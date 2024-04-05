DORK x LIVE AT LEEDS: IN THE PARK: Everybody needs Good Neighbours

After smashing through the collective consciousness with their debut track ‘Home’, GOOD NEIGHBOURS are back with their second offering, ‘Keep It Up’, proving that first throw of the dice was no fluke. With an appearance at Live At Leeds: In The Park to come this May, catch up with one of the hottest new bands on the planet with our first DORK x LIVE AT LEEDS: IN THE PARK festival guide cover feature.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

East London dynamic duo Good Neighbours have swiftly carved out a unique space in the indie-pop world, bridging the gap between nostalgia and the cutting edge of music’s future. With their breakthrough single ‘Home’ achieving viral success and racking up streams in the millions (120 of them and counting, if you were wondering – Ed), Scott Verrill and Oli Fox have not only captured the imagination of a global audience but have also received critical nods that underscore their burgeoning status in the industry.

Following up on ‘Home’ with their second single ‘Keep It Up’, Good Neighbours continue to build on their momentum, offering another gem that combines uplifting melodies with introspective lyrics. Their sound, a blend of influences that calls off everywhere from MGMT to Passion Pit, might echo back to some of the most anthemic acts of the last two decades, but it also brings something fresh and exciting, even to a culture that reliably echoes around that much discussed twenty-year cycle of unlived nostalgia and retromania. They’re a band who understand the near past, but also sound excitingly like the immediate future in the most exciting way.

Today finds Oli in high spirits, reflective of the duo’s ascent and current preoccupations. “Scott and I have spent the day practising in the studio before we fly to America next week to play for some radio shows,” he shares, underscoring the global reach and immediate future that beckons.

Their partnership, borne out of mutual respect and a shared history of navigating the music industry’s complexities, has evolved into a deeply collaborative venture where roles blur and collective creativity takes centre stage. “We’ve known each other for four years. We don’t really have set roles in the band; we both write and produce everything together,” Oli explains, detailing the fluidity and democratic nature of their creative process. “I guess when we come to performing, I take more of a singing role while Scott holds down the fort on keys and bass.”

The inception of Good Neighbours was less an intentional formation and more a happy consequence of their combined talents and aspirations. Both members had embarked on solo journeys that, while informative, didn’t quite fulfil their artistic desires. The transition to Good Neighbours felt like a return to their roots, to the camaraderie and dynamic energy of being in a band. This shift was not only a change in direction but a rekindling of their foundational passion for music made in unison. “I don’t think either of us really ever felt like the solo life was a good fit,” Oli reflects. “We both grew up playing in bands, so when the opportunity arose for us to join together and have that camaraderie, we jumped at it.”

What that history does give them is the benefit of experience. “The main thing I think we’ve learnt is that we need to trust our gut,” Oli admits. It’s something that’s seen them right so far. “There have been a fair few knee-jerk decisions we’ve made this year, like posting those TikTok videos, that have led to some of our best results.”

“We’ve been completely blindsided by the reaction” Oli Fox

Those intuitive decisions certainly have propelled them to unexpected heights. The release of ‘Home’ and its subsequent viral success on social media underscored the power of authentic storytelling and raw, unfiltered emotion. “It’s been pretty wild! I think ‘surprised’ is an understatement. We’ve been completely blindsided by the reaction,” Oli admits, marvelling at the track’s impact and the doors it has opened for the duo. This success has not only validated their artistic direction but also emphasised the importance of genuine connection with their audience. “Obviously, blowing up on TikTok is one thing, but getting those people from all over the world to actually stream the song is super hard, so the fact it’s now over 120 million streams is mad!”

The core of Good Neighbours’ appeal lies in their earnestness and the tactile quality of their music. Their work speaks to real-life experiences, to the highs and lows of human emotion, encapsulated in melodies that resonate without ever dragging the vibe down. “There’s an honesty to everything we do,” Oli considers. “We care about every word that goes into the song, and we talk about real things; it may not be shiny and perfect, but it’s the raw and real stuff that seems to be hitting home.”

Their latest single, ‘Keep It Up,’ embodies this ethos perfectly. Born from a moment of frustration and the need for an uplifting narrative, the track is a testament to their ability to craft songs that not only entertain but also inspire and console. “It was the first moment Scott and I knew we had something with Good Neighbours,” Oli recounts, highlighting the serendipitous nature of their creative process and the positive message they aspire to share. “I had just been fired from my fourth part-time job and was fuming, so I joined Scott with a need to vent in the studio. He had these chopped-up piano chords running on a loop, so I got on the mic and sang this super uplifting melody, which lifted my spirits; I then went with the message of, ‘When life ain’t going your way, keep it up’.”

That attempt to find the sunny side in the darkness is entirely deliberate, as you’d expect. “We have a bit of an unwritten motive of ‘blue sky mentality’ when we write,” Oli reveals. “If the message is sad, we flip the production to something super upbeat. I love it. This process of writing kinda feels like when you look out, and the skies are grey, but you know there are blue skies above somewhere?”

“It may not be shiny and perfect, but it’s the raw and real stuff that seems to be hitting home” Oli Fox

As they gear up for their performance at Live At Leeds: In The Park, an event that celebrates the very essence of indie and alternative music, Good Neighbours are very much focused on getting that live show out there for a packed festival season (“We’ve got a LOT lined up!”) that promises much. “It’s the reason we make the music,” Oli admits, “so it’s been so joyful being able to bring the songs to life.”

Their journey, marked by genuine friendship, creative agility, and an unyielding commitment to their craft, sets the stage for a performance that’s not only anticipated but emblematic of their meteoric rise and the promise of what’s yet to come. But still, they’ve time to look back, too. When asked who they’re most interested in catching up with in Temple Newsam this May, the answer is immediate. “It’s obvious, but we love The Kooks,” Oli gushes about the festival’s headliners. “They’re a real inspiration for bands everywhere, so hopefully, we can bump into them.”

Maybe it’s a position Good Neighbours could have one eye on for the future – but even with such a long way to go before they’re bonafide indie legends, there’s a confidence underlying all that buzz. “Just keep an eye on us; we really believe the best is yet to come,” Oli concludes. With a big summer ahead, he’s almost certainly right. ■

Good Neighbours’ single ‘Keep It Up’ is out now. They play Live At Leeds: In The Park on Saturday 25th May 2024. Get tickets and find out more at liveatleeds.com now. Follow Dork’s PLAY Spotify playlist here.