KAWALA let the sunshine in with their new single, ‘Time Slipping Away’

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

If you need a reminder that good things come to those who wait, look no further than KAWALA. The affable North London five-piece have been patiently biding their time, taking a purposeful step back to recharge and realign after the whirlwind of releasing their debut album ‘Better With You’ and the chaotic gigathon that came crashing after. But now, the hibernation is over, and KAWALA are emerging revitalised, with a batch of invigorating new tunes and a confident modern sheen that has them primed to blaze brightly once again.

“We’ve, until recently, been in complete hibernation,” admits vocalist/guitarist Dan McCarthy, who – just so everyone knows – happily answers to the moniker of “the short, curly-haired frontman.”

“After the album and crazy back-to-back touring runs, we made the decision to step away from all the noise for a little while to properly focus on the next stage for us,” he explains. “To hone what we wanted to sound like, to look like, and to be.”

Making a comeback is always a nail-biter, right? What if everyone’s forgotten who KAWALA are? “We were super nervous coming back and decided to re-warm up our fanbase by doing some rehearsal shows at the end of last year,” Dan admits. “We were completely mind-blown that they sold out in five minutes.”

That extended breath allowed childhood bestie bandmates McCarthy and vocalist Jim Higson to take stock, reflect on the winning formula that’s brought them this far, and carefully ponder their evolution. Because make no mistake, KAWALA 2.0 is an assured progression. The first hints arrived with the breezy ‘American Adrenaline’ and the uplifting ‘What’s Up’. But it’s their latest single, ‘Time Slipping Away’, that really encapsulates their sharpened artistic vision.

“We’d been working with good friends Callum [Saint Raymond] and producer Joe Page and found ourselves listening loads to properly nostalgic indie anthems,” McCarthy explains. “Also, listening loads to the band Phoenix, who we’re obsessed with. Songs like ‘Walking on a Dream’ by Empire of the Sun got us thinking; we love the idea of creating our own indie anthem, and that’s exactly what we’ve tried to achieve with ‘Time Slipping Away’.”

The result is a fist-pumping shot of feel-good ebullience packaged in a sleek, modernised indie-pop wrapper. A glistening guitar riff and propulsive rhythms buoy an engaging vocal melody, with the whole thing coalescing into the kind of anthemic refrain that’s purpose-built to be bellowed back. It’s both comfortably familiar and revitalised at the same time – the sound of a band confidently progressing while staying true to what’s made them so magnetic in the first place.

“We love the idea of creating our own indie anthem, and that’s exactly what we’ve tried to achieve” Dan McCarthy

“We wanted to touch on the general message of never giving up, channelled through our own story of the difficulties of chasing our musical dream,” says McCarthy. It’s an inspiring sentiment that cuts to the core of KAWALA’s undaunted determination and upbeat perspective, qualities that have helped them overcome numerous “difficult setbacks” through a stubborn refusal to lose sight of the dream.

“I know, generally, I’m quite bad at catastrophising situations, and especially in music, it can be super hard to feel like you’re not quite where you could be,” McCarthy admits. “It always helps me to really reflect on all the wins, no matter how big or small, and really appreciate the things we’ve achieved in our career.”

“It’s normal for goalposts to change the further in you get, but it’s important not to forget the moments at the beginning that felt unreal at the time.”

That propensity for looking on the bright side is woven into the very fabric of KAWALA’s aesthetic. They’re a band that strives to make pop-happy music that is summery and fun – an aura of escapism and celebration radiating from every groove. Although ‘Time Slipping Away’ marks a sonic step forward, with McCarthy making “the big switch to electric” in the same vein as “Bob Dylan, but I think far fewer people have noticed,” it retains every bit of KAWALA’s unmistakable identity. “You still get the classic harmonies and big guitar moments,” he assures. “But it’s a bit more classically indie at times, maybe a bit more daring and pop-leaning than anything we’ve done before. It feels new to us, which we find exciting!”

“I most often played acoustic in all our songs up to now, and I’ve made the big switch to electric. Much like Bob Dylan” Dan McCarthy

That renewed sense of artistic freedom and confidence is born from one key lesson the band took away from their debut album cycle: “To properly trust our own opinions more. We’ve been guilty in the past of focusing too much on what people might want from us, and there’s something so refreshing for us to just make music we 100% believe in ourselves. It’s easy to forget that if you love what you make, there’s a chance there’ll be people out there who love it, too.”

With that emboldened mindset guiding them into this new era, KAWALA are aiming to “just keep connecting with our fan base, as it’s completely by chance ended up being the most amazing community ever. See the shows get bigger, and hope people enjoy what we’re making.”

That incredible fan affinity was on full display last year when the band’s low-key warm-up shows sold out instantly, an exhilarating welcome back after their self-imposed sabbatical. Next up is a sold-out homecoming celebration. “After two years out, we’re about to play a sold-out Here @ Outernet, the fancy mahoosive new venue in Tottenham Court Road!” McCarthy shares gleefully. “So that’s certainly very exciting.”

As for what lies beyond that gig, the future remains wide open and bright with possibilities. The band is keeping their plans loose for now. “At the moment, we’re just loving drip-feeding some of our fave songs out one at a time,” Dan offers, “but I’m sure it’ll end in some form of extended body of work.”

However KAWALA’s reinvigorated musical journey chooses to unfurl over the months and years ahead, one thing is certain: they’ve rediscovered their core joy and embedded it deeply into the heart of their sound. From the outside, it radiates like a beam of long-awaited sunshine, the reward for years of perseverance and dedication to their craft. But for McCarthy, Higson, and the rest of the gang, it’s more like an old friend, a feeling they’re intimately reconnecting with after a much-needed recharging period.

“I’d say we’re positive people generally,” McCarthy affirms when asked about the uplifting perspective powering their new music. “Life’s not easy, it’s getting more expensive, and I’d be lying if I said we hadn’t had our fair share of difficult setbacks. Despite that, we always cherish every moment and generally keep incredibly positive.”

In other words, KAWALA are back to livin’ la vida poptropica, one anthemic hook and celebrate-the-moment singalong at a time. Let the new era of bright, breezy indie-pop vibes officially commence. ■

