Heartworms: “‘May I Comply’ is a bridge to the chaos that’s yet to come”

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Patrick Gunning.

When Jojo Orme was in primary school, she made a clay mould of her hand. Her teacher told her she could use three colours to decorate it. Deciding to ignore the rules, Jojo used every single colour that was available to her. “I’ve always been like that,” says Jojo. “I see something I like, I take it, and I add to it.”

That rebellious freedom has since become central to Jojo’s Heartworms project. Debut EP ‘A Comforting Notion’ was released earlier this year, twisting and reshaping what post-punk could be, while new single ‘May I Comply’ is a spiky, electronic, groove-driven track. “I don’t know what I was trying to do with that track,” admits Jojo, who tends to create first, ask questions later. “I was really stressed, and that song just came out.” In the studio with Speedy Wunderground founder and producer Dan Carey, their only note was to make it sound like “hell”.

Before Heartworms, Jojo would try and write songs with a specific emotion or scenario in mind. “Now I just trust my instincts. Songs don’t have to be about anything bigger than what I was feeling in that moment,” she explains.

In the build-up to writing ‘May I Comply’, Jojo was living at her father’s house for the first time and was choosing his happiness over her own comfort. “There was just all this frustration building up inside of me,” she explains, going through a break-up around the same time. “I didn’t know how to deal with those feelings,” she admits, pouring it all into that snarling, swaggering new track. “The lyrics describe that feeling of frustration and seeing things differently. It’s really angry, but it feels more acceptable to do that in a song than in real life,” she continues.

‘May I Comply’ is the first song Heartworms has released since her celebrated debut EP blew up. “I had an idea what post-punk was, but I listen to so many different things that have influenced me,” she explains, shrugging off the label. “People always say that I came from that South London scene, but really, I’ve only played three gigs at The Windmill. I love it there, but if you know what you want to do, you shouldn’t stick in one place.” Instead of trying to fit in, Heartworms is all about Jojo following her gut. “If a sound or a lyric makes me feel something, it stays.”

The expectations that have come since the release of ‘A Perfect Notion’ have sometimes “ruined the magic” of creating, says Jojo. “I sometimes forget why I’m doing this.” Still, there’s nothing about ‘May I Comply’ that doesn’t feel brutally real. “I never fake things. I’m afraid of it,” she explains. “My music, the way I perform, it all comes from the very core of my being. It’s everything I’ve felt through my life, but never been able to express before,” she continues. “There’s such freedom to that.”

Despite being aware of the expectations of others, “I don’t feel any pressure about ‘May I Comply’,” says Heartworms. “There’s just excitement, because it’s opening another door for me. I’m looking forward to showing people all the different things I can do. I’m not afraid of changing things up either.”

The standalone single is designed to act as a stepping stone between that debut EP and whatever comes next. “A lot of the music I’m writing at the moment feels different. It’s slower, way more emotional,” says Heartworms, who’s also thinking about a debut album. “I don’t want to say too much about it because it’ll ruin the surprise. ‘May I Comply’ is a bridge to the chaos that’s yet to come,” she adds.

Before all that, though, Heartworms has a massive London headline show at Village Underground (“I’m very nervous, very excited. It’s going to be incredible”) and next year, she’s set to support The Last Dinner Party at The Roundhouse. Then there’s the small matter of touring North America for the very first time, opening for The Kills. “It’s all very strange,” says Heartworms. “I lived at my bassist’s house for a while, and we’d always talk about one day maybe going to America and playing these beautiful venues. Now it’s happening, and I feel so prepared.”

“I’m not even a tiny bit afraid,” she continues. “I’m going to meet so many new people, and there are going to be so many things that are going to happen. I just can’t wait.”

From the moment Heartworms released the poetic yet furious political track ‘Consistent Dedication’ last year, her music has resonated with other people. “I don’t really know what I want them to feel when they hear the music,” she admits. “When I write things, I don’t think about what other people want.”

“Maybe they feel the same as I do,” she continues. “If people can see that you care about something, they might follow. I don’t like to think about it too much, though; it makes me nervous.” She does want Heartworms to have an impact, though. “I want people to see how confident I am. Growing up as a mixed-race kid, I hated how I looked. I hated my nose. I couldn’t see anyone who looked like me on social media to make me feel better about it all.” Writing songs for Heartworms and the stylised imagery that came alongside it gave Jojo a new sense of confidence. “Now, I love expressing my features. I love close-up photos. Maybe people will be able to look at that and be able to feel cool, powerful and beautiful within themselves.”

“Heartworms is my way of being in control,” she adds. As bleak and dystopian as Heartworms’ music is, there is also a sense of euphoric joy to it. “It’s about not taking the darkness that seriously,” explains Jojo. “You can find humour in those deep, dark feelings. Heartworms is about playing around with it, knowing it’s not as bad as you think. There’s always a light to it,” she continues. “It can’t just be darkness.” ■

