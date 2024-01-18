Lutalo has teamed up with Claud for a brilliant new single, ‘Running’

The Really Very Good LUTALO has joined forces with the Equally Really Very Good Claud for a brand new single, ‘Running’. Turns out, they share a birthday too. It’s fate. Read and listen with our latest Hype playlist cover feature.

Words: Sam Taylor.

Photos: Eleanor Petry.

Minnesota-raised, Vermont-based producer and songwriter Lutalo and longtime Dork fave Claud have dug out their very best athletic shorts and taken a trip to the beach for a brand new single and video. ‘Running’ is a tune that digs into neglect and loneliness, packed with coming-of-age vibes and channelled through a nostalgic indie-pop lens. It’s just as charming as you’d expect from these two.

“‘Running’ focuses on a stressed parent-child relationship,” Lutalo explains. “A story of a child feeling neglected, only to be acknowledged when a problem is deemed large enough that the parent feels obligated to care about it. Though there is pain and resentment built within these interactions, the child still reaches out for the attention of their parent. Only to be continuously let down and pushed away.”

“With this song, my goal was to produce something that felt like a nostalgic indie-pop track,” Lutalo adds. “Claud had the perfect voice for the idea and filled the role well. They understood the direction and feeling I was going for and really delivered. I wanted something that not only showed my flexibility as a producer but was catchy and allowed the listener to have fun.”

Hello Lutalo! How’s it going? What are you up to today, anything fun?

Hey, it’s a pleasure; I’m doing well. I’m at home. A big storm rolled through my area; it took out massive trees and my town’s power. So I’ve been in my cabin, living off candlelight and a little oil lamp. Other than that, just enjoying the snow.

Tell us about your new single, ‘Running’. It’s thematically pretty dark; where did that come from?

Claud and I really just stumbled upon the concept. We were writing the song over a Zoom call together, and when I started sorting out chords, Claud had the idea to write it about a parent-child relationship. Then we just rolled with that, and the lyrics continued to flow out. I like songs that have a brighter sonic character but with darker themes. But generally, I don’t think that dark was specifically the intention; it’s a story that just is.

You’ve said you wanted to produce something that felt like a nostalgic indie-pop track. How did you go about achieving that?

I suppose I just thought about what I liked listening to when I was in high school. For a lot of people, those are quite formative years; it was for me. I thought it’d be fun to tap into what would’ve caught my ear at that time. Driving guitars and punchy drums with a catchy melody seemed fit.

“I’m currently in the process of recording my debut album” Lutalo

The song is a collaboration with Claud – you guys have been pals for a while, right? How did that friendship come about?

Our friendship is relatively new. Just a few years ago, I believe, we connected over the internet. We showed mutual appreciation and found out we had the same birthday, and I thought that was funny. Then, I was set to look for someone to do a fun collaboration with, and Claud was the right fit. Later on, we strengthened our friendship when they took me on a set of dates on their headline tour. There, I connected with them and the rest of their team. All fun and great people.

Have you worked with each other on tracks before, or was this the first time? Is it something you’ll do again in future?

This is the first time we’ve worked together. Honestly, it was a very easy-flowing process. We built the song out in one session, and they’re a clever and quick writer. Who knows what the future holds.

Do you spend much time working with other artists? What do you get out of it?

I do. Outside of my main project, Lutalo, I love to help produce and write with other artists. For me, it’s a space where I get to continue to explore my current limits and creativity. Having the task of supporting someone else’s voice or sound is something I want to do into my old age. It puts me into a deep active listening that can’t always be heard when working alone. Anytime I’m taking a pause from my own work, you’ll find me helping out someone else. There are endless lessons to be learned from working for others.

“We connected over the internet. We showed mutual appreciation and found out we had the same birthday” Lutalo

What do you most enjoy writing about, generally? Are there any themes you’re particularly drawn to?

I’d say that the most exciting thing is when the writing process feels mysterious and free-flowing. I don’t like “human brain” writing. For me, it often feels clunky and too logical. I like vague lyrics that still have a direct intention but can be interpreted in many ways. The way I like to write is from a lens of observing and questioning life in general. Sometimes, that comes out in reflecting on relationships, feelings, or just random things that are overlooked in everyday life.

What else are you working on at the moment? Do you have big plans for 2024?

I’m currently in the process of recording my debut album, which should be out later this year. Looking forward to sharing it.

What does being a successful musician look like to you?

To me, a successful musician is someone who remains curious and excited to dive into the mystery of expression.

Is there anything else we should know?

Inside is the eye that you’re looking for. Peering behind the locked door. The young never die. ■

Lutalo’s single ‘Running (Feat. Claud)’ is out now. Follow Dork’s Hype Spotify playlist here.