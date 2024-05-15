Knocked Loose have unleashed a masterpiece with ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’

Knocked Loose’s just-dropped third full-length is a testament to their growth and dedication, and it’s already shaping up to be one of 2024’s most essential albums. Check out our latest Upset cover story.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Brock Fetch, Jared Leibowitz.

In the heart of Oregon, amidst a whirlwind US tour, Knocked Loose guitarist Isaac Hale takes a moment to reflect on the band’s remarkable journey. From their humble beginnings in Kentucky to their meteoric rise as torchbearers of modern hardcore, the quintet has carved a path built on uncompromising heaviness and raw, emotional storytelling. Now, with their highly anticipated third album, ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’, Knocked Loose are poised to redefine the boundaries of their genre once again, delivering a groundbreaking masterpiece that cements their status as one of the most vital and exciting acts in heavy music today.

The band’s dedication and uncompromising pursuit of their artistic vision shine through in every aspect of the album, from the crushing riffs and thunderous breakdowns to the moments of haunting beauty and raw vulnerability – but music like this doesn’t come together quickly. “This record has been in the works for a very, very long time,” Isaac reveals. “We started writing it before we even released our last EP, our last full body of work, which was back in 2021. It has taken a lot of shapes, and it’s taken a huge effort to narrow down what this record could be. There was a lot of second-guessing and a lot of songs written. Many ideas came and went, but it’s the result of about four years of hard work. There were multiple writing sessions, and it’s the thing we have worked the most hard on in our entire career, and because of that, I think it’s what makes it very special.”

The album’s striking visuals and haunting imagery, drawing from old hymn books and Southern Baptist vibes, might have caught some off guard, but for the Kentucky natives, it’s a deeply personal reflection of their roots. “People were maybe put off, or perhaps just surprised by the aesthetic of the record and some of the more scary and experimental elements the record had to bring,” Isaac explains. “We were very inspired by the whole aesthetic the record has of old hymn books, old religious imagery, and South Baptist vibes. But that is very near and dear to us. Being from Kentucky, it is something that’s very close to us and links in with the lyrics of the record as well.”

The album’s unflinching honesty and willingness to confront challenges head-on make it a deeply cathartic and empowering listen, offering hope and solidarity to anyone grappling with their own demons. At the heart of ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’ lies a powerful message of perseverance in the face of personal struggles. The album’s title, inspired by a chance encounter on a flight, struck a chord with vocalist Bryan Garris. “Yes, the album title was inspired by a comment that was made in a conversation with our singer Bryan,” Isaac confirms. “There hasn’t been any contact with them since, but I think that is part of what made it so special – that a stranger would reach out to Bryan in that way. I think that is what made that situation so special. Those words had a crazy impact on Bryan, and I know it struck him and made him think a lot about the personal and mental struggles that he had been going through: everything from a flight phobia to the various troubles with loss and dealing with anger and depression. Seeing that strike a chord with him really struck a chord with us. It’s a representation of passing through the struggles of life – both personal and shared.”

As Knocked Loose celebrate their tenth anniversary, ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’ serves as a testament to their growth and evolution as artists. The album represents a quantum leap forward from their already impressive back catalogue, showcasing a band that has truly come into its own. From the expanded sonic palette to the emotionally charged lyrics, every aspect of this record feels like a band pushing themselves to new heights.

“It’s funny; writing music has become tough over the years as our standard for ourselves grows,” Isaac admits. “The approach hasn’t really changed that much. We are mostly a jam band that writes music together. We inspire each other, we play all our instruments in a room and get excited by ideas, and I think that over time, we grow to have different influences and grow musically just like anyone else does. But I will say, with the catalogue that we have now, our standard gets higher as we are very proud of the music that we release. It’s about expanding the influences and sounds without sacrificing the integrity of what it was to begin with and I think that’s all it’s about.”

The album delivers a potent concoction – taking their signature savage sound and injecting it with piercing playfulness and an aura of crushing confidence. The result is a profoundly poisonous record laced with some of their most lethal offerings to date. That commitment to growth and exploration is evident in every track, from surprising collaborations to the moments of experimental beauty amidst the chaos. No time is wasted on opening track ‘Thirst’ in establishing the intense atmosphere. Echoing clanks of metal build tension before exploding into a blistering sub-two-minute outburst of ferocious energy, perfectly personifying that desperate yearning captured in the album’s title. It’s masterfully balanced by tracks like ‘Piece By Piece’, flirting with a progressive-leaning before circling back to the band’s trademark – those churning, pulverizing breakdowns they’ve made their calling card. ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’ is a statement piece that redefines what the band are capable of and sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in their already illustrious journey.

The creative process, however, was not without its challenges – the band’s willingness to take risks and push themselves out of their comfort zone a testament to their artistic fearlessness and unwavering commitment to their craft. “We are trying to find a way to beat and improve on what we have done before,” Isaac explains. “Expand the sound, do something more creative, and push the boundary without losing the integrity of what Knocked Loose is. That is a hard balance to strike as you don’t want to push it too far, but at the same time, you need to come up with new ways to inspire yourself and other people.”

One of the album’s standout moments comes in the form of a surprise collaboration with genre-bending artist Poppy on the track ‘Suffocate’. Already scorching from Bryan Garris’ incendiary vocal performance, the song is sent into the stratosphere when Poppy lends her talents. Her feature adds a remarkable depth and range, exemplifying Knocked Loose’s willingness to expand stylistically without sacrificing brutality.

“‘Suffocate’ came from a DM that Poppy sent Bryan,” Isaac recalls. “The record was pretty much done, and he got a message whilst driving that was like, ‘Hey, what’s up? Do you want to do some music?’ And we were immediately – as fans of Poppy, and we have been for years – ‘Dude, this has to happen; we need to find the track for this’. So, Bryan and I wrote a track specifically for her. It’s really, really cool as we are able to do some things that maybe we wouldn’t have been able to pull off on other tracks. The song is dark but also sassy; it’s got some dance beats in there, and we are proud of it because Poppy’s voice is integral to it, and we wrote a song for her that matches both our vibes really well.”

Another high-profile collaboration comes in the form of ‘Slaughterhouse 2’, featuring Chris Motionless of Motionless In White – the perfect fit to complement Knocked Loose’s haunting aesthetic, given MIW’s mastery of eerie lyricism and unsettling atmospherics. “It is the same for Chris Motionless!” Isaac exclaims. “‘Slaughterhouse 2’ was a joking idea we had when they hit Bryan up for ‘Slaughterhouse 1’; he was honoured to be on that track and also tour with them, so we knew that the opportunity for another track would be really cool. It was tough to be able to create a sequel to a really great song that has so many huge moments, but I think we were able to put our own spin on it and create something that is uniquely Knocked Loose whilst being a sequel to it.”

When asked about his favourite tracks on the album, Isaac’s passion shines through. For him, it’s either ‘Sit & Mourn’ or ‘Suffocate’. “The latter for being such a unique, dark and scary song while simultaneously being so fun and so ridiculous,” he explains. “It’s a collaboration that people didn’t see coming, and because of that, it ended up being so unique while still bringing it back to the insane heaviness at the end.”

“‘Sit & Mourn’ is just the saddest we have ever got and, in some way, the most ballad-like and the most experimental,” he continues, “but also, it feels larger than life. It feels like I am zoning out every time I listen to it. That is exactly what we wanted. I remember when we wrote the last breakdown down, and we would listen to it on loop, and I’d be like, ‘Man, this is really getting in our heads, and it’s making us think’. Knocked Loose hasn’t travelled into that realm before because the band is pissed off and scary, and it’s rare we get into this space that makes you that emotional, and I think being able to go there on that song was very cool.”

Ultimately, ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’ is a deeply personal and cathartic release, one that Isaac hopes will resonate with listeners on a profound level. “The name of the album is very telling of the message that we all want,” he says. “Bryan’s lyrics are very close and personal to him, but reading the last track, ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’, it’s a tale – the whole album is – of personal struggle, and it’s about mental health and loss. Finding that confidence to get through that and knowing no matter how much hardship you go through, it’s not your time to give in. It’s just really telling and something that’s very, very close to Bryan. Hopefully, people can read the lyrics, share their struggles and connect on an emotional level to that.”

As Knocked Loose look to the future, they remain focused on bringing their music to as many people as possible. “The next tour will be a Slipknot one that we are doing in summer, which is really a crazy goal, something that we never thought we would reach,” Isaac reveals. “We were very, very surprised by the offer, and we are very blessed to have the opportunity to tour with them. We are going to tour after that; just stay on the lookout. For now, we are just trying to take this record and this music as far as we can. We are not thinking about the next record yet; we just want to play it to as many people as possible around the whole world, so expect to see us out there.”

Throughout their decade-long career, Knocked Loose have learned valuable lessons about perseverance and the importance of staying grounded. “I think the most important lesson I’ve learned is about myself,” Isaac reflects. “Being in this band, a lot of my life revolves around that. It is my livelihood, it is how I live, it’s very important to me both financially and mentally; it’s integral to me. But the most important lesson is to not overthink things, and I try to remind myself that everything’s going to be all right. Even when stress builds up. There’s a lot of stress and a lot of work that goes into the band, and it can be very overwhelming, so it is important to lean on the people around you and learn to appreciate the moments and not overthink.”

As for their impact on the world around them, Knocked Loose’s mission remains clear: to introduce as many people as possible to the transformative power of heavy music. “I would want our legacy to be that we got as many new people and new listeners into this style of music – punk, hardcore, metal, whatever you want to call it,” Isaac states. “The goal of the band has always been to reach as many people as possible, whether that’s support tours in different genres; we want to bring people into this culture and show people what it’s all about. Show people the hardcore ethic, and show people that this music, in many ways, is the most powerful form of music that there is. It is a release, and it is very cathartic, and we want people who have never experienced that before to feel that. Maybe they are scared initially, maybe they are happy initially. I think there are a lot of people who could benefit from having this in their lives. It benefits everyone in this band; it’s saved my life on multiple occasions. We just want to show people that.”

As our conversation draws to a close, Isaac’s excitement for the future is palpable. “This tour is going better than we had ever expected it to, and it’s got me so in my feelings just how well it’s gone,” he beams. “When we get home from this, we will do a couple of hometown shows, which we are insanely stoked for; the lineups are amazing, so look out for those. Then going out with Slipknot – what can be more exciting than that? It’s literally a life-changing tour, so we cannot wait.”

“Just be on the lookout for us playing around,” Isaac concludes. “We are going to be doing a lot of work over the next year or two and playing everywhere we can, bringing this record around the world. We appreciate anyone who has listened, shared their thoughts, loved the record, hated the record – we appreciate it all. Thank you so much for listening.”

With ‘You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To’, Knocked Loose have not only created a masterpiece that pushes the boundaries of heavy music, but they’ve also crafted an album that has the potential to change lives. Its unflinching honesty, raw emotion, and uncompromising heaviness make it a must-listen for anyone who has ever found solace in the cathartic power of hardcore and metal. As they embark on the next chapter of their extraordinary journey, one thing is certain: a decade in, and Knocked Loose are still getting better. The world better be ready for what’s to come. ■

