dork’s stage at Live At Leeds – are you going to be around all day? Are there any other acts you’re looking forward to seeing or catching up with?

I am indeed! I’m going to be a busy bee trying to catch all my mates who are playing – I need to catch Nell Mescal; we work together musically quite a lot. I actually produced and co-wrote her song ‘In My Head’, which is a really special one for both of us, and she always kills it live. It would also be rude not to catch my flatmate, Katie Gregson Macleod! Otherwise, I hope to catch my mates in Lip Filler, Gretel Hänlyn and Terra Kin – I’m honestly so lucky to be surrounded by such talented friends; I just love how we all get to support and show up for each other.

What are the key ingredients for a good festival, do you think?

So many things; as a spectator, definitely a good lineup – that’s always the deciding factor for me! But as an artist, it’s always about the crowd; I have no doubt Leeds will treat us well, though. Every show I’ve done up north has had such a receptive and friendly audience.

If you were to book your own all-dayer, who would you want on the bill?

In the name of my own interests, I’d say all of my mates on one bill, mixed in with some of my long-term idols. Call me ambitious, but I need to see Lorde, Lana Del Rey and James Blake all on one bill.

On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate your Yorkshire pudding making skills?

Based on experience? 0. Based on my deep delusion surrounding trying new things? 11.

What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to you at a festival?

When I was younger, I got stuck in quicksand at a festival back in Cornwall, and that was pretty traumatic. They’ve actually fenced that part of the festival off now; I’ve always wondered if it was because of me.

What else have you got coming up this year?

I’m going on tour across Europe and the UK with Gretel Hänlyn at the end of this month! I’m so excited for that; in all honesty, I think I’m Gretel’s biggest fan, so I’m going to have to keep my cool on tour because I truly think she’s the most exciting artist in music at the moment.

I also have a single coming out later this month – in every way, it’s a step up from what I’ve done before; the video is beautiful, the words are beautiful, and I properly belt for the first time, which I’m excited about because I’ve kept my vocals so soft up until now. A new chapter begins!

Music aside, what do you do for fun?

Aside from music, my biggest hobby is spending quality time with the people I love. I’m a sucker for hosting a games night or cooking a meal for my friends. Me and my flatmate Katie have also recently taken a liking to bowling at Rowan’s in Finsbury Park – she’s much better than me, but I think I’m just in it for the frozen margaritas.

Live At Leeds In The City takes place on 14th October, visit liveatleeds.com for more information.