Top Rated Video Games Soundtracks

Playing games is one of the most exciting activities you can do during your leisure. The only thing better than playing just games is playing exciting games, where you can feel all the euphoria and feel immersed. Now aside from the actions the game gives you, what other features of a game make it more attractive? A general opinion would be that the graphics and the color combination make a game very appealing. But do you know the most immersive feature of a game that catches players’ attention the most? It’s the musical background, the game soundtrack.

Best Soundtracks In Video Games History

Playing games with boring background music kills the fun of it. Games are filled with suspense, therefore you need a thrilling music soundtrack that will immerse you in the game. No one wants dull music or even worse, no music when the game gets tougher.

Right from the start, you want music that makes you feel like a part of the game and boosts your spirit when the game is getting tougher. With great music in the background, the motivation to play is different. You feel buzzed and challenged that you seldom want to put off the game.

So walk with me as we look at some exciting video games and online casino games soundtracks that can make you feel alive.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

This game has a compilation of some of the best soundtracks you will ever see. The producers of the game understand the effects of music on the psychology of players. Of all the exciting background songs in this game, the one that stands out the most is “Breath of The Wild”. This soundtrack goes along with the mood of the game and matches every suspense you encounter while playing.

God of War

This is one of the most popular games in the world. The God of War saga released in 2018 came with legendary soundtracks that used some special instruments that are uncommonly seen. This game blew the minds of many gamers that they couldn’t have enough of the music theme. The soundtracks are available on different streaming platforms.

Super Mario Bros

Super Mario is one of the most popular titles in the history of video games. Considering how electric the gameplay is, it is only right that the game is filled with thrilling background music. One of the finest music composers, Koji Kondo, made captivating soundtracks that match the game’s intensity. These soundtracks add more spice to the game and ensure no boring moments when playing.

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park is an online casino game, particularly a slot game. It comes with exciting features and with every spin you make, there is a blast of sweet tunes in the background that matches that feeling of anticipation while you wait for the spin to stop.

Journey

Austin Wintory created one of the best soundtracks ever for video games produced by Thatgamecompany. Rarely do you see video game soundtrack albums get a Grammy nomination. Even albums from other top artists have yet to reach that height. To explore some of these soundtracks, check out games like Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. You can also listen to it on streaming sites. Some of the songs you will see in the album include:

Nascence

The Call

First Confluence

Threshold

The Road of Trials

The Witcher 3

This exciting war game has the best battle songs you will ever see. Mikolai Stroinski and Piotr Musial put in the best of their talent to make players feel immersed whenever they play. You can stream the soundtracks on Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming apps.

World of Warcraft

This captivating title filled with many missions has up to 8 mind-blowing background music. These soundtracks were made by top artists at the top of their game. And with combined efforts, they cooked a special music theme that caught the attention of every player.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

There was a backstory that some of the soundtracks in this album were composed by Michael Jackson, but we can’t confirm how true that is. Regardless, this game is filled with absolute bangers like Ice Cap Zone which elevates your mood when you play.

Street of Rage 2

This popular 90s game has exciting tunes composed by Yuzo Kushiro. Yuzo created these special beats after being inspired by Detroit Techno. Check out these tunes on streaming platforms to feel the immersive experience.

Shadow of Colossus

Released in 2005, this popular PlayStation 2 game gives an adventurous feeling. Here, a man is on a mission to destroy as many beasts as he can in a strange world. The music background gives a suspenseful feeling and elevates the psyche of players, making them feel more alert.

Halo

The soundtrack of Halo, composed by Martin O’Donnell is on top of the list of the highest-selling video games soundtrack ever. This soundtrack added more fun to Halo which is already an action-packed video game.

Soundtracks that suit the dynamics of a game make gaming more enjoyable. With exciting tracks, the game is more appealing and you always want to come back for more. Many of these soundtracks you see in the best games have been uploaded on streaming platforms. You can check them out and reminisce about the thrills of the games.

This article is a guest contribution. Views expressed are the author’s own.