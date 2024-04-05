Hope Tala: “I have so much music ready to go that everyone is going to be absolutely sick of me”

It’s eighteen months since HOPE TALA dropped her last single, but as she returns with a brand new offering (and a freshly obtained driving licence), ‘I Can’t Even Cry’, she’s lost none of her power. Check out the latest cover story for our New Music Friday playlist edit, PLAY.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

A polymath by any definition, Hope Tala is back(! Back!! Back!!!) on the musical landscape with her poignant new single ‘I Can’t Even Cry’, a testament to her journey through personal turmoil and creative rebirth. Produced by the talented Anoop D’Souza, known for his collaborations with Umi, Asake, and Unknown T, it showcases Hope’s enchanting vocal delivery and her exceptional skill in weaving compelling narratives through her music. With millions of streams under her belt and widespread critical acclaim, including two nods from Barack Obama, dontachaknow, it’s a return that finds her standing on the start line of what could well be the sort of explosion that takes a talented new artist and creates a brand new superstar.

Following a period of introspection and development in Los Angeles, Hope’s latest offering emerges from a cocoon of creative gestation. ‘I Can’t Even Cry’ captures the essence of numbed sorrow and the quest for emotional resurrection. A bridge between past and future, it embodies the transformation that comes from confronting and processing deep-seated emotions.

“Hi! I’m having a great day!” Hope begins, her voice echoing the contentment of a well-spent day. “I ran, ate a good lunch, got some work done, and took my flatmate’s dog for a walk in the sun. Two of my friends are coming over for dinner later. I can’t really complain.” It’s a simple yet fulfilling routine, reflecting the balance she seeks amidst the chaotic cadence of a musician’s life.

It’s been a while since we heard from Hope, her last single ‘Stayed At The Party’ dropping 18 months ago – a lifetime in the fast-moving world of pop. The silence preceding ‘I Can’t Even Cry’ was not for nought, though. “I’ve been working on music consistently in the time I’ve been quiet, chipping away at various things,” she shares, highlighting the often invisible grind behind the glamour. “Navigating the pitfalls of the music industry, trying to juggle all of the things in my life that exist outside of music, and focusing on being a better adult.”

Among these adulting milestones was obtaining her driver’s licence, a feat she notes has become a predominant conversation starter. “That’s probably the biggest news,” she enthuses. “Every time I speak to a friend for the first time in a while or meet a new person, it’s all I seem to talk about.”

Hope’s journey from the vibrant streets of West London to the sun-drenched avenues of LA reflects a narrative of exploration and discovery, both geographically and artistically. Her time in Los Angeles – she’s lived there at least part of each year since 2021 – has been transformative, allowing her to immerse herself in a contrasting cultural and creative environment that has undoubtedly influenced her musical direction. Despite the distinct differences between London and LA, she finds beauty and inspiration in the dichotomy, weaving the diverse experiences into the tapestry of her music. “I’m so grateful to have been able to build a community in such a beautiful place,” she admits. “It really is my second home.”

Her reflections on LA versus London paint a picture of duality, of two cities offering contrasting experiences yet both vital to her growth. “To me, they are polar opposites – in terms of weather, getting around, pace, and culture. I love going between the two,” she observes, revealing her fondness for the diversity of life’s backdrops.

“I’m an East LA person through and through,” she continues, though she’s “most definitely gatekeeping all my hangout spots there”. Still, she loves being by the beach. “I should get there more often,” she considers. “I also really love Franklin Canyon Park.”

‘I Can’t Even Cry”s genesis, rooted in the aftermath of a traumatic breakup and the subsequent sessions with D’Souza, symbolises not only a musical collaboration but a pivotal moment of personal growth and healing for Hope. “I wrote ‘I Can’t Even Cry’ with my friend Anoop in December 2021, which feels like a lifetime ago,” she recalls. The track, born from a difficult split, represents not just the pain of the moment but also the resilience and hope that follows. “I had just come out of a breakup that can only be described as traumatic. I had met Anoop the previous summer, and when he suggested we do a session together after a few months of being friends, I was a bit nervous. I had never made music with someone who was my friend first, and I was worried we would both get our hopes up over it and be disappointed.

“‘I Can’t Even Cry’ was the first song we wrote together, after two false starts during which I was dealing with difficult personal stuff and had to leave as soon as I got to his house,” she continues. “He was extremely patient and kind to me about it. Then, after all of that, this song happened, and it felt like a slice of magic. The friendship and kindness Anoop showed me when I was struggling enabled the cultivation of this space where I knew I could be vulnerable creatively. I don’t think I could ever have made a song like this with anyone other than him.”

‘I Can’t Even Cry’ stands as a beacon of Hope’s artistic journey, illuminating the path she’s traversed from the dark corners of heartbreak to the hopeful horizons of new beginnings. The inclusion of her best mate’s laughter at the track’s conclusion shows it best – a journey through sadness toward a future filled with light and laughter. “‘I Can’t Even Cry’ is a sad song,” she explains, “but it’s ultimately about hope, about looking forwards, so to have the voice and laugh of one of the people I love most in the world included as the song fades out is just perfect to me.”

As we delve into the world of Hope Tala, her story unfolds as one of resilience, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of authenticity. From navigating the complexities of the music industry to celebrating the joy of simple pleasures, Hope’s narrative is one of connection, reflection, and anticipation for what the future holds.

Hope continues to evolve as an artist, diving deeper into the reflective and raw facets of her identity through her music. “This song, and my upcoming music, are more introspective and emotionally vulnerable than what I’ve released previously,” she explains. The journey of self-interrogation through songwriting has led her to peel back the layers of her psyche. “I’ve been using the process of writing to interrogate who I am,” she continues. “My patterns, my behaviours, and my past – beyond my usual framework.”

Hope assures us that there is an abundance of music waiting in the wings. “I have so much music ready to go that everyone is going to be absolutely sick of me,” she quips, hinting at a prolific phase of releases on the horizon.

In her creative process, Hope grapples with the universal themes that define the human experience. “Like every other artist on the planet, it’s always the big human questions – just looking at them in my own way,” she says, offering a glimpse into the muse behind her songwriting. “Love, faith – or lack thereof – growing up, the things that worry me. I’ll write about anything that provokes a strong enough feeling.”

Looking ahead, Hope doesn’t look like she’s planning another long gap to new material. “I can’t say too much yet, but it’s looking to be a busy year,” she hints. One thing’s for sure – when she’s ready to reveal more, all ears should be locked firmly on Hope Tala. ■

