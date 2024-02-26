Lime Garden: “We work really fucking hard for this”

LIME GARDEN have grown into their skin with their debut album, ‘One More Thing’.

Words: Ciaran Picker.

Photos: Jono White.

It’s a Tuesday evening in South London. It’s dark, it’s cold, and it’s January – the holy trinity of seasonal depression are out in full force. But in this tiny rehearsal room in Peckham, you’d never know. Hailing from Brighton (via Guildford), Lime Garden are brimming with joy, having spent their day preparing for their upcoming album release shows and their biggest tour to date. “Tuesday is the best day of the week,” exclaims singer Chloe Howard. “It’s band day!”

Lime Garden, completed by guitarist Leila Deeley, bassist Tippi Morgan, and drummer Annabel Whittle, spend the rest of their week saving money and working multiple jobs so that they can keep their musical dreams afloat. Whether it’s in coffee shops, behind the scenes at Brighton’s Green Door Store, or as an extra on TV, they channel all their work-related angst into their Tuesday night jam sessions, and with exceptional results.

“We work really fucking hard for this,” Chloe states. “We finally feel like a ‘real band’ and like we are gonna make it.” Lime Garden are proof of what can happen if you take all of life’s misfires and use them to make art, with their debut album ‘One More Thing’ being a case in point.

A ten-song exploration of everyday-life-turned-magical, the record opens with the indie-sleaze ‘Love Song’, takes a brief detour into hyper-pop in ‘Floor’, and bares all in Paramore-esque rock ballad ‘It’ and folky closer ‘Looking’. “We played around more than we have in the past,” Annabel recalls, “but we definitely wanted to keep an overall sound that tied all the songs together.” Compared to previous singles, ‘One More Thing’ represents a departure from their guitar-rock roots. As well as the aforementioned genres, the lyrically marvellous ‘Mother’ channels noughties indie-pop, while ‘Pine’ brings in ethereal, almost cinematic tones that highlight a band in constant progress.

“We finally feel like a ‘real band’ and like we are gonna make it” Chloe Howard

Having just two weeks to record the album, Lime Garden couldn’t afford to be too indecisive and used the overwhelming lack of time to their advantage. “We definitely felt the pressure,” says guitarist Leila, “but to be honest, it probably helped us. We wanted the record to be hard and fast, just banger after banger, so it sort of worked perfectly.” To be able to create an album of such diversity – influences range from The Strokes to Charli XCX to Bon Iver – and still create a clear sonic atmosphere that is identifiably Lime Garden sets them on a very exciting path.

The band show a level of maturity on a debut that is likely the envy of bands across the scene, keeping the album tight by only including the songs that felt right. “We probably had about twenty songs, but we didn’t want any filler,” Annabel remembers. “There was one in particular that we cut last minute because we just couldn’t figure out where it lay, and I’m so glad we did.”

The quartet are another wonderful export of So Young Records, who kept the recording process in check while not keeping things on too tight a leash. “Shout out to [producer] Ali Chant,” Chloe says. “He gave us complete creative control but also could go, ‘Guys, what the fuck is going on?’ when we got a bit silly!” This sets off a chorus of laughter, giving the impression that this probably happened fairly frequently.

Clearly, Lime Garden are obsessed with what they do, which is probably why they’re able to dig through the misery to find joy and hope, which is scattered across ‘One More Thing’. The title of the album comes from a short story by Raymond Carver, who had a real influence on what the band created. Annabel puts it that, “He just describes really mundane things in such an obscure way, making it absurd but also so normal.” Leila agrees, adding, “It just has a lingering feeling, and obviously, we want this album to stick with you.”

For a record to ‘stick with you’, there needs to be something that brings you back time and again. In Lime Garden’s case, it’s the infectious personality that is built into the very fabric of the record. Chloe’s lyrical talent is endless, being able to take spin yarns that are both relatable and real. Her satirical takes on ‘Nepotism (Baby)’, self-doubt on ‘Fears’, and questioning her normality on ‘Pop Star’ (“Is this what it’s like for you or is it just what it’s like for me?”) place Lime Garden bang on trend, bringing together their 20th Century sound and 21st Century problems.

“These are all things that have happened to us, so it’s just easy,” she says nonchalantly. “Like, writing ‘Looking’ was so different for us, but also so natural.” The band are getting ready for a string of album release shows in record stores across the UK, giving them the chance to put together different arrangements for the tracks. “There was one point today where we looked at each other and went, ‘Oh, these songs are actually super sad’,” Chloe laughs, “but oh well!”

Sure, the album is pretty bleak content-wise, being centred around all the stuff that has made the band a bit miserable in past lives. By no means is this a band wallowing in self-pity though, quite the opposite. To find a band relatively new to major label support that are so confident in their ability and their journey is as refreshing as it is warranted. Post-record store shows, the band take on the world, starting with a UK tour that sees them play both London’s Lafayette and Brighton’s Chalk.

“We haven’t played a show in three months,” Annabel states, “which is the longest we haven’t been on stage since Covid.” As you can imagine, they’re absolutely gagging to get back out on the road, and this time, they’re taking their unwavering confidence with them. Leila candidly admits that, “usually we have, or I do anyway, imposter syndrome about touring, but we’re just so ready this time.” “We’ve put more effort into this tour than anything we’ve done before,” Tippi adds, which is greeted by a knowing agreement from the rest of the band that hints at a whole load of tricks up Lime Garden’s collective sleeves.

“We probably had about twenty songs, but we didn’t want any filler” Annabel Whittle

Basically, Lime Garden are ready for the big time, and they’re not shy about admitting it. When asked about their hopes for both their album and the coming year more generally, the first words out of Chloe’s mouth are “Lime Garden World Domination”. “What’s the point in being humble about it? We spent so long being polite little girls, but frankly, if anyone deserves [success] it’s us.” The other manifestations for this year include a superyacht, a BRIT Award, meeting Hayley Williams, and winning the Mercury Prize, “and everything we’ve manifested so far has happened”, Annabel assuredly states.

From the rash decision to pick up some instruments and form a band in 2017 to being signed at the start of a global pandemic, it’s fair to say that Lime Garden haven’t had the easiest or most conventional road thus far. “It’s an absolute slog,” Leila says, “but it’s just the best thing in the world.” Very few bands are as adept at growing through resistance, and there’s no doubt that it’s made them the band they are today: fearless, ferocious, and finally where they’re meant to be. To quote Annabel, 2024 is the “Year of the Lime”.

Taken from the March 2024 issue of Dork. Lime Garden’s album ‘One More Thing’ is out 16th February.