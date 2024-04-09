METZ navigate new horizons with ‘Up On Gravity Hill’

Exploring ‘Up On Gravity Hill’, METZ‘s latest album, reveals a band at the crossroads of evolution and innovation, delving into new depths of creativity post-pandemic. Check out our latest Upset cover story.

Words: Stephen Ackroyd.

Photos: Vanessa Heins.

Evolution is not just inevitable; it’s a creative necessity for a band blessed with the time to perfect their craft. With a career that has spanned over a decade, METZ has navigated the waters of noise-rock with a ferocity and tenacity that’s as admirable as it is rare. Their journey from the raw, visceral energy of their self-titled debut to the nuanced complexities of their latest album, ‘Up On Gravity Hill’, mirrors a band in constant dialogue with their creative impulses, unafraid to listen to their compass when it comes to trying new things.

At the heart of this evolution is Alex Edkins, whose voice has guided METZ through everything from the stormy seas of punk’s abrasive shores to calmer, more introspective waters. Today, Edkins is doing well. “I’ve been rehearsing, doing press and drinking unconscionable amounts of coffee,” he offers, the last two items on the itinerary possibly not entirely unrelated.

‘Up On Gravity Hill’ arrives at a time when the world, much like the band, finds itself in a state of recalibration. The pandemic’s global pause provided a rare opportunity for reflection, a chance to step back and take stock of the journey thus far. For METZ, this period was not just a break in their relentless touring schedule but a pivotal moment that allowed them to explore new creative avenues. Edkins’ ventures into solo projects and collaborations during this time enriched his musical palette, influencing the band’s direction as they regrouped to craft their fifth studio album.

He recalls, “After we finished [2020 album] ‘Atlas Vending’, the pandemic hit. We were unable to tour the record and it felt incredibly strange for the three of us. We had become accustomed to touring each album and feeling that reciprocal energy from the crowd while on the road. It was a sobering time for everyone and one that really made us recognize and appreciate what a privilege playing music is. Instead of diving straight back into new METZ music, I recorded a solo album and a collaborative album with Graham Walsh. Branching out musically was really important to me; it offered a great outlet to have fun and stay sane during COVID.”

It’s within this context that ‘Up On Gravity Hill’ began to take shape, heralding a new chapter for the band where the focus shifted towards melody, atmospherics, and an openness to the serendipity of the studio process. “Focusing on new projects was ultimately really healthy and only amplified my appreciation of how special METZ is,” Alex admits. “When we started writing ‘Up On Gravity Hill’, it really felt like we were beginning a new chapter of the band.”

“Our sound has been evolving at a steady pace since 2007. We’ve never had a goal or end game in mind when it comes to making records other than to make the best record we can and to create something that the three of us love,” Edkins reflects on the band’s approach to their craft. This commitment to authenticity and growth is palpable throughout ‘Up On Gravity Hill’, where the band ventured into new sonic territories without losing the essence of what makes a METZ record.

As their music develops, so does the spectrum of emotions and themes they explore. Edkins notes, “Our early records were about harsh, abrasive, concise blasts of noise. That will always be a part of METZ, but that was ten years ago, and as you change as people, it only makes sense that your music changes, too. I’m in a very different headspace now compared to our first album in 2012; thank God for that.”

This maturity is not just a shift in sound but a deeper, more nuanced examination of their personal and collective journeys. “At this point, I think our confidence has never been higher,” Alex offers. “We feel comfortable following our instincts even when they lead us away from our comfort zone. The demos that I brought to the band when we first started writing were leaning more into melody and atmospherics than ever before, and we were collectively very excited about exploring that more. We also wanted to leave some of the songs open-ended. Seeing what happens in the studio is half the fun. I think it’s really important to leave some questions unanswered when entering the studio so that you allow yourself enough space to experiment. We definitely did that on this record.”

The collaboration with Owen Pallett on ‘No Reservation/Love Comes Crashing’ exemplifies the band’s willingness to push their boundaries. “It only made sense to ask Owen, and we were honoured that he agreed,” Alex explains. “We knew that ‘No Reservation/Love Comes Crashing’ should have a huge crescendo, blast beats and all, so we asked Owen to push it even further with a string arrangement.”

Similarly, Amber Webber of Black Mountain’s contribution to ‘Light Your Way Home’ gives the track something special. “Her voice just elevates the song so much,” Edkins offers. “It’s a distinctly different sound for us, a dream-like dirge, and we were able to really push the production, in no small part thanks to [producer] Seth Manchester, to new heights.”

Five albums deep, METZ continue to find the sweet spot between innovation and authenticity. “I don’t think musicians should feel the need to reinvent themselves over and over. But, there is a fine line between having your own sound and becoming creatively stagnant,” Edkins muses.

For METZ, music remains an endless pursuit of expression and connection, an art form where each album is a step forward. “Music is a craft; it’s like carpentry,” he continues. “The more you do it, the more you learn and refine your skills. It’s not something that can be perfected, so it’s an endless pursuit, and that’s what I love most about it. I think if we were making the same records over and over, we’d start to question our motives, but as long as we feel that we are moving forward and have that urge to create and play, that’s what we’ll do.” ■

METZ’ album ‘Up On Gravity Hill’ is out 12th April. Follow Upset’s Spotify playlist here.