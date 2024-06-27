Here are 10 things you probably shouldn’t miss at Glastonbury 2024

The air on Worthy Farm is thick with anticipation for Glastonbury 2024. This isn’t just another music festival; it’s a cultural phenomenon, a five-day extravaganza that’s about to set the agenda for the entire music industry. Glastonbury is a microcosm of the global music scene, where established icons rub shoulders with rising stars, and where careers can be made or broken in the blink of an eye.

This year’s lineup is a smorgasbord of musical delights, catering to every taste imaginable. The organizers have clearly taken note of past criticisms, serving up a more balanced feast with Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA as headliners, and the legendary Shania Twain taking the coveted Sunday Teatime Legend slot. It’s a lineup that screams “we’ve got something for everyone,” and honey, they’re not wrong.

Tickets? Sold out faster than you can say “help, my tent is sinking.” If you’re one of the lucky ones clutching a golden pass, congratulations. If not, don’t despair – the BBC’s got your back with wall-to-wall coverage across its platforms, and you’ll be able to get regular updates from readdork.com [that’s here – Ed] and @readdork on ‘the socials’. It’s almost like being there, minus the mud and questionable toilets.

So leave the silly hat alone, and let’s dive into the 10 acts you absolutely cannot miss at Glastonbury 2024.

K-pop’s Glastonbury debut

K-pop is invading Glastonbury, and leading the charge are Seventeen. These boys are about to make history as the first K-pop group to grace the Pyramid Stage, and trust us, they’re not coming to play. Breaking records faster than you can learn their names, Seventeen are ready to prove that K-pop is a global force. Prepare for synchronized dance moves so tight they’ll make your head spin, and hooks catchier than the festival flu.

Pyramid Stage, Friday, 2:45 PM

Get rowdy with The Mary Wallopers

Grab a pint and prepare to have your ears blessed by The Mary Wallopers. Causing a stir so loud they’ve already good a Brixton Academy date booked for later this year, they’re bringing a folk-punk fiesta that’ll have you questioning why you ever listened to anything else. It’s trad, but not as your granny knows it.

Park Stage, Friday, 3:15 PM

Dance yourself silly with Confidence Man

If you’re not dancing during Confidence Man’s set, check your pulse – you might be dead. This Aussie electro-pop outfit is bringing their infectious beats and outrageous stage antics to the Other Stage, and it’s going to be nothing short of spectacular. With new tracks from their upcoming album ‘3AM (LA LA LA)’ and a reputation for turning crowds into sweaty, ecstatic messes, Confidence Man are the band you didn’t know you needed in your life. Miss them at your own risk.

Other Stage, Friday, 3:45 PM

Witness Dua Lipa’s coronation

Hold onto your glitter, folks, because Dua Lipa is about to turn the Pyramid Stage into her personal disco ball. Fresh off the success of ‘Radical Optimism’, Dua is ready to prove she’s not just a pop star, she’s THE pop star. Expect a set that’s part dance party, part work out, as Dua serves up hits like ‘Don’t Start Now’ and ‘Houdini’ with the confidence of someone who knows they’re at the top of their game. Dua Lipa is no longer asking for the pop crown – she’s taking it.

Pyramid Stage, Friday, 10:00 PM

Experience Fontaines D.C.’s evolution

For-God’s-sake-don’t-call-it-post-punk poetry never sounded so good. Fontaines D.C. are set to bring their brooding intensity to the John Peel Stage, and it’s going to be electric. With their fourth album ‘ROMANCE’ – and a radical left turn in style and substance – on the horizon, expect a set that’s part familiar favourites, part tantalizing teasers of what’s to come. Fontaines D.C. don’t just play gigs; they create experiences that’ll haunt you long after the last note fades.

Park Stage, Friday, 11:00 PM

Party all night with Charli XCX

Photo Credit: Terrence O’Connor

Forget everything you think you know about DJ sets, because Charli XCX is about to flip the script. Her ‘PARTYGIRL’ night is an event. Fresh off the success of her album ‘BRAT’, Charli is ready to turn Levels into the wildest party Glastonbury has ever seen. With a mix of pop bangers and techno beats, and the possibility of surprise guests (Julia Fox at Glasto, anyone?), this is the late-night set that’ll keep you buzzing until sunrise.

Levels, Saturday, 12:30 AM

Camila Cabello 2.0

Camila Cabello is about to prove why she’s one of pop’s most dynamic performers. With new music just dropped and a stage presence that could light up a small country, Camila’s set on the Other Stage is not to be missed. From chart-topping hits to tantalizing new tracks like ‘I Luv It’, this is Camila 2.0 – bolder, brasher, brattier [*glance to camera* – Ed] and ready to blow your mind.

Other Stage, Saturday, 6:45 PM

Feel the Afrobeats revolution with Burna Boy

Afrobeats is taking over, and Burna Boy is leading the charge. Fresh from making history at the Grammys, Burna is bringing his electrifying show to the Pyramid Stage. With a setlist that’s guaranteed to keep you moving and a stage presence that’s nothing short of magnetic, Burna Boy’s set is going to be one for the history books.

Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 7:30 PM

Discover the future (and the present) with Nia Archives

Photo Credit: Lola Banet

Nia Archives is about to school everyone on the power of jungle and electronic music. With her debut album ‘Silence Is Loud’, Nia might just end up to be the breakout star of Glastonbury 2024. Her set at West Holts promises to be a masterclass in beats, bass, and pure, unadulterated energy. If you’re looking for the next big thing, look no further – Nia Archives is already it.

West Holts, Sunday, 8:00 PM

End on a high with SZA

SZA isn’t just closing Glastonbury; she’s going to leave it in pieces. With her album ‘SOS’ still riding high and a voice that could make angels weep, her headline set is the perfect way to end the festival. Expect raw emotion, killer vocals, and enough star power to light up the night sky. This is SZA’s moment, and we’re all just living in it.

Pyramid Stage, Sunday, 9:30 PM