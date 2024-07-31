RSVP: Gurriers are inviting us to ‘Come and See’ the sound of modern Ireland

From ‘not thinking about an album’ to crafting one of the most exciting debuts of the year so far, Gurriers discuss the unexpected journey to their first full length. Check out the latest cut from it, ‘Top Of The Bill’, with our new Upset cover story.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Joshua Mullholland.

In the sweltering heat of a Dublin summer, Dan Hoff, the charismatic frontman of Gurriers, finds himself in a café, whiling away the hours before indulging in a few well-earned pints. It’s a scene that could easily be plucked from one of the band’s own songs – a moment of calm before the storm of their imminent debut album release. “It’s a scorcher here,” Hoff shares, his words practically radiating the warmth of the Irish capital.

Gurriers, the high-octane Irish quintet, have been making waves with their razor-sharp progressive punk. As they stand on the precipice of releasing their debut album, ‘Come and See’, there’s a palpable sense of anticipation in the air. But who exactly are these noise-makers causing such a stir?

“So, there is me, Dan Hoff. I am the singer of the band. Then there is Mark on guitar, Ben on guitar, and Charlie on bass. Lastly, there’s Pierce, who plays drums,” Dan explains, giving us a rundown of the band’s lineup. It’s a simple introduction that belies the complex, layered sound Gurriers have become known for.

Their journey to this point has been nothing short of exhilarating, with unexpected highlights along the way. When asked about memorable moments, Dan’s response takes a surprisingly political turn. “We have had many highlights in our time as a band,” he begins, “but recently, we were invited to perform at a weekend event for the Irish President, Michael D. Higgins, along with Cardinals and Imelda May.”

It’s not just the prestige of the event that appealed to Gurriers, but the alignment of values. As Dan explains, “The President’s views align mostly with ours, and he isn’t some maniacal head of state, so for me, it was an opportunity we couldn’t turn down.”

This anecdote speaks volumes about Gurriers. They’re not just another punk band making noise; they’re a group with a conscience, willing to engage with the Big Stuff, but also thinking about how it fits what they stand for. Not every act so early in their career would make such considered choices about their public appearances.

The road to ‘Come and See’ wasn’t a straightforward one. As Dan explains, “The timeline for releasing ‘Come and See’ was basically from not thinking about making an album to it being an absolute necessity.” The band’s creative output took them by surprise. “We wrote so many songs in 2023 that didn’t feel like they deserved to be a one-off single release and left in the proverbial digital aether.”

“I wanted to hone in on themes that aren’t really traversed in the field of rock” Dan HOff

It’s a testament to Gurriers’ prolific creativity that they found themselves with an album’s worth of material almost by accident. But the decision to record wasn’t taken lightly, nor was the choice of location. The band opted to record in Leeds, working with producer Alex Greaves at The Nave.

“We recorded the album in Leeds because we wanted to work with Alex,” Dan explains. “He’s an amazing producer. Everything he worked on before us sounded exciting and out there, and we felt he was the right fit.” The collaboration proved fruitful, pushing the band to new heights. “Alex got the best out of us. He’s not afraid to tell it like it is if he thinks something isn’t working, and we loved that from him,” Dan enthuses. “He pushed us to a place that we felt was special.”

The band’s time in Leeds seems to have been as much about exploration as it was about recording. Dan’s description of their stay paints a picture of a band fully immersing themselves in the experience. “We were in Leeds on and off for three weeks,” he reminisces. “Leeds became a favourite of ours.”

Their adventure wasn’t confined to the city limits, though. “We spent a lot of time in Bradford in a rented gaff,” Dan continues, giving a glimpse into their home away from home. But it was the local watering holes that really left an impression. “We had many a stout in the Halfway House pub in Pudsey beside the studio – a perfect boozer.”

As for the city itself? Dan’s enthusiasm is palpable. “Leeds has a lively nightlife and great people,” he gushes, before summing up their entire northern sojourn with a simple but heartfelt, “Loved it.”

Photo Credit: Grayce Leonard

“‘Come and See’ is an invitation” Dan HOff

The themes of ‘Come and See’ didn’t emerge overnight. As Dan explains, “The album themes came over a long period of time while trying to fine-tune the band’s sound and create something different.” He continues, “I felt I wanted to hone in on themes that aren’t really traversed in the field of rock music.”

The pandemic era – yes, it’s still having an influence – played a significant role in shaping the album’s content. “The internet was a really scary place during COVID; everyone appeared glued to it, and the world seemed on fire,” Dan recalls. “There was so much violence and hate appearing on our screens, and like looking through a window at it all, I said I would write about that – the zeitgeist of the world.”

But it’s not all global doom and gloom. “While a bulk of the themes are about the world, a world that I am learning to love, I also want to speak and sing about the people I love and miss. They are all part of this weird rock.”

And what does Dan think are the ingredients for a great debut album? His answer is succinct and to the point: “All bangers.”

It’s clear that Gurriers aren’t content with merely making noise; they’re using their platform to engage with the complexities of modern life. The album’s title, ‘Come and See’, is itself an invitation. As Dan explains, “Each band creates its own world, whether it be through the music, visuals, or whatever, and through that, you reflect the band’s ethos. We want to let people know we see that, and we’re inviting them in.”

The latest single from the record, ‘Top Of The Bill’, offers a more personal glimpse into Dan’s world. “It’s a song about a turbulent time in my own life,” he shares. “A song that was one of the first I wrote about myself and not stories.” He describes it as “a distorted love story, a warning to myself of a person I could have been.”

As for the band’s hopes for their music’s impact, Dan is refreshingly humble. “To be in people’s minds at all is crazy to think about,” he muses. But he does have some specific aspirations. “If we want to make any impact, it’s that when they see us live, they want to come back for more. It would also be great if some kid picked up an instrument or wanted to sing from hearing us.” Looking to the future, he adds, “To answer the question of our legacy, we want to be doing this for the long run.”

Looking ahead, Gurriers have a busy few months on the horizon. “We’re pretty busy with a lot of summer shows,” Dan explains, “and then a huge EU, UK, and Irish tour in October and November. It will be our biggest run of shows, and we cannot wait.”

As our conversation draws to a close, Dan takes a moment to express the band’s gratitude to their fans. “I would like you guys to know we appreciate every person who comes to a show, streams or buys something and has great stories and chats with us over the years,” he says warmly. “We genuinely feel extremely grateful.”

But perhaps the most exciting thing about Gurriers isn’t just their own music, but the scene they’re part of; Dan’s enthusiasm is palpable. “I am so incredibly lucky to see this growing scene,” he says, namechecking some of his favourite acts: “Bands like Adore Blue, Slate Theatre, and my favourite Girlfriend are making some noise over here that makes us all proud to be Irish.” Reflecting on the diversity of talent, he concludes, “There is such a huge range of genres and people making music, and it’s so good to see.”

As Gurriers prepare to unleash ‘Come and See’ upon the world, there’s a sense that this is just the beginning for the band. They’ve crafted an album that promises to be as thought-provoking as it is sonically thrilling, a debut that captures our tumultuous times while never forgetting the personal stories at its heart.

In a world seemingly teetering on the brink, Gurriers are extending an invitation. Come and see, they say. Come and see a band unafraid to tackle issues, to get personal, to make noise. Come and see a snapshot of the thriving Irish music scene. Come and see what happens when five friends from Dublin decide to channel their anger and their love into music.

As the sun beats down on Dublin and Dan prepares to enjoy those well-earned pints, one can’t help but feel that Gurriers are on the cusp of something. Their debut album may be called ‘Come and See’, but it’s clear that this is a band we’ll be hearing a lot more from in the future. ■

Gurriers’ debut album ‘Come And See’ is out 13th September. Follow Upset’s Spotify playlist here.