Here are five acts you really need to see at Flow Festival 2024

Ah, summer. Long days at the holiday cottage, outdoor barbecues, daily saunas, the Helsinki skyline…

No, just us who thinks of Finland as the quintessential summer holiday destination? Well, it’s our magazine, so we’ll talk about whatever we want, thank you very much. Anyway, the real reason we’ve got our sights set on a Scandinavian sojourn is that Helsinki’s Flow Festival is back for another year of eclectic, environmentally-friendly fun. Don’t believe us? Here are five of the best acts playing this year’s festival.

RAYE

If you don’t know who RAYE is, where the hell have you been? Winner of so many awards she must be renting storage space just for somewhere to put them, as well as a Number 1 single in the form of 2022’s ‘Escapism’, it’s fair to say she’s Quite a Big Deal. She’s also very good live, with her performance at last year’s Glastonbury being singled out as a highlight for many. Her first-ever festival headline slot at this year’s BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Luton was likewise a triumph, so it’s safe to say Flow is in for something pretty special.

IDLES

Five albums in and showing no sign of slowing down, Bristol’s IDLES continue to be one of the most dedicated live acts around. Giving everything at every performance, and with a searingly high-energy back catalogue to match, new album ‘TANGK’ might focus on love and understanding, but their set is likely to be one of the most raucous to have hit Helsinki in quite some time.

Pulp

Everybody loves a comeback – especially when it’s the reformation of one of the best bands around. Pulp’s initial run of reunion shows has extended well beyond what anyone expected, but Jarvis and co. still aren’t likely to keep at it forever, so go and see them while you can. Plus, if there’s anything as fun as belting out the words to ‘Common People’ at a festival headline set after a few bottles of fizzy pop, we’ve yet to experience it.

Alvvays

It’s been ten years since Canadian indie darlings Alvvays released their stellar self-titled debut, a vaguely terrifying notion for anyone keeping track of the forward march of time. Since then, they’ve released two more albums, each a hard left turn against expectations and a classic in its own right. Live, they’re a force to be reckoned with, layering old and new so perfectly it’s like they planned their albums solely around where they’d fit into a setlist. Old classics like ‘Archie, Marry Me’ are still the late set singalong favourites, but you’d be well advised to catch the full show – you won’t be disappointed.

Vince Staples

Rapper, Sprite spokesperson, and TV star – is there anything Vince Staples can’t do? Following in the footsteps of multi-hyphenate artists like Tyler, The Creator, Vince has carved his own path through the music industry, blending alternative hip-hop with dance and electronic influences, all served up with a healthy dose of sarcastic humour. 2017’s ‘Big Fish Theory’ brought him to a wider audience, but it’s in the run of 2021’s self-titled album, 2022’s ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’, and this year’s ‘Dark Times’ that he’s really shown what he’s capable of. Sometimes heartbreaking, sometimes funny, but always at the top of his game, there’s no doubt that he’ll be one of the weekend’s highlights.

Flow Festival takes place from 9th – 11th August in Helsinki, Finland. Visit flowfest.co.uk for more information.